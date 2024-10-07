A Ship Built on Success, Introducing Seven Distinct Districts

MSC World America will feature a brand-new area known as The Harbour (Rendering: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises' second World-class ship will build on the success of the line's ground-breaking hallmarks, such as the jaw-dropping LED ceiling in the Galleria, the luxury MSC Yacht Club and the outstanding Doremiland kids' club. What sets MSC World America apart? As part of a raft of new features, the ship's seven distinct districts will cater to passengers' different interests, for example, there will be a family zone and a soothing chill-out zone, each one with its own ambiance and facilities.

Here's a breakdown of each area:

Family Aventura: This top-deck attraction is all about creating memory-making moments for families. Central to this is The Harbour, a wanderlust-inducing outside area with a high-ropes course, an aquapark and a playground inspired by the lighthouse at MSC's private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Family Aventura also incorporates the largest Doremiland kids' area in the line's fleet, with several rooms that cater to different age groups, from babies through to teens.

Zen Area: This adults-only space will become a soothing outpost, featuring a tranquil outdoor deck with two pools, relaxed music and cocktail service.

Aqua Deck: As its name suggests, the Aqua Deck is where MSC World America's water-based fun will take place, featuring the ship's two main pools and lively entertainment to take passengers from day to night.

The Promenade: Passengers will be able to enjoy the warm Caribbean Sea breeze on the open-air Promenade at the back of the ship, featuring restaurants, bars and evening entertainment, such as LED light shows. Think of the Promenade as a fun-filled seaside boardwalk, a place where couples, families and groups come together, with the 11-deck dry slide Jaw Drop @ The Spiral, in the center.

The Terraces: Passengers will enjoy both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment here, including nine restaurants and bars, a juice bar, shops and a brand-new comedy club.

Galleria: Comparable to a glitzy upscale mall, the Galleria will feature boutiques, restaurants and bars, crowned by MSC Cruises' iconic LED ceiling with a changing display. Venues located here will include Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, the Dolce Vita Bar and Luna Park Pizza & Burger. MSC Luna Park Arena is also here, offering a high-tech entertainment space for themed parties and game shows.

MSC Yacht Club: This private sanctuary is separate from the rest of the ship, accessed via a key-card entry, and will become the largest in the fleet.

This sumptuous space includes a lounge, indoor and outdoor restaurants, two-story outdoor deck with waiter service and 152 luxury suites. MSC Yacht Club passengers will also benefit from 24-hour butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, premier room service and a dedicated concierge team.