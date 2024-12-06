Discover Asia Your Way On NCL’s New Japan and Southeast Asia Itineraries

Sponsored by NCL
Asia is one of the world’s most exciting cruise destinations, and Norwegian Jade is making her return to the area for the first time since the winter of 2019/2020. From October 2026 to April 2027, Norwegian Jade will offer some of the region’s most diverse and immersive Asia itineraries, with a dazzling array of ports and experiences to choose from.
From the vibrancy of Tokyo and Hong Kong to the cultural riches of Kaohsiung in Taiwan and the natural beauty of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this extraordinary selection of sailings.
Along with two round-trip voyages from Tokyo, arrivals and departures in Hong Kong and Singapore are also available.
Plus, more than a dozen open-jaw voyages invite you to take a deep dive into the diversity of two different Asian cities during a pre- and post-cruise stay.
Along with maiden calls to Muara in Brunei, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Coron in the Philippines, you’ll also find sailings with overnight stays in exciting destinations like Hong Kong. Late departures in ports like Osaka and Kanazawa in Japan, and Busan in South Korea mean you’ll have plenty of time to take in all the highlights of these exciting spots and check out their hottest bars when day turns to night.
Here are five of our favourite new NCL itineraries for experiencing the beauty and cultural highlights of Asia’s most popular ports – plus a few destinations we bet you’ve never visited before.
Japan is arguably one of the world’s hottest destinations right now, and this immersive two-week round-trip sailing from Tokyo makes the most of it with a new port every morning. There are no sea days on this comprehensive itinerary, which showcases iconic spots like Kyoto. At Shimizu, admire Mt Fuji two different ways: on a day trip and from the deck of Norwegian Jade. Aomori offers cultural riches and some of the most delicious seafood in Japan, while in Nagoya you can visit one of Japan’s largest castles.
Osaka Castle (pictured above) is a must-see site; then explore Nagasaki's museums and memorials dedicated to World War II and pause to appreciate the city's natural beauty with its rolling hills and serene gardens.
While in Kochi you will also have the opportunity to visit a stunning castle, filled with hidden delights for those who seek them out. If you’re hoping for a bit more adventure, take the Ryugado Caves tour to marvel at dramatic limestone formations named after figures in Japanese mythology. There is also a port call in Busan, South Korea's bustling second city.
Kick off your Asia journey in Hong Kong before setting sail onboard Norwegian Jade for an 11-day cruise to Tokyo. Beginning with a day spent in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, you could marvel at the largest sitting Buddha in the world or take in the local street art scene. When you get to Miyakojima, you can choose from a range of activities, such as soaking in the island’s hot springs, snorkelling, hiking and taking in picturesque scenery.
In Osaka, you could hit the shops in Dotonbori or discover the city’s history on a walking tour. Hiroshima has many memorials dedicated to peace, while at Kochi, you can learn about one of Japan’s most famous samurais. Your voyage finishes in Tokyo, so you’re perfectly placed to fly home or continue your holiday in Japan.
This nine-day repositioning cruise from Tokyo to Seoul, features multiple ports in both Japan and South Korea. This short but sweet itinerary will be sure to leave you amazed with an incredible mix of history and cultural highlights. There’s a port call near Mt Fuji and a late departure from Osaka, so you can spend a full day in nearby Kyoto on an extended in-depth tour that explores one of Japan’s most famous cities.
Other highlights of this itinerary include Jeju in South Korea, where you can view the country’s highest mountain and explore a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve filled with natural wonders. Along the way, you’ll also call at Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Kochi and Nagoya in Japan before the ship arrives in Seoul (Incheon).
Make the most of your holiday on this 13-day sailing from Singapore to Hong Kong, sailing across seven different countries with stops in famous cities and some of Asia’s best beach destinations. This sailing from Singapore offers the perfect blend of sightseeing, swimming and relaxation. Immerse yourself in the excitement of Hong Kong where you can go out for dinner at a Michelin star restaurant or hit the town during an overnight stay. In Bangkok, The Grand Palace is a must-visit for its traditional architecture and cultural treasures.
Other highlights include lesser-known ports like Muara in Brunei and Puerto Princesa on Palawan Island in the Philippines. The latter is a diverse destination with activities for every type of traveller, from World War 2 history and museums to idyllic beaches. Vibrant destinations like Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City offer great sightseeing and shopping, while Koh Samui remains one of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations. With so much variety on offer, this sailing really does offer something for everyone!
If you love the sound of the above itinerary but would prefer to skip the overnight stay in Hong Kong, this 12-day reverse-direction sailing from Hong Kong to Singapore is your dream come true. You’ll visit seven countries – Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, China, Vietnam and the Philippines – and enjoy a later departure from Bangkok.
Time it right, and you’ll be able to see the famous Emerald Buddha, enjoy a traditional Thai lunch and take a scenic trip along the Chao Phraya River before you return to Norwegian Jade. Another bonus with this itinerary is that a later departure from Coron in the Philippines allows more time for day trips to soak in the hot springs near Coron Town or explore the Calamian Islands’ crystal clear waters.
Even better, your cultural immersion doesn’t stop when you return to the ship. Norwegian Jade is making a welcome return to the region and offers authentic Asian drinking and dining experiences. There’s a restaurant specialising in Asian fusion cuisine, a sake bar serving premium sake and Japanese beer, a sushi bar and a dedicated teppanyaki restaurant where talented chefs provide dinner and a show.
All of these exciting sailings are perfect for well-travelled sailors seeking a port-intensive and immersive cruise holiday with an appealing mix of popular and lesser-known destinations. Start planning your perfect Asia getaway today!