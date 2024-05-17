Private island destinations have become synonymous with cruise lines in recent years. From Royal Caribbean’s theme park-like Perfect Day at CocoCay to MSC Cruises’ serene Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, more than a dozen of these destinations have sprung up in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
These projects serve multiple purposes: chief amongst them is the ability to provide a branded, exclusive experience that affords passengers the opportunity to enjoy a destination within a destination.
And the trend isn’t about to stop, as development is underway for new destinations. Here’s a look at the new cruise private island destinations that are on the horizon and what makes them special.
Since 1998, Disney Cruise Line has offered its passengers escapes to Castaway Cay, one of the first private island destinations for cruise lines in the Bahamas. And next month, the cruise line is ready to double down on its private destination efforts.
Scheduled to open in June 2024, Lighthouse Point will be located in the island of Eleuthera, just 114 miles southeast of Castaway Cay. But unlike its sister destination, Lighthouse Point won't be a private island; instead, it's slated to be a private beach club in the southern end of the Bahamian island (not far from another cruise-owned private beach club - Princess Cays).
But much like other private islands operated by cruise lines in the Bahamas, Lighthouse Point will have its own pier and will be treated by Disney like a separate itinerary stop. The destination will also feature a host of amenities, including expansive beaches, a water play area, recreational activities, cabanas and dining areas.
Carnival Cruise Line is no stranger to building cruise ports in the Caribbean. The cruise line has developed port facilities in Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Roatan and Cozumel. Yet these ports are open to all cruise lines and were developed in tandem with local authorities in a collaborative effort to boost tourism as a whole.
The upcoming Celebration Key in Grand Bahama, however, is a whole different beast. Set to debut in July 2025, the venue is set to become Carnival’s first private destination, and the cruise line is going all out.
For starters, the 65-acre development will be able to accommodate two Excel-class ships when it opens for business. And that capacity will double by 2026, so the private port will be able to welcome about four million passengers annually.
In terms of amenities, the cruise line has revealed that Celebration Key will feature five distinct areas – dubbed ‘portals’ – that will cater to different needs and interests. Examples include a family-friendly portal, an adults-only portal and a retail portal.
Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, has been the cruise line’s iconic go-to private island destination in the Bahamas. But starting in 2025, Royal will offer a new alternative in Nassau. Dubbed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, the private destination will consist of a 17-acre complex featuring diving venues, beach bars, pools and private cabanas.
It differs from CocoCay because it won’t be a destination that takes up a whole island or cay. Paradise Island, a small strip just north of Nassau, is home to other attractions like the resort complex Atlantis as well as other properties owned by hotel chains like Four Seasons and RIU Hotels & Resorts. By offering the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Royal Caribbean is creating a branded experience in one of the busiest cruise ports in the region.
Royal Caribbean is certainly not done with the Royal Beach Club concept. Soon after announcing the development of the Royal Beach Club in Paradise Island, the cruise line hinted that similar projects will be built elsewhere in the Caribbean. And the next one is already underway: Royal Beach Club Cozumel.
Slated to open in 2026, Royal's Western Caribbean beach club will feature similar attractions to its Bahamian counterpart: swim-up bars, dedicated pools for families and private cabanas, bars and restaurants as well as opportunities for snorkeling, kayaking and other activities. The cruise line revealed that the private club will also include a street market experience specializing in traditional Mexican fare, and will host experiences like tequila tastings and cooking classes.