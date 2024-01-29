Cruise Critic's editors have visited the highly anticipated Sun Princess in the shipyard on two separate occasions to fully grasp the new ship, which debuts in early 2024. Although these visits were insightful and exciting, some areas of Princess Cruises' soon-to-be largest cruise ship weren't quite finished. One such example is Spellbound.

Spellbound will be an area on Sun Princess built in collaboration with The Magic Castle, an exclusive and highly prestigious clubhouse for magicians. Spellbound is to be a miniature likeness of The Magic Castle in Los Angeles, an old Victorian house in Hollywood that's a gathering place for members of the Academy of Magic Arts (an internationally recognized organization for learning about magic and growing interest in the art).

The best way to get a better idea of the Spellbound space and experience prior to Sun Princess' first sailing was to see The Magic Castle itself -- so I took a tour of it. My tour was led by the President of The Magic Castle, Erika Larsen. Larsen is also the daughter of Bill and Irene Larsen and niece of Milt Larsen, all three of which were The Magic Castle's founders.

Here's what we discovered about the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood and how it will translate onboard Sun Princess -- and how it may not. (Note that we weren't permitted to take photos or videos beyond the entryway to The Magic Castle).