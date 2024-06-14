You may also like
Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Photos: A Ship Made for Fun and Family

Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Margaritaville at Sea Islander docks alongside Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Editor-In-Chief
Colleen McDaniel
Last updated
Jun 14, 2024

Margaritaville at Sea just doubled its fleet size with the addition of Islander, which debuted June 11, 2024, with a friends and family cruise designed to show off the budget-friendly ship.

Joining sister Paradise, Islander is the former Costa Atlantica, originally built in 2000 but heavily refreshed in 2024 by the Jimmy Buffett brand. Margaritaville at Sea made a multimillion-dollar investment to bring the ship up to date and in line with what Parrot Heads around the world have come to expect.

The Landshark pool on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The Landshark pool on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The result: The ship duplicates the same charm you’ll find at the ubiquitous Margaritaville resorts on land. The onboard vibe is fun, laid-back and boozy in all the right ways and perfect for the warm-weather itineraries it sails. 

On behalf of Cruise Critic, I was invited onboard for the friends and family sailing to see the new ship and find out just how Islander expands the brand and brings new energy to the growing cruise line. Here’s what I thought.

The Refurb Beautifully Blends Costa and Margaritaville

A life-sized airplane is found on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A life-sized airplane is found on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Costa Atlantica – and all of the Costa ships – feature meticulous details, from inlaid floors to ornate sculptures and sweeping staircases that are beautiful just because they can be. Over-the-top? Sure, sometimes, but it works for the line. 

Coincidentally, Margaritaville is the same kind of brand, where details matter and staying on brand is vital. 

The refurbishment could have been a disastrous mishmash of competing bold styles. Instead, it’s exceptionally executed. The styles work pretty seamlessly together. (Interested in refurbishments? Check out our feature on why you should cruise on a refurbished ship.)

A giant flip-flop is found on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A giant flip-flop is found on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville is focused on the beach vibe, with a color palette that matches the ocean and beach lifestyle, flip-flops everywhere and quotes from Jimmy Buffett songs throughout the ship.

The atrium features a 14-foot flip-flop, and glass elevators start right behind the gigantic footwear on Deck 2 and travel up to a life-sized bi-plane on Deck 10. In between, it passes beautiful margarita-glass chandeliers, an oversized fishy-filled aquarium and colorful birds “soaring.”

Mermaid sculptures on Margaritaville at Sea Islander are a holdover from its days as Costa Atlantica. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Mermaid sculptures on Margaritaville at Sea Islander are a holdover from its days as Costa Atlantica. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

This is all 100% Margaritaville. Yet in other spaces, you see glimpses of Costa. The Port of Indecision buffet features mermaid sculptures throughout, and the JWB Steakhouse entrance comes at the top of a vertigo-inducing glass staircase that hangs over the atrium eight decks below. 

It’s easy to miss the blending of brands because it’s done so well. 

You Don’t Have to Love Jimmy Buffett, But It Helps

Jimmy Buffet lyrics can be found everywhere on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Jimmy Buffet lyrics can be found everywhere on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Jimmy Buffett, the late genre-defining musician who made his beachy, pirate vibe a worldwide phenomenon, is still synonymous with Margaritaville, both the hit song and the franchise. For Parrot Heads, visiting the various Margaritaville properties – from resorts to restaurants and campgrounds – is a must. You probably will find many of his superfans onboard. 

That doesn’t mean you have to be one, too, but it does help if you at least like his hits, because you will hear them often. His songs and his spirit permeate Margaritaville at Sea Islander. 

Blown-out flip-flops (complete with pop tops) dot the staircases on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Blown-out flip-flops (complete with pop tops) dot the staircases on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

I’ve always enjoyed Jimmy Buffett, though I never saw him in concert and would not consider myself a Parrot Head. But I really loved the nods to him everywhere. Seeing his lyrics written on the walls and at the bars had me digging into my memory trying to remember which song they were from. I also enjoyed hearing some of the deeper cuts, songs I didn’t know by heart. 

Venues are named in reference to his music; art is deeply reflective of his work; and you’ll find some of his books in the ship’s suites.

Crew members at Cheeseburger in Paradise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander greet guests with a Fins Up. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Crew members at Cheeseburger in Paradise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander greet guests with a Fins Up. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Even the crew are part of the family, wearing colorful uniforms and posing for pics with Fins Up (two hands clasped above the head). The Buffett-ness is unique to the brand, and it absolutely makes it more fun. If you’re not a Buffett fan, you’ll still have a blast, but some of the nostalgia the ship naturally induces might be lost on you.

