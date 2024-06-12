Norwegian Cruise Line shines year-round with expanded Asia-Pacific season

Sponsored by NCL
Australians can choose from 85 Asia-Pacific cruises – including 24 new itineraries – on a record three Norwegian Cruise Line ships based in the region for an extended season from September 2024 through March 2026.
Norwegian Spirit, which made its Asia debut in May 2024, will return for a series of voyages to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan. The program, from September 2024 until November 2025, opens up a wide range of close-to-home itineraries at any time of year. The ship then moves to Australia and New Zealand for summer, from December 2025 to March 2026.
Norwegian Sun will debut in Australia at the end of this year for a five-month season. Following an 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific cruise departing from Papeete, Tahiti on 3 December, the ship arrives in Brisbane and Melbourne on December 18 and 21 for sailings between Australia and New Zealand, as well as the brand’s inaugural itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef departing from Cairns. Norwegian Sun will also offer its first departures from Lautoka, six cruises between Fiji and Tahiti, and two Asia cruises, through to May 2025. From November 2025 to March 2026, the ship returns to explore Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.
Norwegian Sky will also be based in Asia for the first time, from January to March 2025, offering Japan and Southeast Asia cruises ranging from 10 to 17 days.
The new program sees many other firsts for NCL such as its maiden calls to Port Douglas (pictured), Albany, Busselton, Fremantle and Townsville in Australia; Matsuyama and Niigata in Japan; Aitutaki in the Cook Islands; and Suva in Fiji. The season also marks NCL's first Northern Hemisphere summer cruises in Asia, providing more choice to discover the diverse scenery, cultures and cuisines of the region.
With NCL every day is a new day, bringing guests to a different destination almost daily. The immersive itineraries spend up to two weeks exploring multiple countries in one seamless journey. For international fly-cruise holidays, convenient departure ports for Australians include Auckland, Bali, Singapore and Tokyo.
One of the most diverse options is the 14-day ‘Indonesia & Australia: Lombok, Komodo & Great Barrier Reef’ cruise. This trip starts with an overnight stay in Bali followed by another overnight call at Lembar (Lombok), in the Lesser Sunda Islands, where the beaches are less crowded but perfect for snorkelling and diving in clear turquoise waters.
Other shore excursions include hiking along a volcano or visiting villages to learn about local Indigenous history and traditions. Norwegian Sun then continues to Komodo, the natural habitat of the Komodo dragon, before sailing along Australia’s coastline to Darwin, Cooktown, Townsville, Airlie Beach, Port Douglas and Cairns. Departing 9 April, 2025, this itinerary also features four days at sea to relax on board Norwegian Sun.
The 10-day ‘Asia: Hong Kong & Thailand’ cruise, on Norwegian Spirit, embarks from Singapore. In the first port of call, to Koh Samui, guests can take a tour to an elephant sanctuary. In Bangkok, must-sees include the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, carved from a single block of jade, and the massive complex of the Royal Palace. At the next stop, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), learn about Vietnam’s fascinating underground labyrinth of the Cu Chi Tunnels or ride on a cycle rickshaw past pagodas and markets. Nha Trang, known for its sandy beaches, can be viewed from one of the longest cable cars in the world.
In Hong Kong, explore modern marvels and ancient wonders, go shopping or fine dining, or take a junk cruise around this magnificent harbour. Departing 20 February, 2025, this five-country cruise ends in Taiwan.
The 10-day ‘Osaka, Jeju, Nagoya & Mt. Fuji’ cruise combines Japan and South Korea. This unforgettable trip on Norwegian Sky sets sail from Tokyo on 3 March, 2025 to reach Shimizu, in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Enjoy a bay cruise, visit a sushi museum or get a glimpse of feudal life in Japan from 200 BC at the archaeological site of Toro. In Nagoya, tour the Toyota Exhibit Hall, Noritake Gardens or the national treasure of Nagoya Castle.
An overnight call at Kyoto (Osaka) provides two full days to experience the historic sites, gardens and delicious cuisine. At Naha (Okinawa), discover both traditional heritage and World War II history. For wildlife and nature, Jeju Island offers the best opportunity to go hiking on Hallasan, a dormant volcano and South Korea's tallest mountain. On the island’s beaches, watch the famous haenyo (sea-women) dive for octopus, abalone and clams without the aid of a breathing apparatus, before sampling the fresh seafood at a local restaurant.
Norwegian Sun’s 12-day ‘Thailand, Indonesia & Malaysia’ voyage departs from Singapore on 28 March, 2025. Enjoy an overnight stay in Phuket, allowing time to visit its Buddhist temples or lagoons, as well as Bali, the last port of call. Other stops include Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Jakarta, Semarang and Surabaya, offering ample opportunities to immerse in the Malaysian and Indonesian cultures. In Kuala Lumpur, marvel at the mix of colonial, Islamic and modern architecture. In Penang, see the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the George Town Historic District. Langkawi has more traditional kampung (villages) and rainforests for hiking among waterfalls and hot springs. From the top of Jakarta’s National Monument, view the capital city and its huge Istiqlal mosque below. In Semarang, don’t miss Borobudur, the world's largest Buddhist temple, another UNESCO-protected site.
Norwegian Sun, Sky and Spirit are set to deliver a new experience for Australian cruisers. Enjoy the best value at sea with a wide range of dining, entertainment, activities, sports, multiple pools, hot tubs, casino, library, and the Mandara Spa (below).
With NCL, there are no fixed dining times, set dining tables or formal dress codes. Complimentary dining venues include two main restaurants, self-service buffet and plenty of casual cafes, grills and bars with take-away snacks.
Specialty restaurants range from the popular Cagney's Steakhouse and La Cucina (Italian) to the lively Teppanyaki, where chefs prepare Japanese cuisine in front of diners at shared tables and Onda by Scarpetta (upscale Italian, pictured).
Less than half the size of some other local vessels, NCL’s smallest ship by capacity, the 1,878-passenger Norwegian Sun has an intimate ambience, with 15 dining options, two outdoor pools, five hot tubs, and signature shows in the Stardust Theatre including the ‘Rock You Tonight’ tribute to icons such as Queen and The Who.
The 1,944-passenger Norwegian Sky and 1,972-passenger Norwegian Spirit were recently renovated, including upgraded suites and cabins and the installation of Starlink high-speed internet.
Guests can look forward to socialising at the three ships’ elegant bars and lounges such as the Champagne Bar, Spinnaker Lounge (above), Windjammer piano bar, the poolside Topsiders Bar & Grill, and Bliss Ultra Lounge to dance the night away.
The deployment of three NCL ships to the Asia-Pacific region provides a refreshing alternative, after years of increasingly bigger ships being based in Australia, as well as more options during the Australian winter.
These new Asia-Pacific itineraries are the latest example of NCL’s flexible travel, with more time spent in different ports across multiple countries instead of cruising round-trip in a smaller loop. With NCL, there is no schedule to follow but your own.