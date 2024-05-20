Memorial Day is upon us, and that means more chances to save on that last-minute summer cruise getaway.
Consider these deals "small but mighty": worthwhile gems and notable promotions are what characterize Memorial Day cruise deals, and while every cruise line may not offer one, the number of lines that do grows steadily every year. Plus, last-minute deals abound on short 3-day and weekend cruises over the Memorial Day long weekend -- and others, for that matter -- that are always worth looking into.
The Memorial Day Deal: Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering special fares with its Salute & Sail Memorial Day promotion. The line is offering fares from $1,799 per guest for select expeditions, plus up to an additional 20% savings exclusively for all former, active, reserve, and retired military and defense veterans, along with their friends and families.
Eligible Atlas Ocean Voyages' Cruises: Select cruises departing between July and October 2024 are eligible for this promotion.
Good to Know: Applies to new bookings made by May 31, 2024, only.
The Memorial Day Deal: Port-intensive small-ship cruise line Azamara is offering up to $2000 off of select sailings. Cruisers also get a choice of up to $1000 onboard credit or an airfare discount when purchasing through the cruise line's air service, Azamara Air.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: The offer applies to select sailings departing between Oct. 3, 2024 and Feb. 21, 2025.
Good to Know: Sale expires on May 30, 2024. After the Offer Period, the Offer will be removed from the booking if the guest: cancels and reinstates the booking; applies a fare change; or changes the ship or sail date of the booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Emerald Cruises is offering 2 for 1 fares on select yacht and river cruises. Cruisers can save up to $4,250 per suite on select 2024 and 2025 river cruises, and up to $4,000 per suite on select luxury yacht cruises through 2025.
Eligible Emerald Cruises: Select Europe and Southeast Asia river cruises as well as yacht cruises departing between 2024 and 2025.
Good to Know: Applies to new bookings made by June 2, 2024.
The Memorial Day Deal: MSC Cruises' Memorial Day Deal offers passengers cruise fares starting at $159 for a three- to four-night Bahamas cruise.
Eligible MSC Cruises: All MSC Cruises are eligible for this promotion, provided they are booked during the sale period.
Good to Know: Offer expires May 24, 2024, and is applicable to new bookings only. Mention “ESCAPE TO SEA CRUISE ONLY” promotion when booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Memorial Day 'Sail into Savings' Deal offers passengers up to 40% off cruise fares on select 2024 and 2025 sailings.
Eligible Regent Seven Seas Cruises: The promotion is applicable to 34 Regent Seven Seas Voyages lasting from seven to 19 nights. The voyages include itineraries in destinations like the Caribbean, Itineraries in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Canada & New England.
Good to Know: Offer expires June 7, 2024, and is applicable to new bookings only. Mention promo code “SAIL INTO SAVINGS” at time of booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Luxury line Silversea is offering a two-category suite upgrade for all oceangoing voyages, or a one-category suite upgrade for its adventurous expedition cruises -- and up to $1,000 onboard credit and reduced deposits across its fleet, including its new Silver Endeavour.
Eligible Silversea Cruises: Select cruises departing from May 2024 through 2026.
Good to Know: Sailings must be booked by May 31, 2024 to be eligible. Upgrades are only available for select suite categories across Silversea's fleet.
Be sure to check out Cruise Critic's deals tool to stay on top of all cruise deals, from last-minute getaways to luxury voyages and everything in between, and check out our guide on how to score the best dealson 3-day and weekend cruises this summer!