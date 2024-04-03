11 Best Nassau, Bahamas Excursions Cruisers Should Try

Nassau Excursions Under Four Hours: Rum and Food Tastings, and Island Highlight Tours

Rum (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)

Most Nassau excursions for cruisers will take anywhere between three and four hours. While this means you’ll have fewer opportunities to combine multiple in a single day, these activities allow visitors to take a deeper dive into the history and culture of The Bahamas.

4. Rum Tastings and Culinary Tour of Downtown Nassau

Duration: 3-4 hours

Activity level: Easy

Minimum age: Adults only (18+)

These food and drink walking tours are the perfect way to get a good sense of the local culture and history. A local guide walks a group of up to 10 adults through the Bahamas’ rich heritage, its icons and some of the products that make the archipelago famous.

Most tours will hit many of the same spots, including a chocolate factory, a cigar workshop, a rum distillery and a winery. Each, however, will have its own unique surprises, such as a stop at a local eatery for free conch and lobster fritters, or a short visit to Bob Marley’s home. It’s worth comparing different options to see which one is a better fit for you or your group.

Bear in mind that visitors under 18 will not be allowed to take part in rum, wine and cigar tastings. In some cases, they will not even be allowed to join the tour.

5. Guided ATV Tour with Lunch and Drink

Duration: 3.5 hours

Activity level: Easy

Minimum age: 10 years old; drivers must be 21 or older and have a valid driver’s license

ATV tours are a fun, comfortable way to explore Nassau’s attractions. The guide will meet you at the cruise port for a half-day of driving around and exploring the island. Lunch is typically included in these tours, as are bottled water, a helmet and live commentary from the guide.

Most of these excursions in Nassau, Bahamas hit all the highlights, including the Queen’s Staircase, Fort Charlotte, the Government House, Fort Montagu, Fort Fincastle, local rum distilleries, and one or two beaches. You’ll also have the chance to swim and snorkel, but you’ll have to bring your own gear.

6. Cultural Walking Tour of Downtown Nassau Attractions

Duration: 2.5 to 3.5 hours

Activity level: Medium

Minimum age: No age restrictions

First-time visitors looking to get an overview of the island should join one of these Nassau, Bahamas excursions. Most of them offer great value for money, as they are cheaper than those that include use of a vehicle, lunch and drinks. Guides are generally quite savvy of the local culture and history.

These tours hit many of the top attractions in town but are not overly strenuous, as there are many stops and you’ll be able to sit down every now and then during the excursion. You’ll be stopping at rum distilleries, a famous chocolate factory, a winery and landmarks such as Queen’s Staircase and Atlantis Resort (at the latter, don’t expect to tour the grounds -- you will only be taken to the lobby).

If you are on a tight schedule, make sure your tour offers the option to be dropped off at the cruise port. We recommend starting the day with this tour so that you can explore the local beaches before going back to your cruise ship in the afternoon.

7. Historic Downtown Nassau Bike or E-Scooter Tour

Duration: Four hours

Activity level: Easy

Minimum age: 12 years old for e-scooter tours

Another fun way to explore downtown Nassau is by joining an e-scooter or bike tour. These excursions are typically longer than walking tours, and since you’ll be on a vehicle rather than on foot, you will get the chance to see not only the highlights in the city center but also other attractions a little bit farther out.

During these tours, local guides share information about the landmarks visited, which include Queen’s Staircase, Fort Fincastle, Water Tower, Government House, the National Art Gallery, and historic squares such as Rawson and Parliament. Most of these tours also include stops at a chocolate factory and a rum distillery for a taste of island products.