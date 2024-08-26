You Don’t Have to Love Seafood, but it Helps

Food at Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Chef Morimoto doesn’t simply put his name on the restaurant: He’s the line’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador, meaning he helps ensure high-quality sustainable seafood ingredients are used in his dishes. (More on that later.)

Simply put: If you want food made with the highest quality fish, Morimoto by Sea is the place to go.

The menu has exceptional seafood dishes on offer, including a beautiful crispy whole fish and a playful fresh tuna pizza. You also can order from a variety of sushi roll and sashimi options, for an additional a la carte charge.

I had the pleasure of trying the pop-up version of Morimoto by Sea on Nieuw Statendam previously, when I ate the crispy whole fish (this was perfect, especially when paired with the sweet tamarind chili sauce). I also sampled the angry lobster pad Thai, which my server on Nieuw Amsterdam said is a diner favorite.

Wanting to try something new, I ordered a variety of appetizers, including tacos two ways (sashimi yellowtail and spicy tuna tacos, served on crispy wonton wrappers), the pork gyoza, sticky ribs and ramen soup. My husband and I eagerly tucked in, and while we loved the freshness of the seafood tacos, our favorites definitely were the sticky ribs and gyoza.

Ramen is a typically a favorite of ours, but I found this version, prepared tableside with chicken broth, a little on the bland side.

In truth, we could have made a full meal out of just splitting the appetizers. Portion sizes are big, and I found the variety offered plenty to keep my taste buds satisfied.

For a main course, I picked the succulent beef tenderloin, which is served with a surprisingly delicious mushroom gravy. (I say surprisingly because I’m not usually a fan of gravy of any kind, and my husband hates mushrooms, yet both of us really liked this dish.)

I also shared my husband's buri bop, a sweet-and-savory rice, egg and yellowtail dish that’s actually cooked in a hot stone bowl tableside. I tend to prefer my yellowtail sashimi style, but this was a real treat – the tuna practically melts in your mouth, and it pairs wonderfully with the rice and sweet sauce.

Also worth noting: Morimoto by Sea has an exclusive signature cocktail and sake menu, featuring drinks designed for the restaurant. (Give the lychee martini a try; we saw these on almost every table. If you’re a fan of sake, try a flight – four 2-ounce pours for $34.)