Myth: Luxury Cruise Passengers Are Old

Scenic Eclipse II in Greenland (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Truth: While most cruises still attract a significant number of individuals 60 and older, Millennials (ages 28 to 43) and Gen-X travelers (ages 44 to 59) now make up more than 50% of the passengers on board cruise ships.

Well-heeled younger travelers are increasingly interested in luxury cruises that offer meaningful travel experiences focused on history, culture and wildlife – and less partying. For example, luxury expeditions to Antarctica attract passengers of all ages, with the majority between 45 and 65 years old.

You’ll also find multigenerational families with grandparents traveling with their children and grandkids. Cruise lines, like Cunard and Crystal, allow children as young as six months on board their ships, depending on the voyage.

Other lines offer programming for kids and teens. Regent Seven Seas’ Club Mariner Youth Program keeps younger cruisers (ages 5 to 17) busy with specialized activities, movie nights and more. Explora Journeys also welcomes children on board with interconnecting suites for families and the Nautilus Club, which is designed for kids and teenagers.

The kids club aboard Crystal Symphony (Photo: Jason Leppert)

Bridgett Quinn Webber, a cruise consultant with Cruise Specialists, told us that on a recent cruise aboard Explora Journeys, many passengers were in their 30s and 40s. She explained, “The ability to work from ships with upgraded internet is definitely driving this.

Additionally, those in their 30s and 40s want to spend their money wisely and get a good value for it. I know that when I’m spending my vacation dollars, I want an upgraded experience, even if it means going on fewer trips during the year.”