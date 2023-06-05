Getting from Lynden Pindling International Airport to the Nassau Cruise Port

Buses are difficult to navigate in Nassau, which is why we recommend getting a taxi at the airport. There is no dedicated bus stop at the airport, so you’ll have to walk to a nearby road.

Public Transit from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Nassau Cruise Port

Walk for about 10 minutes from the airport to the John F. Kennedy roundabout. There is no official bus stop at the roundabout. Local bus 12B, known as a "jitney," will drive by the roundabout, but you must wave it down to get it to stop for you.

The ride should take around 30 to 45 minutes to the city center. When you get off in the city center, you can either walk to the cruise port or get on another jitney that runs close to the port.

Lynden Pindling International Airport Taxi Service to Nassau Cruise Port

Grabbing a taxi is the easiest way to get to the Nassau Cruise Port. Walk outside the international and domestic terminals to find an endless supply of taxis. The ride should take around 20 to 30 minutes to the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.

Taxi drivers charge a standard rate for all rides and can tell you the price before the ride begins.