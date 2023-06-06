Norwegian Cruise Line's Moderno Churrascaria is modeled after a traditional Brazilian steakhouse. The concept of a Brazilian steakhouse is a unique one -- and is undeniably enjoyable for nearly everyone. Diners employ two-sided color cards to communicate with their waiters: Green says "more meat please," and red tells them you're full.
Despite an extensive buffet with cheeses, deli meats, cold salads and veggies, meat is the star of the show there -- beef, lamb, pork, chicken, you name it. Sit down at your table and get comfortable with a plate of buffet items, then order a caipirinha (traditional Brazilian cocktail similar to a mojito that's made with cachaça, which is sugarcane hard liquor, along with sugar and lime).
Then bring on the gauchos (or waiters), who come by your table offering various skewers of meat, one or two varieties at a time. Four sides accompany all meals served: buttered rice, black beans, garlic mashed potatoes and fried sweet bananas.
With a set cover charge, your money can stretch as far as your stomach with unlimited rounds of rotisserie included in the price. Let's take a closer look at what it's like to dine at Moderno Churrascaria aboard select NCL ships -- and why you'll likely find yourself repeating, "Mais, por favor!" (More, please!).
Moderno Churrascaria occupies the same area of the ship as Norwegian's steakhouse Cagney's on many of the line's ships, welcoming diners to a meat-lover's paradise with dark, rich woods and leather seat cushions.
Comfy booths enable families to have three-hour-long meals -- picking at the selection of more than 40 items from the buffet and awaiting gauchos to come by with their meat of choice.
Cruisers on Breakaway-class and Breakaway Plus-class ships also have the luxury of the Waterfront, couples especially can escape the bustle by dining alfresco at a table for two.
If you get the opportunity to experience the churrascaria outside, we recommend taking the time to enjoy the sea air, watch the sunset and indulge in the procession of skewers, as well as the food that comes from them. Waterfront dining at Moderno Churrascaria is available on both Breakaway and Breakaway Plus-class ships, which include Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway.
Once seated, a basket of Brazilian cheese bread called pao de queijo is placed at the table, but look away and it might be gone. Delightfully cheesy without being gooey on the inside and baked with a slight crisp on the outside, this bread can feel impossible to put down, even knowing you have to make room for the rest of the meal.
Before the carousel of meats even commences, it's hard not to overdo it with the spread of prepared salads and accoutrements found at the massive salad bar buffet. Golden beets, mangos and corn salsa are a light and zesty way to offset the forthcoming pounds of pork, beef, lamb and beyond.
Although many of the meats that pass by are certainly worth trying (lamb and garlic beef are great examples), make the decision to pass up some of these to make more room for others.
For instance, consider forfeiting the standard chorizo (Spanish sausage with red wine and parmesan cheese) for linguica, a more unusual sausage -- Portuguese cured pork with paprika and garlic. Why not try to expand your palate and try new meats you would otherwise not indulge in -- or even see on the menu as an option elsewhere?
Each one is worthy of holding space on your plate, but there are 10 varieties in rotation so it's highly recommended that you be more selective of which meats you choose. Don't beat yourself up if you find it challenging to fit in 10 pieces of meat in addition to sides and the buffet. They all come around again and again, so even if you need a break the first go-around, there's always another chance.
The cover charge for Moderno Churrascaria includes the buffet, all the meat options coming around, sides and dessert. Cocktails, like the refreshing caipirinha, cost extra. Check out the official Moderno Churrascaria menu for up-to-date prices on drinks and the cover charge amount per person.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Moderno Churrascaria can be found on the following Norwegian Cruise Line ships: Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun and Pride of America.