Margaritaville at Sea just doubled its fleet size with the addition of Islander, which debuted June 11, 2024, with a friends and family cruise designed to show off the budget-friendly ship.
Joining sister Paradise, Islander is the former Costa Atlantica, originally built in 2000 but heavily refreshed in 2024 by the Jimmy Buffett brand. Margaritaville at Sea made a multimillion-dollar investment to bring the ship up to date and in line with what Parrot Heads around the world have come to expect.
The result: The ship duplicates the same charm you’ll find at the ubiquitous Margaritaville resorts on land. The onboard vibe is fun, laid-back and boozy in all the right ways and perfect for the warm-weather itineraries it sails.
On behalf of Cruise Critic, I was invited onboard for the friends and family sailing to see the new ship and find out just how Islander expands the brand and brings new energy to the growing cruise line. Here’s what I thought.
Costa Atlantica – and all of the Costa ships – feature meticulous details, from inlaid floors to ornate sculptures and sweeping staircases that are beautiful just because they can be. Over-the-top? Sure, sometimes, but it works for the line.
Coincidentally, Margaritaville is the same kind of brand, where details matter and staying on brand is vital.
The refurbishment could have been a disastrous mishmash of competing bold styles. Instead, it’s exceptionally executed. The styles work pretty seamlessly together. (Interested in refurbishments? Check out our feature on why you should cruise on a refurbished ship.)
Margaritaville is focused on the beach vibe, with a color palette that matches the ocean and beach lifestyle, flip-flops everywhere and quotes from Jimmy Buffett songs throughout the ship.
The atrium features a 14-foot flip-flop, and glass elevators start right behind the gigantic footwear on Deck 2 and travel up to a life-sized bi-plane on Deck 10. In between, it passes beautiful margarita-glass chandeliers, an oversized fishy-filled aquarium and colorful birds “soaring.”
This is all 100% Margaritaville. Yet in other spaces, you see glimpses of Costa. The Port of Indecision buffet features mermaid sculptures throughout, and the JWB Steakhouse entrance comes at the top of a vertigo-inducing glass staircase that hangs over the atrium eight decks below.
It’s easy to miss the blending of brands because it’s done so well.
Jimmy Buffett, the late genre-defining musician who made his beachy, pirate vibe a worldwide phenomenon, is still synonymous with Margaritaville, both the hit song and the franchise. For Parrot Heads, visiting the various Margaritaville properties – from resorts to restaurants and campgrounds – is a must. You probably will find many of his superfans onboard.
That doesn’t mean you have to be one, too, but it does help if you at least like his hits, because you will hear them often. His songs and his spirit permeate Margaritaville at Sea Islander.
I’ve always enjoyed Jimmy Buffett, though I never saw him in concert and would not consider myself a Parrot Head. But I really loved the nods to him everywhere. Seeing his lyrics written on the walls and at the bars had me digging into my memory trying to remember which song they were from. I also enjoyed hearing some of the deeper cuts, songs I didn’t know by heart.
Venues are named in reference to his music; art is deeply reflective of his work; and you’ll find some of his books in the ship’s suites.
Even the crew are part of the family, wearing colorful uniforms and posing for pics with Fins Up (two hands clasped above the head). The Buffett-ness is unique to the brand, and it absolutely makes it more fun. If you’re not a Buffett fan, you’ll still have a blast, but some of the nostalgia the ship naturally induces might be lost on you.
Cruise line CEO Chris Ivy said there are areas around the ship clearly inspired by the iconic “catalog and lifestyle” of Buffett. Big Buffett fans will clearly will recognize it immediately, but those who aren’t fans might not even notice. Ivy said the line does draw fans from the Magaritaville loyalists, saying the number was “not 50%, but it’s not 5(%) either.”
He said the biggest die-hards are easy to pick out onboard, as they’re usually wearing parrots and other “associated attire memorabilia.”
If you look closely, you'll find a quirky space onboard called QMN. It's on Deck 4 at the front of the ship, right next to the gym. QMN is a hush-hush private and exclusive space that hold's events by invitation only. It's a cool room, decked out with Jimmy Buffett memorabilia, like guitars and the hats he wore. A Margaritaville at Sea representative said details around the event are secret so as not to ruin the surprise (but if you're invited, please tell me all about it!).
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the sister to Islander, has a well-earned reputation as a party ship. It sails short itineraries and is smaller (at 1,680 guests vs. the 2,210 on Islander).
Islander was created in part to appeal to families. The ship offers kids clubs, a water slide, kids play areas and lots of programming designed to fit the wants and needs of families.
I was particularly excited about the ship’s mini-golf and cornhole courses. They’re stupid fun.
The seven-hole cornhole course is a wholly new experience to me; it is a bit like a mini-golf course in that it has fun obstacle holes. You’ll toss bags into a lifeguard chair or a swinging hammock, for example. Families will love both courses (and adults will appreciate that each hole’s sign has two spots for holding drinks, so you don’t have to set them on the ground while you play).
