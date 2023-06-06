New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships Launching in 2020

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Endurance

Launch Date: January 2020

Tonnage: 12,300

Berths: 126

National Geographic Endurance, Lindblad's first polar-specific expedition ship, will be built in Norway and have 69 cabins, 75 percent of which will have balconies. Twelve cabins will be designed for solo travelers. The ship will have one main dining room and an outdoor barbecue and bistro spot; it will also feature a spa and fitness area with treatment rooms, saunas, a fitness room, a relaxation area and yoga room. Plus, there will be two infinity Jacuzzis. The vessel will have a high ice class so it can go deeper into the polar regions that some other polar ships and will have expanded fuel and water tanks for extended operations in remote areas.

Hurtigruten's Fridtjof Nansen

Launch Date: March 7, 2020

Tonnage: 21,000

Berths: 530

Fridtjof Nansen will be the second of two hybrid ships Hurtigruten is building, designed to cut emissions by sailing partially with electrical propulsion. The ship will have three restaurants. Though it is being designed specifically for polar waters, it will have a pool deck with an infinity pool, Jacuzzis and bars.

Ponant Le Bellot

Launch Date: March 22, 2020

Tonnage: 10,000

Berths: 180

The fifth of six new expedition ships ordered by Ponant, Le Bellot will feature two restaurants, a 188-seat theater, lounge areas that open to the outside, an aft marina for Zodiac launching and easy access to kayaking and paddle-boarding, and a pool with counter-current swim technology.

Ponant Le Jacques Cartier

Launch Date: 2020

Tonnage: 10,000

Berths: 180

The final vessel in the six-strong series of expedition ships ordered by Ponant, Le Jacques Cartier will feature two restaurants, a 188-seat theater, lounge areas that open to the outside, an aft marina for Zodiac launching and easy access to kayaking and paddle-boarding, and a pool with counter-current swim technology.

Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor

Launch Date: August 2020

Tonnage: 25,000

Berths: 200

Crystal's first mega-yacht will be built to cruise polar regions, with state-of-the-art technology and toys such as a submarine and helicopters. The ship will be luxurious and spacious, with suites ranging from 300 to 1,130 square feet, plus a large spa, theater, multiple dining venues and a lounge with panoramic views.

Scenic's Scenic Eclipse II

Launch Date: 2020

Tonnage: 16,500

Berths: 228

Scenic's second ocean vessel is touted as a discovery yacht. Launching in the 2020, the all-suite, 228-passenger ship (200 in polar regions) will have an onboard marina equipped with two helicopters (with a helipad and hangars), a submarine, kayaks and a fleet of Zodiacs. Built to the highest passenger ship ice-class rating, it will be able to operate in the Arctic and Antarctica for three months of the year. The 10-deck ship will also have a spa, 10 dining options, eight bars, outdoor terraces, multiple pool areas, gym and fitness rooms, a theater, observatory and library. Other luxuries include an almost 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio, butler service, lavish interiors and an all-inclusive program with fares covering meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, tips, e-bikes and excursions.

Quark’s Polar Ship

Launch Date: 2020

Tonnage: 13,000

Berths: 200

This polar expedition ship will carry two helicopters and a fleet of 20 Zodiacs, with four Zodiac embarkation points to speed up the ship-to-shore landing process. It will also have a modern spa and fitness facility and more than one restaurant. The ship will have a 40-day operational capacity thanks to a design that optimizes the use of fuel, water provisioning and waste handling.

Silversea Cruises' Silver Origin

Launch Date: Summer 2020

Tonnage: TBD

Berths: 100

The 100-passenger Silver Origin is being purpose built to sail the Galapagos Islands. She will replace the line’s existing Silver Galapagos when she enters service. Equipped with eight zodiac rafts for on-shore exploration, Silver Origin will be Silversea’s first-ever newbuild in the Galapagos Islands, equipped with suites featuring Horizon balconies, butler service for all, and an innovative space known as Base Camp: an area for socializing and learning.

SunStone Ocean Victory

Launch Date: October 2020

Tonnage: 8,500

Berths: 160

The third Infinity-class expedition ship from SunStone, Ocean Victory will be built to cruise the world’s polar regions thanks to its Polar Code 6 / Ice Class 1A strengthened hull. It will feature the distinctive X-bow design present in other expedition newbuilds and will contain a trio of dining options, an observation lounge, lecture room, spa and sports facilities, a pool bar, hot tubs and a fleet of 20 motorized zodiac rafts. In its inaugural season, it will be chartered by Victory Cruise Lines to sail Alaska itineraries.

