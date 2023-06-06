  • Write a Review
New River Cruise Ships on Order

Chris Gray Faust
Executive Editor, U.S.

River cruising continues its building spree, with more ships ordered for 2021 and beyond. Here's our list of the newest river cruise ships on order, including those originally slated to debut in 2020 but which have not yet entered service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On This Page

  • New River Cruise Ships in 2021
  • New River Cruise Ships in 2022
  • New River Cruise Ships in 2023

New River Cruise Ships in 2021

Amadeus

Ship: AMADEUS Imperial Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Danube, Rhine & Main Passengers: 168

AmaWaterways

Ship: AmaLucia Deployment: 2021; Rhine, Main, Danube Passengers: 156

Ship: AmaDahlia Deployment: September 2021; Nile River Passengers: 68

Ship: AmaSiena Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Main, Rhine & Mosel Passengers: 156

American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Jazz Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Mississippi Passengers: 195

Ship: American Melody Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020) Passengers: 195

American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Countess Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020) Mississippi Passengers: 245

Aqua Expeditions

Ship: Aqua Nera Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020), Amazon Passengers: 40

Avalon Waterways

Ship: Avalon View Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 164

CrosiEurope

Ship: Zimbabwean Dream Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Lake Kariba (Africa) Passengers: 16

Emerald Waterways

Ship: Emerald Luna Deployment: 2021 Passengers: 180

Heritage Line

Ship: Anouvong Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Upper Mekong Passengers: 20

Riviera River Cruises

Ship: Geoffrey Chaucer Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine, Main, Danube Passengers: 176

Tauck

Ship: ms Andorinha Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Douro Passengers: 84

Travelmarvel

Ship: Travelmarvel Vega Deployment: 2021; Europe Passengers: 182

Ship: Travelmarvel Capella Deployment: 2021; Europe Passengers: 182

Ship: Travelmarvel Polaris Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Danube, Rhine & Main Passengers: 182

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Ship: S.S. La Venezia (formerly River Countess) Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Po River (Italy) Passengers: 134

Ship: S.S. São Gabriel Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Douro (Portugal) Passengers: 100

Ship: S.S. Sphinx Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Nile (Egypt) Passengers: 84

Ship: Mekong Jewel Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Mekong Passengers: 68

Viking River Cruises

Ship: Viking Osiris Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Nile (Egypt) Passengers: 82

Ship: Viking Fjorgyn Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168

Ship: Viking Gersemi Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 190

Ship: Viking Hervor Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 190

Ship: Viking Kari Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168

Ship: Viking Radgrid Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168

Ship: Viking Skaga Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168

Vodohod

Ship: Mustai Karim Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Volga Passengers: 338

New River Cruise Ships in 2022

A-ROSA

Ship: E-Motion Deployment: 2022; Rhine Passengers: 280

American Cruise Lines

Ship: Unnamed Deployment: 2022; North America Passengers: 195

New River Cruise Ships in 2023

A-ROSA

Ship: Unnamed Deployment: 2023; Europe Passengers: 280

Updated January 13, 2021
