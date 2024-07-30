MSC Cruises has just released a series of exclusive new excursions available only to those guests who travel in the MSC Yacht Club.

The Yacht Club is an exclusive suites-only enclave, whose guests enjoy a large number of perks, including their own restaurant, butler, lounge and rooftop sun deck – and now more than 90 carefully curated shore excursions in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe – with more to come in other regions later this year.

In keeping with the MSC Yacht Club experience, the excursions only run with small groups, enabling a more intimate, authentic experience. It’s worth noting, however, that these are not included in the cruise fare.

The Yacht Club-only excursions on my sailing – MSC Seaside in the western Mediterranean – included a history and ceramics workshop in Palermo, Sicily, a pesto-making class in Genoa, a geothermal experience in Iceland and a catamaran experience in Mexico. I opted for what was billed as the “Luxury and Laid Back Atmosphere at the Seahorse Beach Club” in Ibiza.

Did my excursion feel any more special than a regular MSC cruise line shore experience? Here’s my experience on my Yacht Club exclusive shore excursion.