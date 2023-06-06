Norwegian Cruise Line Ropes Course

What Is it

Norwegian's ropes course is one of a handful of recreational activities found on the line's Breakaway- and Breakaway Plus-class ships. It combines anywhere from roughly 40 to 100 obstacles (the size of the ropes course varies by ship) -- including a variety of suspension bridges; sky rails, which are essentially zipline tracks; and planks that extend 8 feet over the side of the ship.

While the obstacle types and top-deck location are consistent across all ships, you'll run into subtle nuances, such as a different type of bridge, the deck number or the order of obstacles. Norwegian Escape, for example, is the only ship with two planks. It's the largest ropes course among its fleetmates -- as well as in the industry.

On all courses, passengers are strapped in a harness and connected to cables that allow them to glide along the tracks, at their own pace. Ropes course guides are on hand to assist with gearing up, and also on the course for support.

A minimum height of 48 inches is required to go on the ropes course. Passengers also must wear closed-toe shoes; shorts or long pants and a T-shirt are recommended as protection against the harness.