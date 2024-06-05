Sponsored by NCL

Australians can choose from 85 Asia-Pacific cruises – including 24 new itineraries – on a record three Norwegian Cruise Line ships based in the region for an extended season from September 2024 through March 2026.

Norwegian Spirit, which made its Asian debut in May 2024, will return for a series of voyages to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan. The program, from September 2024 until November 2025, opens up a wide range of close-to-home itineraries at any time of year. The ship then moves to Australia and New Zealand for summer, from December 2025 to March 2026.

Norwegian Sun in Papeete (Photo: NCL)

Norwegian Sun will debut in Australia at the end of this year for a five-month season. Following an 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific cruise departing from Papeete, Tahiti on 3 December, the ship arrives in Brisbane and Melbourne on December 18 and 21 for sailings between Australia and New Zealand, as well as the brand’s inaugural itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef departing from Cairns. Norwegian Sun will also offer its first departures from Lautoka, six cruises between Fiji and Tahiti, and two Asia cruises, through to May 2025. From November 2025 to March 2026, the ship returns to explore Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.

Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Sky will also be based in Asia for the first time, from January to March 2025, offering Japan and Southeast Asia cruises ranging from 10 to 17 days.

Port Douglas, Australia (Photo: Shutterstock)

The new program sees many other firsts for NCL such as its maiden calls to Port Douglas (pictured), Albany, Busselton, Fremantle and Townsville in Australia; Matsuyama and Niigata in Japan; Aitutaki in the Cook Islands; and Suva in Fiji. The season also marks NCL's first Northern Hemisphere summer cruises in Asia, providing more choice to discover the diverse scenery, cultures and cuisines of the region.

With NCL every day is a new day, bringing guests to a different destination almost daily. The immersive itineraries spend up to two weeks exploring multiple countries in one seamless journey. For international fly-cruise holidays, convenient departure ports for Australians include Auckland, Bali, Singapore and Tokyo.