Nine of the Most Beautiful Castles on the Rhine

Sponsored by Viking

Between Koblenz and Rüdesheim, the Rhine winds through a deep valley, a mesmerizing landscape of forested mountains, vertiginous vineyards and flower-filled villages clinging to the banks. This serene setting is overlooked by more than 40 medieval castles, guarding practically every bend and clifftop. In recognition of the region's beauty and cultural importance, the whole of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In the Middle Ages, when the Rhine was an essential transport artery between northern and southern Europe, as it still is today, the castles served as defense strongholds, toll stations, and homes of corrupt robber barons. Many were renovated in the Romantic period of the 18th and 19th centuries, a time of artistic embellishment when turrets, follies, and crenelated walls were added. Some castles today are exquisite private homes. Others serve as hotels or museums, while some are atmospheric ruins.

You’ll want to be on deck for the whole passage through the Rhine Gorge to take in these architectural marvels. Here are some of the best to look out for.