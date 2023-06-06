Norwegian Cruise Line Alcohol Policy

Find all the details you need here regarding Norwegian Cruise Line's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Norwegian cruises?

The drinking age on NCL's ships is 21 for most itineraries; it's 18 for sailings that operate round trip from European or Australian ports (though for beer and wine only). However, passengers who are 18 to 20 years of age can purchase and consume beer or wine on other itineraries, too, when the ship is in international waters (does not apply to Alaska or Hawaii sailings). In those instances, a parent or legal guardian must be onboard the sailing with the minor and sign a waiver form at the front desk.

Can I bring booze onboard a Norwegian cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Beer and liquor is not allowed -- items will be secured until disembarkation day. Wine and Champagne are permitted, but you'll have to pay a corkage fee for any that is consumed onboard in staterooms, bars or restaurants. Fees are $15 for 750ml bottles and $30 for 1,500ml. There is no limit to the number of bottles passengers can bring onboard. Boxed wine is not allowed.

Purchasing alcohol in port: Same rules as above apply for wine and Champagne; all other alcohol will be retained until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Any alcohol purchased in the onboard shops will be stored until the cruise's conclusion.

Are free drinks available onboard Norwegian cruises?

Complimentary drinks are available at the Latitudes (past passenger) cocktail party.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Specialty bars on Norwegian vary by ship, but include top spots like the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar, specializing in margaritas; Shaker's Martini Bar; the Svedka & Inniskillin Ice Bar; Magnum's Champagne & Wine Bar; Maltings Beer and Whisky Bar; and Sugarcane Mojito Bar. Notably, wine lists onboard were developed in partnership with the Michael Mondavi Family.

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies