16 Essential Baby Supplies When You Cruise with an Infant

Whether you’re a pro at packing for babies on vacation or this is your first time, we have a few recommendations so you can enjoy a perfect holiday with your family without missing a beat -- or a binky.
Tried-and-true baby-traveling veterans recommend bringing more travel diapers, wipes, baby puff snacks and clothes than you think you need. That’s step one, and step two is to pack the essentials you use at home more daily or weekly.
What else is necessary for cruising with an infant? Here, we list 16 of the most essential travel baby supplies you'll need on your next vacation at sea.
A lightweight, foldable, compact stroller is a must when traveling with a baby or toddler. Your little one can relax or nap as you walk around a port or you lounge by the pool. And when you're finished adventuring, you can fold it up and stow it in your cabin's closet.
Make sure your lightweight stroller is easy to fold up, especially if you’re flying to the cruise ship. Bonus points if the stroller allows the seat to be clipped in and out easily. Detachable seats (like car seats) are versatile travel tools that make travel easier.
A sturdy but breathable carrier will free up your hands while you travel and let your baby snuggle on the go. There are many different types of baby carriers; the best one is one that you feel comfortable and confident using.
Baby carriers with soft, mesh material that allows airflow are ideal for cruises in warmer weather. Some even come with UPF 50 protection for ultimate sun protection.
Cruise ships will provide a travel crib for your child upon request, usually a Pack 'n Play-style foldable crib. If you need to bring your own for a pre-cruise stay, try an “infant travel bed” (suitable for kids ages 1 to 5).
They’re an ideal pick because they double as a travel playpen or baby beach tent (many offer UV protection and anchor straps), which can be helpful to beachy sailings. Look for one that also folds up and fits easily in your luggage.
Most standard cruise ship cabins are shower-only (no tub), and diapered rugrats are not allowed in onboard pools. Solve both problems by bringing your own inflatable tub for bathing and cooling off on hot days.
Inflatable bathtubs shouldn’t take up much space in your luggage. We recommend bringing a tool to help inflate it, as it may be too large to blow up with your mouth comfortably. Keep in mind that some designs will fit better in cruise ship bathrooms.
Whether you breastfeed or use formula, you'll likely want some baby bottles for travel, especially if you plan to leave your kid at the nursery while you get some grownup time. Bring baby bottles that are easy to take apart and dry.
If you pack your bag and have some extra space, add a travel drying rack for baby bottles or toss in a tea towel to dry after each clean.
If your toddler has graduated from bottles to sippy cups, you know how easy it is to lose them. Instead of bringing your favorite sippy cup when cruising with an infant and risk losing it, invest in some travel-friendly sippy cups.
They’re easy to find online or in-store. Look for the sippy and straw varieties that can be washed and reused. Plus, there won't be tears if your toddler tosses one out of his stroller somewhere between the kids club and your cabin. Just grab another from the stack.
All parents know that babies and toddlers love a good park or beach playdate. Set up shop with a waterproof blanket that folds up for easy transport. You can also use it on the ship for quiet play time in empty lounges.
We recommend travel blankets made with waterproof materials. Extras like straps and zippers that turn the blanket from ground cover into a travel bag are a bonus.
Keep your family safe from sunburn onboard and in port with baby-safe sunscreen. There are so many baby-approved sunscreens, and a few tips can help you find the perfect lotion.
Look for SPF 50+ formulas with no harsh chemicals approved by the EWG. You'll probably want to pack a large bottle in your checked luggage, but you can find a three-ounce carry-on-friendly size for a short cruise. Be sure to double check which sunscreen is allowed in your visited ports of call, as some don't.
Many cruise ship toiletries may not be baby-friendly, so it's best to bring your own rather than rely on ship-supplied shampoo and body wash for your sensitive tyke.
When cruising with an infant, throw a travel-sized bottle of baby shampoo, body wash or bar soap into your toiletry kit. Opt for a mild pediatrician-tested shampoo that contains no phthalates or parabens.
No toddler wants to wear a hat, but they'll need one for pool deck play and port excursions. Find a hat brand offering baby and kid sizes. Sun hats for babies should have a front brim and neck veil in the back to protect against sunburn. Look for a material that is UPF 50+.
We recommend seeking out a water-resistant sun hat that offers protection both in and out of the water.
Parents should always pack a sack of toys to keep babies and toddlers entertained, whether that be sensory-play stuffies, toy cars, stacking toys, inflatable balls or soft or crinkly books. Bring versatile travel toys your child will enjoy playing with without boredom.
Little kids are germ magnets and get sick at the most inconvenient times -- like in the middle of the Caribbean in the middle of your vacation. Don't expect to find baby meds at the cruise ship's boutique, and you might not have time to get medicine on land. A first aid kit is an essential addition to any cruise baby packing list.
Make up your own first aid kit with infant or children's Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Dramamine and powdered Pedialyte, plus Band-Aids, Neosporin (antibacterial ointment) and a thermometer.
Keep them busy with a “busy book.” Busy books are interactive books with features that keep kids engaged. Every busy book is different; some use felt, velcro, stickers or distinct textured fabrics to keep kids entertained. Children interact with the features on each page.
Most busy books contain sensory items that feel intriguing to little fingers. For example, one page may have two tennis shoes with shoelaces that children can tie and untie. Another page may contain roads with velcro cars that kids can “drive” around the roads. Each page will likely be unique because it draws kids in and keeps them playing.
As a traveling parent, diaper-changing pads are a must. You never know what's on a public changing table -- or the last time it was cleaned -- and a diaper-changing pad allows you to change diapers wherever you are, whether it be on the beach, at the airport or in your cruise ship cabin.
Diaper changing pads should be slim and take up very little room in your luggage.
If you are heading to a tropical location, grab a misting fan for your smallest traveler -- and yourself. Babies struggle to keep cool in hot locales, so having a misting fan on hand will help you keep your little one from overheating.
Many popular misting fans run on batteries, so we recommend packing a few extra batteries to avoid relying on the cruise ship or ports of call.
To ensure your traveler will remain happy and fed the whole time, we recommend packing enough food for every day of travel and adding an extra week's worth. You never know what will happen, and being prepared is smart.
Some cruise lines like Cunard and Disney offer baby food services, but most others don't.
