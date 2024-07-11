7 Must-Know New Zealand Cruise Tips

It's no secret that New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many travellers the world over, including neighboring Australians. New Zealand cruises make visiting the country -- and its surrounding areas, like Australia -- even more exciting, easy and convenient. As enticing as they may be, however, Australia and New Zealand cruises are not as straightforward as other itineraries.

For starters, cruises to New Zealand and Australia include several sea days that are more for admiring natural wonders from the ship than to relax, and port days are filled with cultural or outdoor activities rather than with shopping and leisurely strolls in seaside resorts or big towns.

There are a few things to bear in mind when planning to cruise to New Zealand. Here are our seven must-know tips for those planning a New Zealand cruise.