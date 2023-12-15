MSC Virtuosa was a Great Way to Capture New Cruisers; Distance to Track Was Only Flaw

Ceiling on special F1 cruise for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ming Tappin)

The F1 fans staying onboard MSC Virtuosa spanned all age groups and demographics, from young families to couples, seniors, and groups of friends. While some may have cruised on MSC or other brands, many may have not. As the exclusive Official Cruise Partner of F1, MSC can leverage the F1 fanbase and introduce the idea of cruising to a new audience. Short of sailing, having MSC Virtuosa as a hotel during the race was a great way to show non-cruisers what it’s like to vacation on a ship. After experiencing the dining, entertainment, and activity offerings, MSC hopes they might just consider going on a real cruise.

With such a well-organized event and all the pluses that came with the race packages, we were hard-pressed to find any downside with the MSC F1 program. The only inconvenience we encountered was the amount of time it took to reach the circuit from the ship. With the Yas Marina Circuit located 20 miles from the Abu Dhabi cruise terminal, the travel time was nearly 40 minutes and sometimes up to one hour each way.

The shuttle buses had to travel in the slow lane on the highway while taxis and ride-sharing vehicles flew by (and we did see many guests take taxis from the pier instead of the shuttle for this reason, but it was at their own expense). The buses also only dropped off and picked up from one location, so guests whose seats were further away had to take another shuttle operated by the circuit to reach their grandstand. But this really was beyond anyone’s control and was not a huge deal, everyone quickly learned to allow for extra time to reach the track.