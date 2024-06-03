When it comes to value-priced cruises, two lines -- Carnival Cruise Line and European-based MSC Cruises -- offer feature-laden cruises at unbeatable prices. Both lines cater to families, and both lines sail out of some of the most popular departure ports, including Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Galveston, Texas.

Cruise Critic delves into the distinctions between Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises in the Caribbean. Since pricing remains fairly consistent between the two, we compare fleet size and age, cabins, dining, entertainment, family experience and more.

Go ahead and check out which of these two cruise lines is best geared towards your vacation style.