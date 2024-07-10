Nine of the Most Beautiful Castles on the Rhine

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Sponsored by Viking
Between Koblenz and Rüdesheim, the Rhine winds through a deep valley, a mesmerizing landscape of forested mountains, vertiginous vineyards and flower-filled villages clinging to the banks. This serene setting is overlooked by more than 40 medieval castles, guarding practically every bend and clifftop. In recognition of the region's beauty and cultural importance, the whole of the Upper Middle Rhine Valley has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In the Middle Ages, when the Rhine was an essential transport artery between northern and southern Europe, as it still is today, the castles served as defense strongholds, toll stations, and homes of corrupt robber barons. Many were renovated in the Romantic period of the 18th and 19th centuries, a time of artistic embellishment when turrets, follies, and crenelated walls were added. Some castles today are exquisite private homes. Others serve as hotels or museums, while some are atmospheric ruins.
You’ll want to be on deck for the whole passage through the Rhine Gorge to take in these architectural marvels. Here are some of the best to look out for.
The imperial yellow Schloss Stolzenfels clings to a wooded hilltop south of Koblenz. It’s a confection of 19th century Romantic fantasy, with turrets, spires, pergolas, and leafy terraces.
A castle stood here in the 13th century to defend the nearby silver mines but was destroyed by the French. The structure was rebuilt in the mid-19th century by Crown Prince Frederick Wilhelm IV of Prussia, who used Stolzenfels as his summer residence.
Make your way here from Koblenz and you’ll see the frescoed Knights’ Halls, the chapel, and the Italianate gardens, not to mention sweeping views of the river and vineyards beneath you.
What’s unique about beautiful Marksburg, perched on a hilltop 557 feet above the town of Braubach and straight out of a fairytale, is that it’s the only fortress along the river never to have been destroyed. The castle was built by a local noble in 1150 in the Romanesque style and extended in 1219 by the wealthy Eppstein family, passing through the hands of various counts over the centuries.
Marksburg has also served as a prison and a barracks for Prussian soldiers, but today, it’s the headquarters of the German Castles Association. There’s plenty to see on a tour, from the library, which houses over 12,000 volumes to the Great Battery, from which cannons point out towards the Rhine. The tiny chapel, dedicated to St. Mark, is adorned with beautiful paintings, while the torture chamber is everything you’d hope for, or fear, in a medieval castle.
Gardeners and cooks will love the medieval herb garden, where even today, only plants that were available in Europe in the 13th century are grown. Some were said to be used by witches while others, like hemlock and deadly nightshade, are poisons. Take in the whole scene on a thrilling excursion on Viking’s Basel to Amsterdam itineraries.
The colossal Burg Rheinfels stands on the west bank of the Rhine, near St. Goar. The castle was built in 1245 by Count Dieter V of Katzenelnbogen to extract tolls from passing ships. By the 16th and 17th centuries, some 500 people lived here, rising to 3,500 during times of war.
Sadly, Rheinfels was destroyed in 1797 by French Revolutionaries, having survived multiple onslaughts. What you see today is a ruin, concealing a labyrinth of tunnels and old mines, although there’s a small museum here, and a luxury hotel attached to the old ramparts. On a northbound voyage, you’ll spot the castle clinging to the hillside just after you’ve admired the Lorelei Rock on the opposite bank.
The "cat" and "mouse" castles eye one another metaphorically from opposite sides of St. Goarshausen on the east bank of the Rhine, the port side of the ship if you’ve chosen a southbound voyage with Viking.
Both were built in the 14th century as toll stations. The "cat" and "mouse" names stemmed from the rivalry between the owners of the two castles. Craggy Maus, which clings to a rocky spur overlooking the river, was originally called St. Peterseck and was built by the Archbishops of Trier in 1356 to collect tolls, and to protect the lands belonging to the city of Trier.
Nearby Burg Katz, on the other hand, fell into the territory of the Counts of Katzenelnbogen, who also owned Rheinfels Castle and were equally determined to extract money from passing ships. Burg Katz was impregnable, with chunky walls and improbably, a deep moat, construction of which must have been a challenge, given the castle’s hilltop position. As you pass, notice the impressive tower that dominates the building, more than 130 feet tall.
You can’t miss Pfalzgrafenstein, a six-story pentagonal tower shaped like a ship, clinging to the rocky islet of Pfalz in the middle of the Rhine. Unusual design aside, the castle is distinguished by its white walls, red brick detail, and gunmetal gray roof.
The castle was built in 1327 by King Ludwig I of Bavaria as a toll house. It enjoyed a cooperation with Burg Gutenfels, which overlooks it. Swirling currents would force boats to take the narrow channel between Pfalzgrafenstein and the riverbank. A chain across the river would force them to stop and pay up. Anybody who didn’t want to pay was kept in the dungeon, a floating platform at the bottom of a dank well, until they changed their minds.
Today, the government-owned castle is a museum, accessed via a ferry from Kaub. On a cruise with Viking from Basel to Trier, you’ll see it on the starboard side of the ship as you pass the river kilometer 545 marker on the bank.
An impressive example of Neo-Gothic style, craggy Reichenstein Castle was built in the 11th century and owned by a series of robber barons who passed their time extorting fees from ships, legal and otherwise. The castle fell into disrepair and was acquired in 1899 by the Kirsch Puricelli family, wealthy industrialists who restored it and added the elaborate Neo-Gothic touches.
Today, Burg Reichenstein is a hotel and museum, a fine example of A-list living at the turn of the 19th century. The museum also includes Mr. Kirsch Puricelli’s vast collection of hunting trophies, weapons, and armory.
Next door to Reichenstein, somewhat confusingly, is Rheinstein Castle, one of the oldest on the Rhine and also the most dramatic. The steely-gray stone castle seems almost to rise out of the rock of the sheer cliff face on which it’s constructed.
Rheinstein’s origins are vague, although it’s believed to have been constructed in the ninth century, with most of the work completed in the 14th century. The castle then belonged to the Archbishops of Mainz but fell into disrepair.
Prince Frederick of Prussia snapped it up for a bargain in 1823 and added the embellishments still present today, including stained glass windows, a drawbridge and portcullis, and a chapel, where he and his family are buried.
The castle was sold in 1975, almost to a Hare Krishna sect but eventually to the opera singer Hermann Hecher. The Hecher family still live in the castle and manage the restaurant and museum today.
While it’s not strictly a castle, the Disney-like Mäuseturm, a tall, skinny tower in red and white, perched on an island and overlooked by the eerie ruin of Burg Ehrenfels, with which it once had a connection, comes with a grisly legend attached to it.
The tower was built in 1208 by the merciless Archbishop Hatto of Mainz, known for fleecing ships and treating the local peasants with immense cruelty. After a bad harvest, when the peasants begged for grain, he lured them to a tithe barn with the promise of food, locked them in, and set fire to it, killing all within.
Hatto returned to Ehrenfels to find it overrun with mice and took refuge in his tower on the Rhine. But the mice swam across the river and ate him alive. The tower, previously known as Mautturm (Customs Tower) was thereafter renamed Mäuserturm, or Mouse Tower.