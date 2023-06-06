Marella Cruises and P&O Cruises are two very Brit-centric lines, with two very different onboard experiences. Both cruise lines are solid choices for British holidaymakers so we've pitted them against each -- covering everything from drinks packages to dress codes -- to help you decide which one would suit you.

Marella Cruises, owned by German tour operator, TUI, offers a similar experience to a traditional all-inclusive package holiday -- attracting the same type of holidaymaker.

P&O Cruises, however, offers arguably a more upmarket experience, with younger, bigger ships including Iona and sister Arvia , as well as a broader dining and entertainment offering. However, there are many similarities -- everyone onboard will be British, and passengers can expect typical British dishes in the dining rooms, kettles in cabins and both have pubs and bars offering a wide selection of beers and gins -- Iona even has its own onboard gin distillery!

Both are family-friendly brands with adults-only ships in their fleet; for Marella Cruises that's Marella Explorer 2, and for P&O Cruises it's Arcadia and Aurora. Both also include gratuities in the fare, though Marella goes one step further and includes booze -- a big selling point for Brits.

From dining to dress codes, here's a breakdown of how the two lines compare.