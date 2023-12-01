Celebrity Cruises has been listening to its passengers and its newest ship Celebrity Ascent is testament to that.

The fourth in the line’s award-winning Edge-class of ships, Celebrity Ascent – christened in Fort Lauderdale by Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck fame and her sister Michelle Dunham – is being seen as a blueprint for the rest of the fleet when it comes to entertainment and food.

Celebrity is also hoping the new ship will steer it back on course after a couple of missteps earlier this year, one over food that cost it a lot of goodwill and then an ill-timed change to its all-inclusive offering.

New President, Laura Hodges-Bethge has been listening to passengers’ complaints – and even got onboard Celebrity Equinox with her senior leadership team to experience the ship from a passenger and crew point of view .

And according to newly appointed VP and MD UK & Ireland Giles Hawke (who worked as a barista in Café al Bacio while onboard), the team put up a 1,000 post it notes with observations, possible tweaks and changes during their time onboard.

Not all of these will be acted on, of course, but the key thing is – the line is listening and implementing change.

We got onboard Celebrity Ascent to get a taste of things to come.