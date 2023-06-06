Meet the Chefs on Princess Cruises

Six celebrity chefs are turning up the heat on Princess Cruises' dining options for Australians and New Zealanders. From Michelin-starred maestros to chocolate experts, the line has scored several coups in cuisine at sea.

Only four chefs affiliated with the cruise industry have been awarded the title of Master Chef of France by the esteemed culinary organisation, L 'Association des Maitres Cuisiniers de France. Princess Cruises is home to two of them: Emmanuel Renaut, who created the new French bistro, La Mer, on Majestic Princess; and Pierre-Marie Leprince, director of guest culinary experience, are the latest recipients of the prestigious designation.

French is just one of many cuisines now featured onboard Princess ships. Here is an entree of what the line's six top chefs are serving up this season.