5 LGBTQ Travel Apps You Need on Your Next Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
For LGBTQ cruisers, travel isn't just about exploring new places -- it's about feeling safe and comfortable and finding community. Gay apps play a key role in helping LGBTQ cruisers find and connect with like-minded travelers.
Internet access onboard can be expensive and unreliable, even with Wi-Fi. But in-port, that's your playground for ample opportunities for connection -- so long as you have internet connection. And if your cruise aligns with an Atlantis cruise, that could completely change the experience.
Whether exploring distant ports or sailing the open seas, these essential cruising apps are able to help LGBTQ travelers make the most of their cruise adventures.
Before we dive into the fun, let's talk safety. If you're heading to a country where safety is a concern, consider making your accounts private or installing ExpressVPN (Virtual Private Network) on your phone. In some places, being gay is criminalized, and other laws restrict gender expression, gay relationships, using gay apps or even LGBTQ discussions.
Some countries may also monitor internet usage. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection, hiding your IP address for anonymous browsing -- making it one of the most valuable cruising apps for keeping LGBTQ travelers safe and informed on a cruise.
Human Rights Watch provides a reliable map of anti-LGBTQ laws to check safety in specific destinations.
Set sail with the new MeetMeOnBoard app, tailor-made for LGBTQ travel. This free app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, makes connecting with fellow LGBTQ travelers onboard a cruise ship a breeze.
With MeetMeOnBoard, users can customize their profiles, explore LGBTQ resources and discover inclusive cruise brands. Whether you're planning a meet-up, diving into community forums or exploring themed parties and group excursions, MeetMeOnBoard keeps you in the loop and ready for adventure.
Grindr isn't just for hookups -- this gay cruising app is your lifeline on a cruise, especially when navigating less-than-gay-friendly ports.
Pro tip: Change your Grindr name to the ship's name to stand out among locals and spot fellow cruisers easily. Switch your profile to "visiting" and watch the messages roll in. With the new Roam mode, you can scout out locals before setting sail and make connections before leaving the port. It's all about time, place and strategy.
Although Tinder isn't exclusively a gay app, many LGBTQ travelers use this revolutionary dating and hookup app to spice up their voyage -- both at sea and in port. Whether you're looking for new friends, a fling or something more, Tinder's easy-to-use interface and global reach ensure you'll find companionship wherever your cruise takes you.
Even with patchy ship Wi-Fi, Tinder's offline mode lets you swipe and match at sea, maximizing your chances of finding a shipboard spark. Plus, with its massive popularity (as of 2022, the app has 75 million users), Tinder boasts a robust community of LGBTQ travelers ready to share an adventure.
Bumble made its mark as the first dating app with its “women make the first move” feature. Now, a decade later, Bumble has introduced a new feature called “Opening Moves,” allowing female and non-binary users to set a prompt for male, female or non-binary suitors to respond to and initiate a conversation.
If the other person doesn't reply within 24 hours, the match expires, which can be tricky if you don’t purchase onboard Wi-Fi. To meet people before or during your cruise, Bumble's Travel Mode, a premium feature, also lets you change your location. Plus, if you're eager to make new friends on your travels, check out Bumble BFF.