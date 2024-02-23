Seeing the Northern Lights Isn’t Everything – Winter, However, Is.

Riding the Arctic Train from Narvik, Norway to the Swedish border (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Of course, the chance of seeing the Northern Lights is stymied by that other unpredictable variable: the Norwegian winter. But the winter, too, becomes every bit as powerful a character as the Aurora Borealis – and presents yet another reason to set sail on these adventurous voyages.

During our 12-day “In Search of the Northern Lights” itinerary aboard Viking Venus, we sailed through blizzards, explored in the snow, hid from the rain, cozied up near fires in remote locations to escape the wind chill, and embraced the polar darkness that is virtually omnipresent, particularly on voyages in January and February.

The church in Alta, Norway was built in 1858. It was the only structure not destroyed by retreating German forces in WWII. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Weather forecasts are notoriously unreliable the farther north you sail: the anticipated forecast for Alta called for no snow or wind, yet we experienced heavy snowfall for upwards of three hours on our first evening, followed by winds that pushed 40 kilometres per hour and drove the windchill factor through the roof.

You don’t know when you book your excursions to see the Northern Lights – or to do dogsledding, snowmobiling or out sailing on a smaller boat – what the weather conditions will present. And, for the most part, these excursions will operate snow-or-shine, cloudy or not.

Guests participate in a traditional Sami cermony near Narvik, Norway (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

On cloudy nights, it may be tempting to bemoan the cost of the tours or the lack of “The Lights”. But the experience of being out in the remote reaches of Arctic Norway, in the middle of a snowstorm, is one that we discovered to be equally appealing.

Then, there are excursions that can be enjoyed no matter what: we took the chance to ride the Arctic Train from Narvik, Norway to the border with Sweden, and took part in a traditional Sami cultural event in a traditional Lavvu tent.