As the fourth Edge class ship, Celebrity Ascent, launches - New Zealand cruisers finally get the opportunity to experience the original Edge class ship in local waters.
Previously we’ve had Celebrity Solstice covering the Australasian season - a ship I’ve enjoyed sailing on - however Celebrity Edge – which made Time magazine’s list of the World’s Best 100 Places – offers a more elevated onboard experience and sports some very cool design features.
With its martini-shaped hot tubs, open spaces, esoteric sculptures, and artwork Edge will appeal to a younger generation of cruisers.
It’s also a treat for local cruisers who are used to older ships sailing in the region.
Kiwis (and Aussies) now get the chance to experience a very special ship without having to fork out for a long-haul air fare as Edge will home port in Sydney and Auckland in the 2023/2024 season, offering an array of 6 to 13-night itineraries through to April 2024.
Boarding a cruise in my home city was a first but within minutes we were whisked away from the all too familiar and ensconced in what felt like a rather chic boutique hotel.
I was soon enjoying an eagle eye view of Auckland’s downtown from the Oceanview Cafe, the workaday world a distant memory; big plus - no jet lag or lost baggage!
Our stateroom offered some nifty storage space, a svelte charging box with plenty of USBs, as well as bedside charging spots and a well laid out bathroom.
The cabin felt larger than other ships’ due to the “infinite veranda” - an Edge-first concept where the outside balcony space is reclaimed, giving 23 percent more interior floor space, a large sliding window retaining ample access to the sea - clever; no mystery why Celebrity was recently awarded “Best Cabins" in the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards.
Despite some online detractors the infinite balcony concept is a winner, cabins are well designed and comfortable.
That forward-thinking design is also seen in The Magic Carpet - a tennis court sized portable deck that operates as a tender station, lounge and dining venue.
It speaks to the versatility of function also evident in other venues on the ship - Eden restaurant doubles as a lounge and meeting place - its functions evolving throughout the day. With its floor to ceiling windows, we also found it a perfect spot to claim some afternoon downtime - just wander around and you’ll find multiple spots to sit, relax and watch the ocean go by.
We also loved the inclined walking track which curls around the rooftop garden and surrounds is a great way to catch some sea views while exercising.
We found the Oceanview Cafe buffet offered some tasty dishes - and good vegetarian and vegan options.
As we stayed on board most of the cruise, we ate lunch here often as the four main dining rooms are not open for lunch (Cosmopolitan opens for lunch on sea days.) Cyprus, a Greek style restaurant serves some great lamb-based dishes.
The Juice Bar in the Solarium served up healthy smoothies; while the Fine Cut Steakhouse - where we dined on our first night - remains one of the best steakhouses at sea.
The coffee bar, Al Bacio, serves up great coffee - and don’t pass up a pastry while you’re there.
Take time to appreciate the art onboard, such as this stunning walk-through sculpture on the way to Edden, it offers a surprise at every turn.
The Solarium is a fantastic and little used, adults only, indoor pool area - which we frequented often as the weather was iffy throughout much of our time onboard.
Service was excellent - with many of the crew commenting they’d looked forward to visiting New Zealand for months.
And be sure to time a workout as the ship sails into a particularly picturesque port as the gym offers some of the ship’s best vantage points.
Guests staying in the Retreat - Celebrity’s ship-within-a-ship concept - certainly get some of the best of the Edge - a private deck, pool and restaurant and the best forward-facing views. The Retreat has some wonderful facilities and suites, but it does take up a lot of prime real estate, but, if your budget allows it’s certainly the best way to experience the ship.
The SEA Thermal Suite is a superb facility offering multiple relaxation and detoxification facilities (free for Aqua Class suites - passes are available for purchase for other guests) - however there’s no complimentary steam room/sauna elsewhere on the ship as there are on many Solstice class ships.
I travelled with my 19-year-old daughter - she loved it, deeming it her favourite cruise ship - but those with younger kids might want to think twice before booking The Edge and perhaps go with one of the bigger Royal Caribbean ships specifically designed for families.
While there is certainly a kids’ programme on the Edge, Camp at Sea, and a space for teens 17 and under to socialise and play games, the Edge is best suited to adults.
Kiwis, like much of the world, are in a cost-of-living crisis and the opportunity to experience a premium ship like this close to home comes at a perfect time - saving on airfares, jet lag and hotel bills.
While our short three night itinerary - from Auckland to Christchurch - included stops in Tauranga and art deco capital Napier, we remained on board much of the time, taking full advantage of what this superb ship has to offer.