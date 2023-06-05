Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos

There's a reason why "watch a sunset" is number one on our list of top 10 can't-miss things to do on a cruise ship. Few things are more magical than seeing the sun slip below the horizon during sailaway, from your cabin's balcony or with a drink in hand.

If you're missing the pink, purple and golden hues of a setting sun at sea, look no further. We've rounded up our favorite sunset photos from Cruise Critic members and cruise itineraries around the world.

Cruise Ship: Le Soleal Itinerary: 10-night Antarctica cruise from Ushuaia

Cruise Ship: Emerald Princess Itinerary: 5-night Mexico cruise from Los Angeles

Cruise Ship: Paul Gauguin Itinerary: 7-night South Pacific cruise from Papeete

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean New Year's Eve cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2 Itinerary: 7-night transatlantic Fashion Week sailing from Southampton to New York

Cruise Ship: Holland America Line's Amsterdam Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas Itinerary: 6-night Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Crown Princess Itinerary: 10-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas Itinerary: 10-night Alaska cruise from Vancouver

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Ship: Holland America's Eurodam Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss Itinerary: 12-night transatlantic cruise from Southampton

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas Itinerary: 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Cape Liberty.