Discover Asia Your Way On NCL’s New Japan and Southeast Asia Itineraries

Sponsored by NCL

Asia is one of the world’s most exciting cruise destinations, and Norwegian Jade is making her return to the area for the first time since the winter of 2019/2020. From October 2026 to April 2027, Norwegian Jade will offer some of the region’s most diverse and immersive Asia itineraries, with a dazzling array of ports and experiences to choose from.

From the vibrancy of Tokyo and Hong Kong to the cultural riches of Kaohsiung in Taiwan and the natural beauty of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this extraordinary selection of sailings.

Along with two round-trip voyages from Tokyo, arrivals and departures in Hong Kong and Singapore are also available.

Norwegian Jade at sea (Photo: NCL)

Plus, more than a dozen open-jaw voyages invite you to take a deep dive into the diversity of two different Asian cities during a pre- and post-cruise stay.

Along with maiden calls to Muara in Brunei, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Coron in the Philippines, you’ll also find sailings with overnight stays in exciting destinations like Hong Kong. Late departures in ports like Osaka and Kanazawa in Japan, and Busan in South Korea mean you’ll have plenty of time to take in all the highlights of these exciting spots and check out their hottest bars when day turns to night.

Here are five of our favourite new NCL itineraries for experiencing the beauty and cultural highlights of Asia’s most popular ports – plus a few destinations we bet you’ve never visited before.