MSC Cruises has just released a series of exclusive new excursions available only to those guests who travel in the MSC Yacht Club.
The Yacht Club is an exclusive suites-only enclave, whose guests enjoy a large number of perks, including their own restaurant, butler, lounge and rooftop sun deck – and now more than 90 carefully curated shore excursions in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe – with more to come in other regions later this year.
In keeping with the MSC Yacht Club experience, the excursions only run with small groups, enabling a more intimate, authentic experience. It’s worth noting, however, that these are not included in the cruise fare.
The Yacht Club-only excursions on my sailing – MSC Seaside in the western Mediterranean – included a history and ceramics workshop in Palermo, Sicily, a pesto-making class in Genoa, a geothermal experience in Iceland and a catamaran experience in Mexico. I opted for what was billed as the “Luxury and Laid Back Atmosphere at the Seahorse Beach Club” in Ibiza.
Did my excursion feel any more special than a regular MSC cruise line shore experience? Here’s my experience on my Yacht Club exclusive shore excursion.
MSC Yacht Club guests never have to meet in the main theater; they always meet in the private lounge and are then escorted by their butler to exit the ship.
Unlike a dedicated Fast Track Lane, where you get top priority, your butler does the dirty work and actually pushes to the front of the line and let you pass ahead of other guests. Some may love this VIP treatment; I personally feel very self-conscious. It’s the same at the water slides, if you so choose.
But when you get through the terminal and see the coaches lined up and the mass of people and then you look to your left and you spy a small minibus sitting at the end of the row of giant buses, now that is a nice feeling.
There were just seven of us on this excursion – possibly because it was so new – a German family of five, plus my son, Raff, and I. In terms of advertising these new excursions, a shore excursion rep visits the Yacht Club most evenings to chat to guests about what's new and what's available.
I always find it odd when your guide is non-native, personally (this happened to me in the UK once, when my guide was… German). In this case, she was Italian, and it wasn’t clear if she lived in Ibiza or had been hired by MSC to look after us for the day.
Either way, she knew nothing about the excursion – and we had questions. Was lunch included? Was there a swimming pool we could use? She had no idea. This wasn’t ideal as you’d expect basic knowledge like that to be a given, but she worked quickly to find the answers.
She also asked me why I wanted a swimming pool, what was wrong with the sea and was I afraid of sharks. I wasn’t quite sure how to respond.
Adding to the slightly confusing start, neither our guide nor the driver knew where the beach club was and had to ask a local walking past – though again, to be fair, this clearly showed up the newness of the excursion and we have no doubt once this excursion settles in this won’t happen again.
Seahorse Beach Club is located on Playa d’en Bossa, the most famous beach in Ibiza and at almost two miles long, the longest. It’s made up of big hotels (including Hard Rock), apartment complexes, restaurants and stores. I thought it would have more of Café del Mar vibe (hip, happening), but it felt like any beach in Europe.
However, the beach club itself definitely had an air of cool. Not that Miami-look-at-me-I’m-an-influencer try hard cool, but more of a laid back atmosphere. It was, as the MSC description says, on a sandy beach and adjoining a large pool. Most people congregated around the pool rather than the beach front, so we found we had the sandy area mostly to ourselves.
The excursion cost €171 pp, and included access to a lounger, an umbrella and a free welcome drink. I found out the sun loungers cost €70 (around $70), which breaks down as €20 for the rental and €50 minimum consumption – not hard when the burgers come in at €28.
As for the welcome drink, it was cava – or nothing else, which meant my son couldn’t drink one and they would not swap it for something non-alcoholic (I also didn’t want one).
As soon as our “guide” deposited us safely there, she left us to it. And that was no bad thing – the excursion was billed as 3.5 hours by the beach in a “paradisical” setting and it delivered.
We had great service, friendly and efficient; a DJ played quietly in the background, with the volume slowly rising as the day wore on (but not so it was intrusive); and we had the space almost to ourselves. We could use the pool, the showers and the changing rooms, and the sea was literally 20 feet away.
I enjoyed this excursion. It wasn’t remotely demanding and honestly with a bit of research, we probably could have ended up at the Seahorse Club ourselves.
So was it worth €171 per person?
Well, you are paying for peace of mind – it's so much simpler when you are led off the ship and then whisked away on a private mini-bus transfer and led to the venue, rather than taking a taxi and then trying to find the place itself and then make your way back. Plus there's that free drink.
Two things I’d change – first I felt it was way too short – at 3.5 hours, with the ship not leaving port till 11:30 p.m., it seems odd to have to leave at 4 p.m. The second observation I’d make is at that price point I felt it should have included a light lunch.
As for the other excursions, no one else had signed up, so these did not run, but I predict there will be significant take up as the season goes on.
The MSC Yacht Club is already one of the most exclusive ship-within-a-ship spaces onboard any ship at sea (and a winner in last year's Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards), and this takes the exclusivity onto the shore – which in our view is a great idea.
The whole point of the Yacht Club is that you are away from the crowds on the rest of the ship, so it makes perfect sense for this exclusivity extends to the shore.
We love the fact there is a small minibus waiting at the shore, numbers are limited and there is a dedicated guide per group.
As MSC Cruises Head of Shore Excursions, Marialuisa Iaccarino, said: “The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests.
“Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions.”