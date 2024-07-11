7 Must-Know New Zealand Cruise Tips

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
It's no secret that New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many travellers the world over, including neighboring Australians. New Zealand cruises make visiting the country -- and its surrounding areas, like Australia -- even more exciting, easy and convenient. As enticing as they may be, however, Australia and New Zealand cruises are not as straightforward as other itineraries.
For starters, cruises to New Zealand and Australia include several sea days that are more for admiring natural wonders from the ship than to relax, and port days are filled with cultural or outdoor activities rather than with shopping and leisurely strolls in seaside resorts or big towns.
There are a few things to bear in mind when planning to cruise to New Zealand. Here are our seven must-know tips for those planning a New Zealand cruise.
Whether you are planning a short itinerary or a multi-week New Zealand cruise, understanding the differences between cruise lines is crucial. More and more cruise lines are offering itineraries to New Zealand these days, each catering to specific groups of cruisers, from couples to families and solo travelers.
For the best experience, make sure you know who your fellow passengers are likely to be before booking. For example, Royal Caribbean generally caters to families, Viking to adults and Azamara to those seeking a mellow cruise experience rather than a bustling one.
Another thing to bear in mind when planning your cruise to New Zealand is whether you prefer a small ship or a big one. Silversea and Azamara offer intimate experiences shared with just a few hundred other passengers; mainstream cruise lines such as Princess and Norwegian accommodate a couple thousand (or more) passengers.
If you seek a unique experience, remember that smaller ships will be able to access ports that larger ones can’t.
If you book an Australia and New Zealand cruise, you’ll be sailing through some of the choppiest waters out there. The Tasman Sea is known for its rough waves, which make even large cruise ships rock. The good news is that the two-day crossing is not always bad and probably won’t be unpleasant the whole way -- just be ready for some swells.
If you are prone to seasickness, make sure you book a cabin mid-ship and on a lower deck, as those are the most stable areas on any ship. Packing some over-the-counter seasickness medicines will also come in handy.
It may sound easy to pack for a cruise to New Zealand. After all, most cruise lines only sail there in the summer. However, the weather in New Zealand varies a lot between regions -- it’s common to experience 75-degree weather in the north and temperatures in the low 50s in the south during the same trip.
Pack multiple layers, including a couple of waterproof ones and a windbreaker. They will come in handy, especially as you circumnavigate the South Island. You can leave the umbrella at home, though, as wind gusts can be strong in some areas in the southern regions.
Milford, Dusky and Doubtful sounds are three of the most stunning natural attractions in the country. All three are located within the famous Fiordland National Park, a 1.2-million-hectare natural area home to thundering waterfalls, steep mountains and deep fjords in the southwest of South Island.
Most New Zealand cruises will include them (although passengers don’t disembark), but make sure your ship spends a good amount of time there and is expected to enter Milford Sound, the most gorgeous of all. The scenery in these three sounds is likely the most impressive you’ll see during your cruise.
This is the wettest, windiest region in New Zealand, and visits to the three sounds are known to be cancelled every so often due to gusts that can reach up to 60 knots (about 70 miles per hour). If your itinerary changes, be flexible and make the most of the alternative destinations offered, which could be Port Chalmers or any other along the eastern coast of South Island.
Although U.S. travelers do not need a visa to enter New Zealand, most visitors are required to register (and pay) online as part of the country’s visa waiver program, the NZeTA. This travel permit can take up to 72 hours to process and is good for multiple entries over two years. Australian passport holders don't need a visa or NZeTA to enter New Zealand.
In addition to the e-visa (for those who need it), passengers on any New Zealand cruise must carry a passport with an expiration date no earlier than three months after the planned date of departure from the country.
An Australia and New Zealand cruise offers passengers the chance to see some of the world’s most stunning natural wonders. You’ll be sailing through fjords and past waterfalls, glaciers, beaches and forests. If your cruise departs from Sydney, you’ll also have the chance to sail under the Sydney Harbour Bridge and by the iconic Opera House.
It’s worth splurging a little and booking a balcony cabin if you can. If you find yourself in an inside stateroom, you’ll have to use the ship’s public areas to take in the scenery, which is the highlight of any cruise to New Zealand. There’s nothing quite like waking up to the steep cliffs and waterfalls of Milford Sound, or the dramatic landscapes of the western side of North Island.
Balcony cabins are highly coveted during New Zealand cruises, so book well in advance. If you can’t snatch one up, go for an oceanview stateroom.
A cruise to New Zealand is a great way to hit all the highlights of this fascinating country. And yet there’s so much to see, that no amount of time is enough to do it all. For instance, only passengers with a pre-booked overland tour can disembark at Fiordland National Park, and you’ll have to choose between visiting Wellington’s famous museums or joining a Lord of the Rings tour.
Think about spending time before or after your cruise in the places you want to see more in depth, whether that means spending a day or two before embarkation day to visit Sydney or Brisbane (many New Zealand cruises depart from Australia), or extending your stay to visit the more remote islands. Check with your cruise line for package deals.