The kids clubs themselves are pretty small, but probably adequate, as many of the programmed activities take place in other spots, like the courses, the pickleball court, lounges and the like.
Cruise line CMO Amanda Travaglini also mentioned spaces designed for families as “kid-inclusive” rather than “kid-friendly.”
Two venues in particular stand out: the Coral Reef Lounge and the Far Side of the World Lounge. Both host activities aimed at families. For example: Name that Tune, where everyone is encouraged to sing and dance, and a Parrot Quest Scavenger Hunt. They also offer a solid variety of alcohol-free drinks, including boba tea.
Even entertainment will appeal to families. The shows are well done and totally fun. They feature more modern music than you might hear on other ships, and singing along is fully encouraged.
Islander offers two shows that Paradise doesn’t: Caribbean Heat and Conky Tonk. The former takes you on a journey, celebrating the artists from around the Caribbean, like Pitbull from Cuba, Luis Fonsi from Puerto Rico and Rihanna from Barbados. The latter hit on new and classic country hits from artists like Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain and Beyonce. Both are light and entertaining, filled with energetic dancing and acrobatics.
You can’t sail on a Margaritaville ship and NOT get at least one margarita, right? I’m a sucker for a traditional marg on the rocks, but on Islander, the number of margarita (and margarita-adjacent) options is truly astounding.
With 13 bars and lounges onboard, it’s probably not surprising, but each venue offers its own take on the drink that inspired a gajillion singalongs. My favorite was the Big Guava Margarita at Havana Daydreamin’ Sports Bar, but the most wow-worthy in terms of presentation is definitely the Bubbles Up Margarita at the Bubbles Up Bar & Champagne Lounge. (Learn more about the best cruise ship bars and lounges.)
If you’re staying in one of the ship’s six Signature Grand Suites, you even get your own ensuite daily marg setup, complete with all the ingredients as well as instructions and a shaker to make you feel like the world’s best mixologist.
Overall, the bars are lively and each has its own distinct personality. The heart of the ship is the Flip Flop Bar, located in the center of Deck 2. Here, you’ll find live music (a small stage is located right behind where the bartenders stand and the musician featured there feels part of the bar). We loved watching a violinist play modern music here, and we weren’t the only ones: When she performed, this busy bar got quiet.
The two-deck high Landshark Bar/Landshark Lookout is the place to be outside on the pool deck. Music is loud and lively, and the bartenders are fun and quick. In good weather, patrons will hang out here for hours, sitting on stools that look like Landshark beer bottle caps.
At night, Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club is the late-night dance club/disco, and it stays pumping till late. Performers from the stage shows might make their way here for a pop-up shows.
Fun fact: All bars have a secret signature drink. Just ask. You’ll make the bartender’s day and end up with something fun and surprising.
While Islander’s cabins aren’t new, they definitely feel fresh. This is an area in which the cruise line invested heavily, and it’s evident from the smallest interior cabins to the largest onboard suites.
The lower-level cabins feature carpet and plenty of storage, while the suites have faux-wood flooring. All staterooms that have balconies feature teak wood decking (a rarity among modern ships) and colorful furniture.
This was evident in a couple of areas. For example, we had a huge rain storm on the day we cruising from Tampa, and we noticed leaks in several spots – especially the magrodome, the glass roof that rolls out to cover the 5 O’Clock Pool deck. Water also dripped into the atrium on Deck 2 and near the kids clubs on Deck 5. Some decking was marked off where there was a potential tripping hazard because of an uneven surface.
Similarly, we noticed plumbing issues onboard: Our toilet stopped working the night before we disembarked, and we saw public restrooms with overflowing and obvious signs that work was being done. (Note: Our saiing was a “preview” sailing, and we expect some of these issues will be fixed in short order. Learn more about what to do when something goes wrong on your cruise.)
Some areas were not touched by the refurb at all, including nightclub Hot, Hot, Hot. Some guests (including me!) might find the decor, with bright red and orange flame carpet and jutting colorful glass pieces charming. Others might think the two-deck space feels dated.
The other thing you can’t change about an older ship is they way it’s laid out. A hallmark of ships from the early 2000s is spaces are cut off, so to speak. You can’t easily walk from bow to stern the way you can on more modern ships. Instead, you might have to go down or up a deck to get from point A to point B.
It’s a quirk that can be frustrating, but it also makes the spaces flow in a more interesting way and allowed architects to escape the boxy layout that you see now, where all venues feel like big squares. On Islander, I particularly liked the design of the Coral Reef Lounge, which has entrances on Deck 2 and Deck 1. If you enter on Deck 2, you’ll still take a sweeping staircase down to the main level, but it feels like a grand entrance.