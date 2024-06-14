You Don’t Have to Love Jimmy Buffett, But It Helps

Jimmy Buffet lyrics can be found everywhere on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Jimmy Buffett, the late genre-defining musician who made his beachy, pirate vibe a worldwide phenomenon, is still synonymous with Margaritaville, both the hit song and the franchise. For Parrot Heads, visiting the various Margaritaville properties – from resorts to restaurants and campgrounds – is a must. You probably will find many of his superfans onboard.

That doesn’t mean you have to be one, too, but it does help if you at least like his hits, because you will hear them often. His songs and his spirit permeate Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Blown-out flip-flops (complete with pop tops) dot the staircases on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

I’ve always enjoyed Jimmy Buffett, though I never saw him in concert and would not consider myself a Parrot Head. But I really loved the nods to him everywhere. Seeing his lyrics written on the walls and at the bars had me digging into my memory trying to remember which song they were from. I also enjoyed hearing some of the deeper cuts, songs I didn’t know by heart.

Venues are named in reference to his music; art is deeply reflective of his work; and you’ll find some of his books in the ship’s suites.

Crew members at Cheeseburger in Paradise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander greet guests with a Fins Up. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Even the crew are part of the family, wearing colorful uniforms and posing for pics with Fins Up (two hands clasped above the head). The Buffett-ness is unique to the brand, and it absolutely makes it more fun. If you’re not a Buffett fan, you’ll still have a blast, but some of the nostalgia the ship naturally induces might be lost on you.

Cruise line CEO Chris Ivy said there are areas around the ship clearly inspired by the iconic “catalog and lifestyle” of Buffett. Big Buffett fans will clearly will recognize it immediately, but those who aren’t fans might not even notice. Ivy said the line does draw fans from the Magaritaville loyalists, saying the number was “not 50%, but it’s not 5(%) either.”

He said the biggest die-hards are easy to pick out onboard, as they’re usually wearing parrots and other “associated attire memorabilia.”

QMN is a "secret" space on Margaritaville at Sea Islander featuring Jimmy Buffet memorabilia. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

If you look closely, you'll find a quirky space onboard called QMN. It's on Deck 4 at the front of the ship, right next to the gym. QMN is a hush-hush private and exclusive space that hold's events by invitation only. It's a cool room, decked out with Jimmy Buffett memorabilia, like guitars and the hats he wore. A Margaritaville at Sea representative said details around the event are secret so as not to ruin the surprise (but if you're invited, please tell me all about it!).