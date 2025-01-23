Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico, China: these countries -- and others -- I've braved solo. Traveling by myself is one of my preferred ways to see the world, as I have free rein on where I go and what I do while I simultaneously learn more about myself and create unforgettable memories. The inevitable twinges of loneliness and discomfort are just small bumps in the road I'm willing to bear. For me, there are few places I'm unwilling to go alone.
But, after one experience, short cruises on large ships built for families have officially landed on that list.
As a woman in my 30s with an extensive travel history and having sailed on a handful of other cruises by myself, I thought a solo journey on a five-day Western Caribbean cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas would be a cinch. Not quite.
I stepped on board Indy, as the 3,634-passenger ship is affectionately called by many, and my normally affable and adventure-seeking self was muted. I went to bed early, read my book almost obsessively, barely conversed with anyone, attended no onboard parties, and even worked out at the gym on two mornings instead of sleeping in.
Anyone who knows me would be gobsmacked -- possibly even convinced I was possessed or ill. So, I dug to find the problem. Was it me? Or was it the cruise itself? Here's why I didn't love my solo Caribbean cruise -- and what I would've done differently to better enjoy my cruise experience.
Fun fruit display on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Raised eyebrows, emphatic frowns and "empathetic" apologies. These were the responses from both cruisers and crew members alike who I told I was sailing alone. The message was clear: Without a horde of family members and friends or a significant other by my side, I was the odd woman out.
While I usually have no problem disallowing comments and reactions like these to affect me during other solo trips (after all, they typically have very little to do with me personally), I couldn't help but notice them -- and recognize that they occurred in every conversation I had.
How to Handle It: Let Negative Comments Roll Off Your Back. Don't allow those not-so-positive responses affect you. You are vacationing to become closer to you, plus you get to do whatever you want when you want without pushback. Not to mention, you do countless other things in life on your own. What makes cruising any different?
Royal Promenade on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Let me make one thing clear: I enjoy a good party, including one where I don't know anyone else attending. But visiting the bars and parties on this specific cruise wasn't conducive for making new friends or having much fun on your own.
Everyone had arrived with their posse and they were sticking to them. Sure, they'd struck up short-lived conversations with me while waiting for their round of drinks at the bar, but, really, that was about it.
Aside from one group of amiable girlfriends on a bachelorette trip seated beside me at Izumi, the onboard hibachi and sushi restaurant, no one else talked to me for longer than five minutes. Realistically, I had more conversations with bartenders who took pity on me than I did with other cruisers.
But this is par for the course on a short cruise in the Caribbean, as many book one to spend time with loved ones while traveling to a warmer destination. Cruisers on my sailing appeared to solely want to socialize with their group of friends, their family members, and/or their significant others. Making new friends wasn't on their radar.
How to Handle It: Bring a Book or E-reader. One thing that helped me was having a great book by my side. As a solo cruiser on a bigger ship, you'll likely have ample time to yourself, so bring a good read with you to not only fill that time but also relax.
Another Tip: Attend More Trivia and Other Events. I admittedly am not a big fan of trivia so I didn't attend one on Indy, but I now realize that it's a hot place to meet new people. Onboard games and activities, one of which being trivia, where interactions with others are inevitable is the place to be for outgoing solo cruisers.
Dog art on Royal Promenade aboard Indy (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
There were eye-catching things off and on board I'd desired to point out to someone else for a good, shared laugh. My favorite example is the "watch dog" above the Royal Promenade on Indy's fifth deck, who I personally found hilarious and nicknamed Clifford (after my favorite children's book series "Clifford the Big Red Dog") -- and thus one of many inside jokes with myself on this trip was born.
On top of the inability to share even the little things with someone else, I lacked the drive to try more daring onboard activities, like the rock climbing wall, Flow Rider (surf simulator) and even sporting events, like pickleball and volleyball competitions (and I'm a sporty person). Indulging in more heart-pumping activities like these, to me, would be more enjoyable to do -- and laugh -- with someone else. By myself, it simply wouldn't be as satisfying.
How to Handle It: Consider a Theme Cruise. I had a blast sailing solo on the Golden Girls-themed partial charter aboard Celebrity Summit, so booking a theme cruise may be the key to having the best solo cruise experience because everyone had one common interest. With fellow cruisers already having that built-in common interest, making friends felt to be far easier.
Consider what you're passionate about -- favorite bands or genres of music, TV shows, movies, and so on -- and investigate themed cruises. You might be surprised by what you'll find -- and love to try.
Another Tip: Bring (and Actually Write in) a Journal. I brought my journal with me, but not once did I put pen to paper -- a major solo traveler's misstep. Creating travel memories with yourself is a wonderful thing, but they can be more easily forgotten when they're not shared with someone else.
Keep a journal with you and try to jot down your daily activities so these memories, big and small, aren't left behind on your ship. One day, you'll look back on your journal entries and possibly even laugh out loud at long-forgotten happenings, much like my beloved Clifford.
