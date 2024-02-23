Luxury Barge Cruises in Europe: Insider's Guide

Sponsored by Rediscover Travel Group

Despite the growing popularity of river cruising, barge cruises are something of a well-kept secret. Some travellers confuse them with self-hire boat holidays, where you do all the work, or think they are very basic with few amenities. This couldn't be further from the truth.

Sydney-based Rediscover Travel Group partners with the best barge companies through its specialist arm Unique Cruises, and is the leading expert when it comes to exclusive river cruising on luxury barges.

Explaining what to expect on Rediscover Travel Group's unique barge experiences, Unique Cruises' founder and Rediscover Travel’s General Manager Walter Nand says: "Removed from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, your luxury hotel barge allows you to explore your destination without the burden of packing and unpacking, enjoying a balanced blend of daily excursions and fascinating cruising.

Read on to find the answer to your questions and discover all about exploring European waterways on a barge.