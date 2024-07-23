5 LGBTQ Travel Apps You Need on Your Next Cruise

For LGBTQ cruisers, travel isn't just about exploring new places -- it's about feeling safe and comfortable and finding community. Gay apps play a key role in helping LGBTQ cruisers find and connect with like-minded travelers.

Internet access onboard can be expensive and unreliable, even with Wi-Fi. But in-port, that's your playground for ample opportunities for connection -- so long as you have internet connection. And if your cruise aligns with an Atlantis cruise, that could completely change the experience.

Whether exploring distant ports or sailing the open seas, these essential cruising apps are able to help LGBTQ travelers make the most of their cruise adventures.