Cruise line CEO Chris Ivy said there are areas around the ship clearly inspired by the iconic “catalog and lifestyle” of Buffett. Big Buffett fans will clearly will recognize it immediately, but those who aren’t fans might not even notice. Ivy said the line does draw fans from the Magaritaville loyalists, saying the number was “not 50%, but it’s not 5(%) either.” 

He said the biggest die-hards are easy to pick out onboard, as they’re usually wearing parrots and other “associated attire memorabilia.” 

QMN is a "secret" space on Margaritaville at Sea Islander featuring Jimmy Buffet memorabilia. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
QMN is a "secret" space on Margaritaville at Sea Islander featuring Jimmy Buffet memorabilia. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

If you look closely, you'll find a quirky space onboard called QMN. It's on Deck 4 at the front of the ship, right next to the gym. QMN is a hush-hush private and exclusive space that hold's events by invitation only. It's a cool room, decked out with Jimmy Buffett memorabilia, like guitars and the hats he wore. A Margaritaville at Sea representative said details around the event are secret so as not to ruin the surprise (but if you're invited, please tell me all about it!).

Families Are a Bigger Focus on Islander

Margaritaville at Sea offers a mini-golf course. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Margaritaville at Sea offers a mini-golf course. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the sister to Islander, has a well-earned reputation as a party ship. It sails short itineraries and is smaller (at 1,680 guests vs. the 2,210 on Islander). 

Islander was created in part to appeal to families. The ship offers kids clubs, a water slide, kids play areas and lots of programming designed to fit the wants and needs of families. 

Margaritaville at Sea offers a cornhole course. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Margaritaville at Sea offers a cornhole course. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

I was particularly excited about the ship’s mini-golf and cornhole courses. They’re stupid fun. 

The seven-hole cornhole course is a wholly new experience to me; it is a bit like a mini-golf course in that it has fun obstacle holes. You’ll toss bags into a lifeguard chair or a swinging hammock, for example. Families will love both courses (and adults will appreciate that each hole’s sign has two spots for holding drinks, so you don’t have to set them on the ground while you play).

Coral Reef Lounge hosts family activities on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Coral Reef Lounge hosts family activities on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The kids clubs themselves are pretty small, but probably adequate, as many of the programmed activities take place in other spots, like the courses, the pickleball court, lounges and the like. 

Cruise line CMO Amanda Travaglini also mentioned spaces designed for families as “kid-inclusive” rather than “kid-friendly.”

Two venues in particular stand out: the Coral Reef Lounge and the Far Side of the World Lounge. Both host activities aimed at families. For example: Name that Tune, where everyone is encouraged to sing and dance, and a Parrot Quest Scavenger Hunt. They also offer a solid variety of alcohol-free drinks, including boba tea.

Caribbean Heat is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Caribbean Heat is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Even entertainment will appeal to families. The shows are well done and totally fun. They feature more modern music than you might hear on other ships, and singing along is fully encouraged. 

Conky Tonk is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Conky Tonk is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Islander offers two shows that Paradise doesn’t: Caribbean Heat and Conky Tonk. The former takes you on a journey, celebrating the artists from around the Caribbean, like Pitbull from Cuba, Luis Fonsi from Puerto Rico and Rihanna from Barbados. The latter hit on new and classic country hits from artists like Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain and Beyonce. Both are light and entertaining, filled with energetic dancing and acrobatics. 

You Can Get a Margarita Anywhere

A bubble margarita is the signature drink at Bubbles Up bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A bubble margarita is the signature drink at Bubbles Up bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

You can’t sail on a Margaritaville ship and NOT get at least one margarita, right? I’m a sucker for a traditional marg on the rocks, but on Islander, the number of margarita (and margarita-adjacent) options is truly astounding. 

Havana Daydreamin' Sports Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Havana Daydreamin' Sports Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

With 13 bars and lounges onboard, it’s probably not surprising, but each venue offers its own take on the drink that inspired a gajillion singalongs. My favorite was the Big Guava Margarita at Havana Daydreamin’ Sports Bar, but the most wow-worthy in terms of presentation is definitely the Bubbles Up Margarita at the Bubbles Up Bar & Champagne Lounge. (Learn more about the best cruise ship bars and lounges.)

