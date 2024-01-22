Most Expensive Hotels Near Southampton for a Pre-Cruise Luxury Stay

Southampton's Harbour Hotel & Spa is Your Best Option for a Luxury Pre-Cruise Stay

Staircase in Harbour Hotel Southampton (Photo: Harbour Hotel)

Distance to port: 5 minutes

Type: Ultra-modern luxury

Chauffeur-service or port shuttle: Yes, which is free of charge to the cruise terminals. A chauffeur-service from Heathrow, Gatwick or Southampton airports to the hotel is also offered, for an added fee.

About the hotel: This stunning hotel opened in 2017, but looks and feels brand new and has completely transformed the marina area where it takes centre stage. The 119-bedroom hotel is shaped like a cruise ship, and within its ultra-modern design contains a number of authentic cruise memorabilia.

Harbour Hotel & Spa room (Photo: Harbour Hotel & Spa)

Everything about this hotel exudes attention to detail, whether it's the food, service levels or the accommodation.

The rooms are stunning. The danger with ultra-modern is they lose character over design, but not so at the Harbour -- the white walls are offset by warm wooden doors, thoughtful memorabilia like well-worn books and the comfiest beds we have ever slept in. Suites are next level, with thoughtful touches like a Nespresso coffee machine, binoculars for ship spotting and fluffy bathrobes. We love the bathrooms, which some with a separate shower with rain shower head and a huge bathtub.

Sea bass and sea food dish in Harbour Hotel Southampton (Photo: Harbour Hotel)

The food is, quite simply, outstanding. The Jetty restaurant prides itself on fresh-caught local fish of the day, or you can opt for a sublime seven course tasting menu for £80 per person. There is also a five-course mini-gastro menu which comes in at £35 per person. Breakfast is served on the 6th floor, with views over the marina. There is a sumptuous buffet spread or order the "Full English" from the a la carte menu.

Afternoon tea at the Harbour Hotel & Spa Southampton (Photo: Harbour Hotel)

If you're feeling indulgent, treat yourself to a lovely Champagne Afternoon Tea.

The highest compliment we can pay the service is it is as good as you'll find on a cruise ship -- and that is really saying something -- intuitive, friendly, knowledgeable, whether it's about wine varietals or food provenance, and welcoming.

The hotel is also very much geared up for cruise passengers, offering a chauffeur service from Heathrow or Gatwick or Southampton airports (or the station) to the airport, and to the ship. It also offers a day room rate, for those arriving early for their cruise or if their cruise has been delayed.

The spa swimming pool in the Harbour Hotel Southampton (Photo: Harbour Hotel)

Make sure you take time to pamper yourself in the adjoining spa, either with a treatment or with a dip in the indoor swimming pool.

This is the only five-star hotel in Southampton and your best bet for a luxurious pre-cruise stay. Outstanding.