A cruise vacation can be enhanced by the friends you make onboard, and a theme cruise can be an easy place to meet likeminded folks because you share something in common. While many themed sailings are organized around a hobby, favorite musical genre or TV show, others draw travelers who share a lifestyle or mindset.

We've rounded up some of the most common lifestyle theme cruises to give you an overview of who you might be able to mingle with at sea. (If you're looking for faith-based cruises, we cover that in a separate article.)