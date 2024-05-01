6 Nautical Cruise Superstitions You Never Knew About

2. “Red Sky in Morning, Sailors Take Warning”

The color of the sky can tell you a lot about the upcoming weather (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Traditionally speaking, vibrant, red sunrises are seen as a bad omen, the harbinger of bad weather to come.

This sailor’s superstition is actually rooted in some reality. At sunrise, when the sun is low in the sky, it transmits light through the atmosphere and creates a resulting red color, typically caused by an atmosphere that is rich with dust and moisture. Red is visible because red wavelengths – which are the longest in the color spectrum – are breaking through the atmosphere of blue wavelengths, which are shortest.

Some anecdotal evidence backs this up.

In October 2015, the cargo ship El Faro sank after running straight into Hurricane Joaquin in the Bahamas. The captain had been relying on out-of-date weather information and had ignored the increasing pleas of his crew to alter course, believing his vessel to be well away from the storm.

Once recovered from the ocean floor following the capsize and sinking, the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder provided an intimate look at the conversations on the navigation bridge during the fateful journey. El Faro’s Captain Davidson noted the intensity of the sky on their final morning at sea. “Oh, look at that red sky over there,” Davidson says on the bridge. “‘Red in the morning, sailors take warning,’ That is bright.”

El Faro sank the following morning after running into Hurricane Joaquin, resulting in the loss of all hands aboard.

But if you see a red sunset, fear not: these generally suggest calm weather ahead and an absence of precipitation.