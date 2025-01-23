Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico, China: these countries -- and others -- I've braved solo. Traveling by myself is one of my preferred ways to see the world, as I have free rein on where I go and what I do while I simultaneously learn more about myself and create unforgettable memories. The inevitable twinges of loneliness and discomfort are just small bumps in the road I'm willing to bear. For me, there are few places I'm unwilling to go alone.

But, after one experience, short cruises on large ships built for families have officially landed on that list.

As a woman in my 30s with an extensive travel history and having sailed on a handful of other cruises by myself, I thought a solo journey on a five-day Western Caribbean cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas would be a cinch. Not quite.

I stepped on board Indy, as the 3,634-passenger ship is affectionately called by many, and my normally affable and adventure-seeking self was muted. I went to bed early, read my book almost obsessively, barely conversed with anyone, attended no onboard parties, and even worked out at the gym on two mornings instead of sleeping in.

Anyone who knows me would be gobsmacked -- possibly even convinced I was possessed or ill. So, I dug to find the problem. Was it me? Or was it the cruise itself? Here's why I didn't love my solo Caribbean cruise -- and what I would've done differently to better enjoy my cruise experience.