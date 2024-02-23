Luxury Barge Cruises in Europe: Insider's Guide

Sponsored by Rediscover Travel Group
Despite the growing popularity of river cruising, barge cruises are something of a well-kept secret. Some travellers confuse them with self-hire boat holidays, where you do all the work, or think they are very basic with few amenities. This couldn't be further from the truth.
Sydney-based Rediscover Travel Group partners with the best barge companies through its specialist arm Unique Cruises, and is the leading expert when it comes to exclusive river cruising on luxury barges.
Explaining what to expect on Rediscover Travel Group's unique barge experiences, Unique Cruises' founder and Rediscover Travel’s General Manager Walter Nand says: "Removed from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, your luxury hotel barge allows you to explore your destination without the burden of packing and unpacking, enjoying a balanced blend of daily excursions and fascinating cruising.
Read on to find the answer to your questions and discover all about exploring European waterways on a barge.
Although barges look very traditional from the outside, appearances are deceptive. While some are new-build vessels, many started life as working cargo barges and have an interesting history which adds to the charm. They have since been converted into luxury floating villas offering boutique accommodation, with cabins on the lower deck and a lounge bar and dining room on the main deck. There’s also a sun deck for outdoor dining and relaxation; often with a hot tub.
"To begin your cruise a crew member will greet your group, and a private chauffeured minibus will transfer you to a Champagne welcome onboard your luxury hotel barge," explains Walter. "After meeting your English-speaking crew, you will have a chance to get acquainted with your cabin with ensuite and modern conveniences. Some itineraries will embark on a short cruise on the first evening, and instantly the captivating landscape of Europe’s lesser-known waterways will unfold. After an aperitif, it’s time to enjoy a gourmet meal complemented by fine wines and sparkling conversation."
The biggest difference between Rediscover Travel Group's signature barge journeys and a river cruise is barges carry just six to 20 passengers and river vessels accommodate up to 200. There's also a very high crew to passenger ratio, with four to eight staff to look after you every step of the way, starting and finishing with private VIP transfers that characterise Rediscover Travel's exceptional customer service and seamless luxury barge experiences.
River vessels cover hundreds of miles a week, often sailing at night, while hotel barges generally travel less than 70 miles and provide a far deeper connection to the destination. Cruising at walking pace, and only during the day, passengers can, if they wish, hop on and off to walk or cycle along the bank and get picked up at the next lock or village.
Walter says: "Your luxury hotel barge moves slowly from one peaceful mooring to the next. Daily excursions to castles, palaces, wineries and historical sights ensure no two days are the same."
It’s also worth noting the narrow canals and small waterways used by barges are much less prone to flooding or drought, unlike Europe’s larger rivers where high and low water levels can cause disruption. Also, movement on a barge is non-existent so you'll never get seasick.
Last, but by no means least, Rediscover Travel Group's commitment to premium river cruising means barge cruises are fully all-inclusive, covering all meals, snacks, an open bar and a full programme of insightful excursions such as private wine tastings and exclusive entry to historic sites.
If you love history, culture, gastronomy, fine wine and very high levels of personal service then the premium river cruising experience offered on a barge holiday is for you.
These floating villas are geared to a discerning clientele; mostly mature and well-travelled passengers from Australia, America and the U.K. looking for high quality slow-paced travel away from the crowds. Barges attract couples, small groups of friends and solos. Some guests are previous river cruise passengers looking for a more authentic, personal and off-the-beaten track experience combined with unparalleled luxury on water. You might not know each other at the outset, but the intimate vibe on a Rediscover Travel Group’s luxury barge cruise means you’ll quickly make friends with like-minded shipmates.
Yes. They’re a great way for families and multigenerational groups to spend quality time together, and far less tiring than a land tour. Unlike ocean cruises, where youngsters go to kids' clubs and parents do their own thing, a barge cruise will engage the whole family; from joining locals in a game of boules on the bank, exploring fairy-tale castles or heading off on the fleet of bikes carried onboard.
The best option for families, particularly those with younger children, is a private barge charter where you take over the whole vessel. Some lines have barges solely available for charter, and Rediscover, an expert in tailored experiences on luxury hotel barges, can arrange an exclusive family cruise with tailor-made activities.
Many memorable moments on Rediscover Travel Group's barge cruises revolve around food and wine. Barges meander through the world's most famous French wine-growing regions, including Champagne, Burgundy, the Loire Valley and Alsace, and meals at lunch and dinner will showcase wines from the area – all expertly introduced by the onboard hosts.
Similarly, barges will visit areas renowned for regional food specialities, such as truffles in Burgundy and artisan cheeses in France, Italy and Holland, which will be featured on menus. Mouth-watering meals prepared by top chefs – one on each barge – are served on a single-sitting, open-seating basis on elegantly laid communal tables in the salon or, when weather permits, out on deck. Every morning a crew member will be up early to get fresh pastries and croissants from the local boulangerie or bakery to complement a breakfast of buffet and cooked-to-order items.
To whet the appetite, the daily lunch and dinner menu will be put out in the lounge ahead of time. You can expect a personalised service on every barge voyage, and the chef can easily cater for different dietary requirements. Menus are often adapted along the way if passengers spot a seasonal food in a local market they would like to try.
European barge holidays are available in Scotland, Ireland, France, Holland, Germany and Italy. Luxury barge cruises in France are particularly popular, and you can go barging through the Seine River in style with a stop in Paris or explore the wild Camargue region with its wild white horses, pink flamingos and black bulls.
There are also themed special interest holidays, including gourmet culinary barge cruises and barge cruises for nature lovers. Whether you want to follow a whisky trail in Scotland or play golf at some of Europe's top courses, you'll find a barge cruise to suit.
Walter concludes: "Imagine relaxing with family or friends, sipping a beverage of your choice and savouring gourmet delights prepared by your private chef. You are enjoying the afternoon on the deck of your luxury accommodation while provincial landscapes glide gently past. This is the essence of luxury hotel barge cruising and Unique Cruises' luxury hotel barge cruises expose the very soul of the destination, allowing you to explore its incredible countryside, serene villages, historical richness and friendly, diverse characters."