As the fourth Edge class ship, Celebrity Ascent, launches - New Zealand cruisers finally get the opportunity to experience the original Edge class ship in local waters.

Previously we’ve had Celebrity Solstice covering the Australasian season - a ship I’ve enjoyed sailing on - however Celebrity Edge – which made Time magazine’s list of the World’s Best 100 Places – offers a more elevated onboard experience and sports some very cool design features.

With its martini-shaped hot tubs, open spaces, esoteric sculptures, and artwork Edge will appeal to a younger generation of cruisers.

It’s also a treat for local cruisers who are used to older ships sailing in the region.

Kiwis (and Aussies) now get the chance to experience a very special ship without having to fork out for a long-haul air fare as Edge will home port in Sydney and Auckland in the 2023/2024 season, offering an array of 6 to 13-night itineraries through to April 2024.