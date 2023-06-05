Culinary Exploration & Miami Nightlife

In recent years, Miami has also developed into a destination with a serious local food scene with laidback hipster bars.

Eat: It would be a sin to visit Miami without getting a taste of the Cuban culture that's so much a part of the city's fabric. Head to Little Havana to tour Calle Ocho and grab a bite at the classic Versailles Restaurant, where you can sample the Cuban sandwich made with roasted pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles pressed between crusty Cuban bread or try the ropa vieja shredded beef stew served with sweet plantains, rice and black beans.

You should also head to KYU in Wynwood where you'll delight in pan-Asian, wood-fired cuisine inside a sleek, minimalist warehouse space. A James Beard Award nominee for Best New Restaurant, creative and flavorful dishes include cauliflower drenched in shishito-herb vinaigrette and goat cheese, hamachi with white ponzu and green chili, Thai fried rice stone pot, Korean fried chicken, red snapper with brown butter, and wagyu beef brisket. We pretty much took care of your order right there. You're welcome!

Discover: Downtown is heating up as a hip nightlife destination thanks to a groundswell of new bars and restaurants created by locals for locals. Two new hot spots opened around the corner from one another and the crowds are flocking. Lost Boy is a sprawling den for tippling located inside the historic, gilded duPont Building, which dates back to the 1920s. It feels like an eclectic ski lodge, complete with a pool table, dartboards and plenty of cozy tufted leather sofas to lounge, while Mama Tried provides retro glam vibes around a central gilded bar and energy that amps late night thanks to a DJ.

Broken Shaker introduced a whole new wave of craft cocktails to Miami with a menu that changes constantly and features fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs and homemade syrups, infusions and bitters. Take the Surfer Blood, for instance, made with Ron Zacapa rum, grapefruit and chocolate bitters. Set in a laid-back outdoor lounge in a palm tree-lined courtyard with string lighting overhead, the tropical atmosphere matches the drinks.

When it comes to partying in South Beach, there's still no place like LIV. This legendary mega-club is a favorite amongst celebrities and socialites with headlining DJs like David Guetta, Steve Angello and Tiesto on the decks regularly. Get your groove on beneath confetti showers, laser lights and glow sticks. To guarantee entrance, it's a good idea to purchase your tickets in advance.

Where to Stay: The stylish boutique hotel Gale South Beach, part of Hilton's Curio Collection, is situated in the heart of South Beach's nightlife and restaurant scene and is home to a pair of trendy destinations in its own right. Enjoy fine Italian fare at Dolce and masterfully mixed libations at Regent Cocktail Club, one of the finest cocktail bars in South Beach.