Norwegian Cruise Line's Moderno Churrascaria is modeled after a traditional Brazilian steakhouse. The concept of a Brazilian steakhouse is a unique one -- and is undeniably enjoyable for nearly everyone. Diners employ two-sided color cards to communicate with their waiters: Green says "more meat please," and red tells them you're full.

Despite an extensive buffet with cheeses, deli meats, cold salads and veggies, meat is the star of the show there -- beef, lamb, pork, chicken, you name it. Sit down at your table and get comfortable with a plate of buffet items, then order a caipirinha (traditional Brazilian cocktail similar to a mojito that's made with cachaça, which is sugarcane hard liquor, along with sugar and lime).

Then bring on the gauchos (or waiters), who come by your table offering various skewers of meat, one or two varieties at a time. Four sides accompany all meals served: buttered rice, black beans, garlic mashed potatoes and fried sweet bananas.

With a set cover charge, your money can stretch as far as your stomach with unlimited rounds of rotisserie included in the price. Let's take a closer look at what it's like to dine at Moderno Churrascaria aboard select NCL ships -- and why you'll likely find yourself repeating, "Mais, por favor!" (More, please!).