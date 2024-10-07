Sponsored by MSC Cruises
Setting sail in spring 2025 in Miami, Florida, MSC World America is MSC Cruises' second World-class vessel, following the launch of MSC World Europa in 2022. The new ship represents a harmonious meeting of MSC Cruises' sophisticated European heritage paired with American comforts and tastes.
Sailing from its Miami homeport to the Caribbean and the Bahamas year-round, the 6,762-passenger ship will debut seven distinct districts onboard. These will include Family Aventura, Aqua Deck, Zen Area, Galleria, The Terraces, The Promenade and the award-winning MSC Yacht Club, combining dazzling new features alongside existing MSC favorites.
With 22 decks, each one named after a major port or city in the Americas, 2,614 cabins and 420,000 square feet of eye-popping public space, here's everything you need to know about MSC World America.
MSC Cruises' second World-class ship will build on the success of the line's ground-breaking hallmarks, such as the jaw-dropping LED ceiling in the Galleria, the luxury MSC Yacht Club and the outstanding Doremiland kids' club. What sets MSC World America apart? As part of a raft of new features, the ship's seven distinct districts will cater to passengers' different interests, for example, there will be a family zone and a soothing chill-out zone, each one with its own ambiance and facilities.
Here's a breakdown of each area:
Family Aventura: This top-deck attraction is all about creating memory-making moments for families. Central to this is The Harbour, a wanderlust-inducing outside area with a high-ropes course, an aquapark and a playground inspired by the lighthouse at MSC's private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
Family Aventura also incorporates the largest Doremiland kids' area in the line's fleet, with several rooms that cater to different age groups, from babies through to teens.
Zen Area: This adults-only space will become a soothing outpost, featuring a tranquil outdoor deck with two pools, relaxed music and cocktail service.
Aqua Deck: As its name suggests, the Aqua Deck is where MSC World America's water-based fun will take place, featuring the ship's two main pools and lively entertainment to take passengers from day to night.
The Promenade: Passengers will be able to enjoy the warm Caribbean Sea breeze on the open-air Promenade at the back of the ship, featuring restaurants, bars and evening entertainment, such as LED light shows. Think of the Promenade as a fun-filled seaside boardwalk, a place where couples, families and groups come together, with the 11-deck dry slide Jaw Drop @ The Spiral, in the center.
The Terraces: Passengers will enjoy both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment here, including nine restaurants and bars, a juice bar, shops and a brand-new comedy club.
Galleria: Comparable to a glitzy upscale mall, the Galleria will feature boutiques, restaurants and bars, crowned by MSC Cruises' iconic LED ceiling with a changing display. Venues located here will include Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, the Dolce Vita Bar and Luna Park Pizza & Burger. MSC Luna Park Arena is also here, offering a high-tech entertainment space for themed parties and game shows.
MSC Yacht Club: This private sanctuary is separate from the rest of the ship, accessed via a key-card entry, and will become the largest in the fleet.
This sumptuous space includes a lounge, indoor and outdoor restaurants, two-story outdoor deck with waiter service and 152 luxury suites. MSC Yacht Club passengers will also benefit from 24-hour butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, premier room service and a dedicated concierge team.
MSC World America will offer 19 restaurants, drawing on the line's popular existing venues, such as the exemplary Butcher's Cut steakhouse, along with new offerings headlined by the only Eataly restaurant at sea.
Eataly onboard MSC World America will serve a mix of the brand’s classic favorites alongside new menu items exclusive to the ship. Hungry cruisers will also discover the line’s new Paxos concept, offering up Greek delicacies in an expansive indoor/outdoor venue at the heart of the Promenade District. Fans of tantalizing Mexican fare will adore Hola! Tacos and Cantina, while lovers of Japanese cuisine have Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki.
Kaito Teppanyaki on MSC World America (Photo: MSC Cruises)
Families enjoying the top-deck Harbour facilities can dine at the all-new Harbour Bar & Bites for delicious collect-and-go meals. In the Promenade district, Paxos on the Go and Promenade Bites will offer two more easy options for those looking for quick meals.
This is in addition to the ship's four main restaurants, two buffet restaurants and fast-food outlets.
MSC World America will also boast 20 bars and lounges, including a new Sports Bar, showcasing sporting memorabilia and with live entertainment, including big sporting events. The Sports Bar will complement the plush Dolce Vita Bar, the Fizz bar for Champagne and Prosecco, the Gin Project for craft libations and Elixir Mixology Bar for theatrical cocktails. Also onboard, the popular Masters of the Sea pub with its own microbrewery.
You'll be regaled around-the-clock on MSC World America, with three entertainment venues — the multi-purpose Luna Park Arena, Panorama Lounge and World Stage main theater — set to showcase brand-new performances. There's more: A Las Vegas-style casino and live entertainment around the ship, including comedy shows, DJs, live music and karaoke.
For daytime fun, there are seven pools, 13 hot tubs, a waterpark with slides that include a VR experience, a lavish spa and thermal area, and MSC SportsPlex with bumper cars and roller-skating.
With 2,614 cabins and suites and 25 different room categories, there is a room type for every type of traveler.
There are six types of MSC Yacht Club suites, ranging from the roomy 161-square-foot Interior to the extraordinary 1,119-square-foot (with a 699-square-foot balcony) Owner's Suite.
There are a range of lavish spa suites for extra pampering, plus a variety of inside, ocean-view and balcony cabins. These range from the 215-square-foot Infinite Ocean View cabin, with large opening windows, to the 172-square-foot Balcony cabin that directly overlooks the Promenade.
Larger groups and families can plump for interconnecting cabins and solo travelers can opt for a Studio cabin.
Like MSC World Europa, MSC World America will carry energy-saving equipment, including the latest Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion technology and an innovative shaped hull to minimize resistance through the water.
Advanced air conditioning systems, smart ventilation and the use of LED lighting throughout, further add to MSC World America's energy-saving initiatives.
MSC Cruises' brand-new North America cruise terminal will debut in PortMiami in 2025, coinciding with the launch of MSC World America.
Set to be christened in a glistening ceremony on April 9, 2025, MSC World America will begin sailing seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from April 12, 2025, with calls to the white-sand beaches and bath-warm waters of San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatan.
All voyages will also visit the line's tropical paradise, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.