Private island destinations have become synonymous with cruise lines in recent years. From Royal Caribbean’s theme park-like Perfect Day at CocoCay to MSC Cruises’ serene Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, more than a dozen of these destinations have sprung up in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

These projects serve multiple purposes: chief amongst them is the ability to provide a branded, exclusive experience that affords passengers the opportunity to enjoy a destination within a destination.

And the trend isn’t about to stop, as development is underway for new destinations. Here’s a look at the new cruise private island destinations that are on the horizon and what makes them special.