When it comes to value-priced cruises, two lines -- Carnival Cruise Line and European-based MSC Cruises -- offer feature-laden cruises at unbeatable prices. Both lines cater to families, and both lines sail out of some of the most popular departure ports, including Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Galveston, Texas.
Cruise Critic delves into the distinctions between Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises in the Caribbean. Since pricing remains fairly consistent between the two, we compare fleet size and age, cabins, dining, entertainment, family experience and more.
Go ahead and check out which of these two cruise lines is best geared towards your vacation style.
Casual, family-friendly brand, most recognized for its signature “Fun Ships,” for those seeking a laid back cruise among like-minded travelers.
Elegant Mediterranean cruising comes to the North American market, making it good for those who appreciate an international vibe, even while navigating the Caribbean.
21 ships in the Caribbean, four built before 2000
Smallest ships in the Caribbean: Carnival Elation, Carnival Paradise (2,052+ passengers)
Largest ships in the Caribbean: Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee (all 5,282 passengers)
Oldest ships in the Caribbean: Carnival Elation (1998), Carnival Paradise (1998)
8 ships in the Caribbean by 2025, all built after 2000
Smallest ship in the Caribbean: MSC Magnifica (3,223 passengers)
Largest ship in the Caribbean: MSC World America (6,762 passengers, coming 2025)
Oldest ships in the Caribbean: MSC Magnifica (2010), MSC Divina (2012)
A wide variety of families, friends, couples and singles in their 20s to 60s
A wide variety of families, friends, couples and singles in their 20s to 60s
Heading to the Caribbean, Carnival departs from the homeports of Baltimore, MD; Charleston, SC; Galveston, TX; New York City, NY; Mobile, AL; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; and Miami, Jacksonville, Port Canaveral and Tampa, FL
Carnival will soon visit the line’s first private island, Celebration Key. Stops are sometimes made at Holland America Line's private island, Half Moon Cay.
Heading to the Caribbean, MSC departs from Galveston, TX; New York City, NY; and Miami and Port Canaveral, FL
Only MSC guests can dock at the line’s Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve private island in the Bahamas.
Both lines offer a mix of inside (no window), outside (window but no veranda) and balcony staterooms, as well as larger suite and enhanced spa categories
Specific to Carnival are Family Harbor, Havana (or Terrazza) and Excel Suite accommodations that come with exclusive access to private lounges, sun and pool decks and/or other perks onboard, depending on the cabin category booked.
Specific to MSC are MSC Yacht Club accommodations that provide private access to the line’s signature ship-within-a-ship complex of an exclusive lounge, restaurant, sun and pool deck, concierge and more.
Included venues are the likes of the main dining rooms, the buffet, Guy’s Burger Joint and the BlueIguana Cantina
Extra are venues include premium specialty dining experiences like Emeril’s Bistro, Rudi’s Seagrill and Carnival's signature Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse
Included venues are the likes of the main dining rooms, buffet, kid-friendly food and ice cream stations and casual burger-and-hotdog eateries found on some ships like MSC World Europa.
Extra-charge venues include the Ocean Cay Seafood Restaurant, Hola! Tacos & Cantina and Butcher’s Cut steakhouse.
A combination of family pools, adult-only pools, multiple whirlpools and several waterslides and splash areas dubbed WaterWorks
Poolside film screenings throughout the day and night are common at the Seaside Theater
Carnival is also well known for its tranquil Serenity decks for those aged 18 and above (more crowded under the Caribbean sun)
A combo of all-ages pools, adult-only pools, several hot tubs and many waterslides and themed splash zones
MSC more frequently offers an all-weather magrodome-covered (though usually opened in the heat of the Caribbean, save for an occasional rain storm) pool as well
Poolside activities are heavy on trivia sessions in addition to other interactive game shows
Besides most common ropes and mini golf courses, traditional sports courts and jogging tracks:
Carnival touts a full-fledged Bolt roller coaster on its Excel-class ships (Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee)
Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama offer the tamer self-propelled suspended SkyRide cycling attraction that circles the ship around its funnel.
MSC adds a Robotron swift-swinging robotic ride aboard MSC Seascape.
MSC has the longest zip-lines at sea above the aft pool on MSC Seaside
Like MSC World Europa, MSC World America will include a fast dry slide that will spiral downwards from its upper decks
Always more exciting and playful thanks in large part to its jovial crew, Carnival elevates the likes of trivia and bingo sessions, cooking demos, dance classes, cocktail mixing and tastings to the next level while also offering other fun diversions, including:
The interactive “Deal or No Deal” game show, as well as “Family Feud Live”
On Vista-class ships, for a surcharge, 3D Thrill Theaters, plus an IMAX Theatre (not available on Carnival Panorama)
On Excel-class ships like Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee, the Grand Central serves as a scenic atrium turned stage for live performances and other game shows
Formula 1 race simulators, interactive dark rides (motion base with laser tag elements), bowling alleys and other arcade offerings
MSC Meraviglia and MSC Virtuosa have an expansive LED screen-crowned shopping mall that colorfully animates overhead
MSC World America will boast its multipurpose Luna Park Arena and bumper cars
The Punchliner Comedy Club series of rotating standup comedians (two on each ship) for family-friendly and adult-only sets
“Dive-In" movies at the aforementioned Seaside Theater
Live music throughout including Piano Bar 88
Nightclub DJ action as well as theme parties (expect more on deck in the Caribbean)
Themed deck parties are particularly popular on MSC (think White Party, etc. all al fresco in the Caribbean)
“MasterChef at Sea” cooking competition
“The MSC Factor” guest talent show
Casino gambling, billiard room, beer festival and more
Live music throughout the ship
MSC World Europa even has a secret Speakeasy bar onboard
Dr. Seuss Bookville and Seuss at Sea activities (varies by ship)
Build-A-Bear Workshop At Sea
Towel Animal Theater
ZSpa for teen girls
Family Harbor Lounge (for those in Family Harbor staterooms and suites)
And family-friendly collaborations and other events aboard MSC extend to:
LEGO Experience On Board and LEGO activities
Special Chicco partnership
"Cabin 12006” web series
Dance Crew Competition