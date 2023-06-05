Nassau Cruise Port is a Caribbean wharf that welcomes travelers from around the globe. Cruise ships sailing through the Atlantic Ocean often stop in Nassau, Bahamas, with its tropical weather, stunning sights and friendly locals. The harbor is just steps away from Downtown Nassau, the historic city's vibrant heart.
Read on for our breakdown of the Nassau Cruise Port, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Nassau cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Nassau cruise port.
Nassau Bahamas Cruise Port #384 Bay Street, The Kelly Building Nassau, The Bahamas
Note that the Nassau Cruise Port is located on the Prince George Wharf in Nassau.
The Nassau Cruise Port has one main entrance that all cruisers must enter. Upon check-in, cruisers will be given information about their boarding gate and embarkation for their cruise line and will be issued a boarding card.
There are six operational cruise ship berths where ships embark and disembark. The following cruise lines dock at the Nassau Cruise Port: Azamara Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Virgin Voyages.
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions to the Nassau cruise port:
Via West Bay Street: Follow West Bay Street through to Marlborough Street. Take a left on Marlborough Street, continue straight, then turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.
Via East Bay Street: From East Bay Street, take a left onto William’s Street. Quickly turn right onto Shirley Street and continue straight. At East Street, take a right and follow the road to the Nassau cruise port.
Via Baillou Hill Road: From Baillou Hill Road, continue straight until you turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.
Three parking lots offer spots for cruiser cars near the Nassau, Bahamas cruise port.
The Pointe Parking Garage on West Bay Street has eight stories of parking spots available for travelers and residents. The parking garage is open from morning to evening and offers 900 parking spaces with 24-hour security.
Parking is also available at Bahamas Financial Centre on Parliament Street and Central Police Station Parking Lot, East Street, but cruisers should check rates and opening times on arrival.
Buses are difficult to navigate in Nassau, which is why we recommend getting a taxi at the airport. There is no dedicated bus stop at the airport, so you’ll have to walk to a nearby road.
Walk for about 10 minutes from the airport to the John F. Kennedy roundabout. There is no official bus stop at the roundabout. Local bus 12B, known as a "jitney," will drive by the roundabout, but you must wave it down to get it to stop for you.
The ride should take around 30 to 45 minutes to the city center. When you get off in the city center, you can either walk to the cruise port or get on another jitney that runs close to the port.
Grabbing a taxi is the easiest way to get to the Nassau Cruise Port. Walk outside the international and domestic terminals to find an endless supply of taxis. The ride should take around 20 to 30 minutes to the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.
Taxi drivers charge a standard rate for all rides and can tell you the price before the ride begins.
The port is just a few minutes' walk to downtown Nassau where cruisers can find a variety of cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, fine dining and more. The new terminal, which is expected to be finished in May 2023, will have its own dining and shopping area for cruisers.
Nassau is an independent island with no train service. The best way to get around the island is by taxi or bus.
To catch a local bus or jitney, wave at a bus before it passes you, and you can hop on. Make sure the bus is heading in the direction you want before jumping on.
Wheelchair assistance is available at the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.
Luggage transfer is available at Nassau Cruise Port, along with services provided by porters.
Nassau Bahamas cruise port has restroom facilities throughout the wharf and at the cruise terminal.
Wi-Fi is available at the Nassau Bahamas Cruise Terminal.
There are waiting rooms and seating areas at the cruise ship port in Nassau, Bahamas.
The new Nassau Bahamas Cruise Terminal is expected to have many new amenities when it opens in May 2023.