Signature Grand Suites on Margaritaville at Sea come with a DIY margarita setup. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Signature Grand Suites on Margaritaville at Sea come with a DIY margarita setup. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

If you’re staying in one of the ship’s six Signature Grand Suites, you even get your own ensuite daily marg setup, complete with all the ingredients as well as instructions and a shaker to make you feel like the world’s best mixologist.

Overall, the bars are lively and each has its own distinct personality. The heart of the ship is the Flip Flop Bar, located in the center of Deck 2. Here, you’ll find live music (a small stage is located right behind where the bartenders stand and the musician featured there feels part of the bar). We loved watching a violinist play modern music here, and we weren’t the only ones: When she performed, this busy bar got quiet.

Landshark Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Landshark Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The two-deck high Landshark Bar/Landshark Lookout is the place to be outside on the pool deck. Music is loud and lively, and the bartenders are fun and quick. In good weather, patrons will hang out here for hours, sitting on stools that look like Landshark beer bottle caps.

Barstools at Landshark Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Barstools at Landshark Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

At night, Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club is the late-night dance club/disco, and it stays pumping till late. Performers from the stage shows might make their way here for a pop-up shows. 

Fun fact: All bars have a secret signature drink. Just ask. You’ll make the bartender’s day and end up with something fun and surprising. 

Staterooms Are Beautifully Redone

A balcony cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A balcony cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

While Islander’s cabins aren’t new, they definitely feel fresh. This is an area in which the cruise line invested heavily, and it’s evident from the smallest interior cabins to the largest onboard suites. 

An inside cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
An inside cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Beach-house inspired, all of Islander’s staterooms feature shades of blue and green, with sea-insired art and quotes from Buffett, like, “License to chill, and I believe I will.”

An accessible cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
An accessible cabin on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The lower-level cabins feature carpet and plenty of storage, while the suites have faux-wood flooring. All staterooms that have balconies feature teak wood decking (a rarity among modern ships) and colorful furniture. 

A Grand Terrace Corner Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A Grand Terrace Corner Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

A Grand Terrace Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A Grand Terrace Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

A balcony for the Grand Terrace Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
A balcony for the Grand Terrace Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The living room for the Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The living room for the Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Age Still Shows in Spots

Some signs of damage on the teak deck on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Some signs of damage on the teak deck on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The investment in Islander is impressive, and many of the spaces shine beautifully, but you can’t change the fact that the superstructure of the ship is a quarter-century old. 

This was evident in a couple of areas. For example, we had a huge rain storm on the day we cruising from Tampa, and we noticed leaks in several spots – especially the magrodome, the glass roof that rolls out to cover the 5 O’Clock Pool deck. Water also dripped into the atrium on Deck 2 and near the kids clubs on Deck 5. Some decking was marked off where there was a potential tripping hazard because of an uneven surface.

Similarly, we noticed plumbing issues onboard: Our toilet stopped working the night before we disembarked, and we saw public restrooms with overflowing and obvious signs that work was being done. (Note: Our saiing was a “preview” sailing, and we expect some of these issues will be fixed in short order. Learn more about what to do when something goes wrong on your cruise.)

Hot, Hot, Hot Nightclub on Lounge Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)
Hot, Hot, Hot Nightclub on Lounge Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

Some areas were not touched by the refurb at all, including nightclub Hot, Hot, Hot. Some guests (including me!) might find the decor, with bright red and orange flame carpet and jutting colorful glass pieces charming. Others might think the two-deck space feels dated. 

The other thing you can’t change about an older ship is they way it’s laid out. A hallmark of ships from the early 2000s is spaces are cut off, so to speak. You can’t easily walk from bow to stern the way you can on more modern ships. Instead, you might have to go down or up a deck to get from point A to point B. 

The staircase leading to the Coral Reef Lounge Margaritaville at Sea is colorful and impossible to forget. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)
The staircase leading to the Coral Reef Lounge Margaritaville at Sea is colorful and impossible to forget. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

It’s a quirk that can be frustrating, but it also makes the spaces flow in a more interesting way and allowed architects to escape the boxy layout that you see now, where all venues feel like big squares. On Islander, I particularly liked the design of the Coral Reef Lounge, which has entrances on Deck 2 and Deck 1. If you enter on Deck 2, you’ll still take a sweeping staircase down to the main level, but it feels like a grand entrance.