Kids' pool area on Indy (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
I'm a sucker for a meet-cute. But, the possibility of having one on Indy was next to zero. Why? Families, families and more families.
Indy is family-friendly, which is evident by the abundance of kids areas and, well, kids. Since there were so many aboard, even during a week that school was in session, that meant meeting another single -- and an eligible one -- was more so a fantasy than a reality.
Meeting a single adult around my age wasn't likely, but it also was unlikely I'd meet another solo cruiser, single or not. The ship had zero single cabins, a fact on its own that alludes to the major lack of people cruising by themselves.
How to Handle It: Research the Number of Solo Cruise Cabins on Your Ship. This is one of the better indicators of a solo-friendly cruise. Indy had zero single-occupancy cabins, but there are plenty of other cruise ships that have an abundance of these, implying there are more solo cruisers on board.
Royal Caribbean does have other more solo-friendly vessels, especially on Quantum-class ships that tote "virtual balcony" cabins, inside cabins with a virtual screen to simulate a balcony, alongside true-balcony solo cabins.
Check out our article that covers all things solo cruise cabins, including cruise lines with the best in the industry.
Another Tip: Keep Your Age and Marital Status in Mind When Booking. Some cruises are best for singles over 50, while others are ideal for single adults in their 30s. I might have had a better time on the latter instead of Indy. Do some research and find a cruise line and/or ship that best aligns with your age group and/or your own marital status.
Tacos and a margarita right outside Cozumel cruise port (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
When calling on Cozumel, two shore excursions caught my eye: exploring the island by a rented Jeep or independently taking a taxi to and from one of the best beaches (Playa Palancar).
That was until I looked closer at the prices. The local taxi, which I'd have to call outside the cruise port on my own, would have cost me $50 roundtrip, while the Jeep rental would've been about $70.
Considering these too-steep-for-me prices, only being docked for a few hours and the cloudy day, I decided to do neither. I instead went to Tikila Beach Bar, a beachside restaurant about a 10-minute walk from Cozumel's International Cruise Port, and enjoyed a size-of-my-head margarita with baja shrimp tacos. And read my book.
Granted, I very much enjoyed my lunch, but I do wish I got to do what I wanted to do without much inhibition. Shore excursions can be far more affordable when done with others. And that tossed a major wrench in my enjoyment of off-shore excursions by myself.
How to Handle It: Better Budget for Shore Excursions. It's still your vacation and you should enjoy it to the fullest. Go on that Jeep ride. Snorkel on that group snorkel trip. But, if the cost is the only thing stopping you from enjoying these excursions, do your best to budget appropriately, which is something I evidently didn't do.
Save a few extra dollars each month leading up to your trip so you can have that experience you crave -- and deserve.
Another Tip: Do Something Out of the Ordinary for You. One thing I wish I had done on my sailing was do one thing I never do, like go down the water slide or try the rock climbing wall. My suggestion to you is to do at least one thing you don't normally do or even have never done, whether it be on the ship or in a port of call.
It's your vacation, so try to keep it exciting for yourself -- and you may even surprise yourself with what you're capable of doing.
Sun Deck on Independence of the Seas in PortMiami (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Without anyone else with me to distract me from it, I was highly sensitive to the crowds on board. I found myself ducking into my cabin more often than usual, especially on sea days with every inch of outdoor space covered with fellow cruisers.
People were everywhere -- and they were boisterous and self-unaware. Watching the belly flop competition during one sea day, for example, was nearly impossible with so many people lining the sun deck.
How to Handle It: Choose a Smaller Ship. Indy is a mid-sized ship, with a double passenger capacity of 3,634 and total cabins at 1,918. That's quite a lot of people. If you intend on cruising solo and want to make friends aboard a mainstream cruise line while not feeling overwhelmed by everybody else, opt for a smaller ship. Ships that are smaller encourage mingling more naturally.
Another Tip: Consider a Longer Itinerary. If you can manage it, book a longer itinerary. Short cruises, which are three to five days in length, are more often "party cruises," especially those in the Caribbean. Skip the party cruises and go for the longer itineraries, which deter 24/7 raging -- unless you are itching for that.
And Also: Find the Right Onboard "Vibe." Want to have a really laidback cruise? Or are you really looking for a thumping rave at sea? Research ships you're considering and ensure the vibes onboard match what you're looking for. The Cruise Critic forums are a great place to start.
A staff member at Izumi Hibachi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Not all cruises are created equal, but neither are all cruisers. Cruising by yourself can be highly rewarding, but of course, it depends on the person, their vacation goals and the specific itinerary -- and if they all align. It all starts with your own research and preparedness.
But, more than anything else, it depends on what the cruiser themselves makes of it. Any cruise can be the best solo cruise imaginable; you just have to make it so. I intend to do so next time.