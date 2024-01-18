Nassau Cruise Port is a Caribbean wharf that welcomes travelers from around the globe. Cruise ships sailing through the Atlantic Ocean often stop in Nassau, Bahamas, with its tropical weather, stunning sights and friendly locals. The harbor is just steps away from Downtown Nassau, the historic city's vibrant heart.
Read on for our breakdown of the Nassau Cruise Port, including terminal information, cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Nassau cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Nassau cruise port.
The Nassau Cruise Port has one main entrance that all cruisers must enter. Upon check-in, cruisers will be given information about their boarding gate and embarkation for their cruise line and will be issued a boarding card.
There are six operational cruise ship berths where ships embark and disembark. The following cruise lines dock at the Nassau Cruise Port: Azamara Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Virgin Voyages.
Buses are difficult to navigate in Nassau, which is why we recommend getting a taxi at the airport. There is no dedicated bus stop at the airport, so you’ll have to walk to a nearby road.
Walk for about 10 minutes from the airport to the John F. Kennedy roundabout. There is no official bus stop at the roundabout. Local bus 12B, known as a "jitney," will drive by the roundabout, but you must wave it down to get it to stop for you.
The ride should take around 30 to 45 minutes to the city center. When you get off in the city center, you can either walk to the cruise port or get on another jitney that runs close to the port.
Grabbing a taxi is the easiest way to get to the Nassau Cruise Port. Walk outside the international and domestic terminals to find an endless supply of taxis. The ride should take around 20 to 30 minutes to the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.
Taxi drivers charge a standard rate for all rides and can tell you the price before the ride begins.
The port is just a few minutes' walk to downtown Nassau where cruisers can find a variety of cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, fine dining and more. The new terminal, which is expected to be finished in May 2023, will have its own dining and shopping area for cruisers.
Nassau is an independent island with no train service. The best way to get around the island is by taxi or bus.
To catch a local bus or jitney, wave at a bus before it passes you, and you can hop on. Make sure the bus is heading in the direction you want before jumping on.
Wheelchair assistance is available at the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.
Luggage transfer is available at Nassau Cruise Port, along with services provided by porters.
Nassau Bahamas cruise port has restroom facilities throughout the wharf and at the cruise terminal.
Wi-Fi is available at the Nassau Bahamas Cruise Terminal.
There are waiting rooms and seating areas at the cruise ship port in Nassau, Bahamas.