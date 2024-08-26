Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Morimoto by Sea is the newest dining experience by Holland America Line. In partnership with famed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, HAL is offering a unique sustainable seafood dining experience across its fleet.
On most ships, the experience is a “pop-up” at the cruise line’s Tamarind restaurant. Only Nieuw Amsterdam offers it as a stand-alone restaurant.
As a huge fan of seafood and a pretty big fan of Chef Morimoto, I was thrilled at a chance to try the hot new restaurant on my Alaskan sailing on Nieuw Amsterdam. Here’s what it’s like to eat at Morimoto by Sea on Holland America.
Morimoto by Sea offers Asian food. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Because I was dying to try Morimoto by Sea, I booked a reservation here weeks before I boarded Nieuw Amsterdam. I might not have needed to do that.
I chose to dine at 6:30 p.m. on the night of our first full day onboard. By the time my reservation came, the choice tables by the windows were all taken. Our kind host let us know a couple was just finishing their dessert and I could wait, but we decided the foggy weather made that a less “necessary” option.
Dining flow was steady during the 2 hours I was there, but the restaurant was never full. Perhaps the modest $55 cover charge kept some diners away at the start of the journey. I did check the app often and saw reservations available most days.
The theme of Morimoto by Sea, of course, is Pan-Asian, and that extends to the decor, which has subtle Asian elements and a soothing blue and white color palette. Tables for two and four are most prevalent, with a couple that accommodate six.
Ahead of our meal, I had grabbed a drink in the ship’s Tamarind Bar, and I overheard two couples debating the merits of Michelin Stars and celebrity chefs. It’s clear this restaurant will draw foodies.
Morimoto and Holland America Line’s Eurodam were featured on season 21 of Top Chef. While celebrity chefs of renown popped up all season, the show’s contestant chefs fawned most over Morimoto when they met him, posing for photos and asking for autographs. The partnership with HAL is an important one that fits perfectly with the cruise line’s emphasis on Alaska, seafood and sustainability.
Food at Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Chef Morimoto doesn’t simply put his name on the restaurant: He’s the line’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador, meaning he helps ensure high-quality sustainable seafood ingredients are used in his dishes. (More on that later.)
Simply put: If you want food made with the highest quality fish, Morimoto by Sea is the place to go.
The menu has exceptional seafood dishes on offer, including a beautiful crispy whole fish and a playful fresh tuna pizza. You also can order from a variety of sushi roll and sashimi options, for an additional a la carte charge.
I had the pleasure of trying the pop-up version of Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Statendam previously, when I ate the crispy whole fish (this was perfect, especially when paired with the sweet tamarind chili sauce). I also sampled the angry lobster pad Thai, which my server on Nieuw Amsterdam said is a diner favorite.
Wanting to try something new, I ordered a variety of appetizers, including tacos two ways (sashimi yellowtail and spicy tuna tacos, served on crispy wonton wrappers), the pork gyoza, sticky ribs and ramen soup. My husband and I eagerly tucked in, and while we loved the freshness of the seafood tacos, our favorites definitely were the sticky ribs and gyoza.
Ramen is a typically a favorite of ours, but I found this version, prepared tableside with chicken broth, a little on the bland side.
In truth, we could have made a full meal out of just splitting the appetizers. Portion sizes are big, and I found the variety offered plenty to keep my taste buds satisfied.
For a main course, I picked the succulent beef tenderloin, which is served with a surprisingly delicious mushroom gravy. (I say surprisingly because I’m not usually a fan of gravy of any kind, and my husband hates mushrooms, yet both of us really liked this dish.)
I also shared my husband's buri bop, a sweet-and-savory rice, egg and yellowtail dish that’s actually cooked in a hot stone bowl tableside. I tend to prefer my yellowtail sashimi style, but this was a real treat – the tuna practically melts in your mouth, and it pairs wonderfully with the rice and sweet sauce.
Also worth noting: Morimoto by Sea has an exclusive signature cocktail and sake menu, featuring drinks designed for the restaurant. (Give the lychee martini a try; we saw these on almost every table. If you’re a fan of sake, try a flight – four 2-ounce pours for $34.)
Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
One of the challenges I’ve seen arise over the years when a celebrity chef puts their name on a restaurant on a cruise ship involves service: Staff don’t necessarily understand the menu well or the vision the chef has for the restaurant.
This was definitely not the case at Morimoto by Sea, where our waitress and her colleagues easily talked about the menu, helping me choose what I might like, highlighting guest favorites and explaining the sustainable nature of the menu. All crewmembers associated with the restaurant must undergo certification in sustainability; you’ll see waitstaff and chefs wearing pins showing they’ve completed the training.
Our tableside preparation came with an explanation of what she was doing and why. (“I’m placing the yellowfin against the hot stone bowl, which is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, to sear it slightly. We don’t sear both sides to ensure the fish has a freshness and excellent texture.”)
She also recognized quickly we would be sharing our dishes, so she set up appetizers in the middle, brought extra plates and even bought small bowls so we could dish our ramen into two.
While we had one waitress, the restaurant works a bit in teams, so there are no lapses in service.
Chef Masahuru Morimoto and Holland America's Global Fresh Fish Program (Photo: Holland America Line)
Holland America’s commitment to sustainably sourced seafood is no small matter. The line’s Global Fresh Fish program is the has earned HAL sustainability certifications from the Marine Stewardship Council and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council; it’s the first global cruise line to have earned the certifications.
All of the seafood on the menu at Morimoto by Sea falls under the standards in place to keep those certifications. Additional dishes from Mormimoto – also sustainable – are offered in the main dining room each night, for an additional fee.
The line takes the certification seriously. Sustainable seafood is purchased only from certified vendors. Chefs check the temperature of the fish when it is delivered, and it is stored, prepared and cooked in separate areas of the galley – a ship’s name for “kitchen.” Chain of custody is an essential piece of sustainability, Food and Beverage Manager Maybelle Baijens told me.
Nieuw Amsterdam Executive Chef Bitta Kuruvilla told me Morimoto by Sea has a freezer that keeps food at minus-86 degrees Celsius, ensuring fish remains absolutely fresh and of the highest quality.
My sailing on Nieuw Amsterdam took place in Alaska, so the sustainable seafood offered includes fish found in the region – salmon, halibut, black cod, rock fish, sole and the like. In other regions, the seafood available – and therefore the menu – will change.
The approach isn’t a cheap one: Sustainable seafood is more expensive than other seafood. (Morimoto by Seas’ $55 cover charge is actually a bargain for the high-quality ingredients you get and has me wondering how the venue makes any money.)
The exterior of Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
If you’re a fan of seafood, Morimoto by Sea is a must. The menu is interesting and the seafood is fresh.
Even if you’re not a seafood lover, you’ll find some really great options – most of my favorites on my sailing were meat options. (Especially those sticky ribs! So good.)
You don’t have to be a foodie to love the restaurant, as many dishes are totally accessible to even people who don’t want to stretch out of their comfort zones.
If you’re a picky eater or don’t enjoy Asian food, Morimoto by Sea might not be right for you.