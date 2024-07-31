LGBTQ+ Friendly Cruises During Pride Month and Beyond

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Numerous cruise ports get into the Pride Month spirit. You might even find some cruise ships selling Pride-themed merch in June as well, but only a select few cruise lines truly go above and beyond to celebrate LGBTQ+ passengers during Pride -- and even cater to LGBTQ+ travelers on every single sailing, all year round.
Before we dive into which cruise lines really roll out the rainbow carpet for LGBTQ+ passengers during Pride Month, here's a quick peek at the history of LGBTQ+ folks and cruising.
The history of LGBTQ+ people and cruise vacations is a fascinating journey of transformation and inclusion. Initially, LGBTQ+ travelers had to be discreet, forming unofficial networks on conservative mainstream cruises. The 1980s and 1990s marked a turning point with the rise of gay and lesbian charter cruises, pioneered by RSVP Vacations in 1985 and Atlantis Events in 1991. These cruises offered safe, welcoming environments.
As societal acceptance grew, mainstream cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) began embracing the LGBTQ+ community, hosting themed cruises and events. Milestones like Celebrity Cruises performing the first legal same-sex marriage at sea on a major cruise line in 2018 highlight this progress.
During Pride Month today, the cruise scene sparkles with epic themed parties, LGBTQ+ meetups and tons of inclusive fun. While regular cruises boast a mix of primarily straight passengers, the vibe shifts entirely on gay charter cruises, where most passengers are LGBTQ+. The following cruise lines are fully committed to celebrating diversity and ensuring LGBTQ+ travelers have an unforgettable time on the water during Pride Month.
During Scarlet Lady's 2020 inaugural season, Atlantis Events chartered the ship for a special LGBTQ+ voyage, marked by Sir Richard Branson's NYC tour on a Virgin Voyages Pride bus. Virgin Voyages champions the LGBTQ+ community with inclusive travel experiences, featuring drag cabaret shows, drag bingo and pool deck dance parties. Sing your heart out in private karaoke rooms -- without judgment.
Daily LGBTQ+ gatherings, fantastic guest entertainers and the legendary Pride Party at Sea are all on deck. Kick off your cruise with Celebrity Cruises' LGBTQ+ Welcome Parties -- perfect for making new friends.
Once onboard, dive into a lineup of LGBTQ+ events and social hours. Plus, did you know Celebrity Cruises offers legal same-sex marriages? Its captains can officiate, thanks to a groundbreaking 2017 vote in Malta. The landmark vote allowing cruise passengers to marry same-sex partners while docked in Maltese ports marked a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights and equality in the Mediterranean nation, positioning it as a top destination for gay travel, according to Out Magazine.
With a fleet of 29 massive ships and a stellar reputation, Royal Caribbean is perfect for family-friendly LGBTQ+ vacations. Royal Caribbean, which is known for its ongoing dedication to diversity, frequently hosts exclusive LGBTQ+ charters and proudly supports Pride 365. Even better, they go the extra mile with legal gay weddings in select ports for those who want to tie the knot at sea.
Join Aurora Expeditions and Planetdwellers & Pride Tours on an Antarctica Pride Cruise aboard the Greg Mortimer in February 2025. Enjoy daily excursions, polar plunges, zodiac cruises, hikes, scuba diving and snorkeling among stunning ice formations and marine life. Plus, celebrate Pride with expert-led photography sessions and curated events honoring the LGBTQIA+ community.
Olivia Cruises is the ultimate cruise line for LGBTQ+ women. What sets Olivia apart is that they charter an entire ship, riverboat or resort. Starting as a lesbian record label in D.C., Olivia transitioned to cruises in the late 1980s, hosting their first lesbian-focused cruise in 1990.
Olivia Cruises have featured exceptional performances by acclaimed artists such as k.d. lang, the cast of L-Word, Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls and DJ Ruby Rose.
Atlantis is where the LGBTQ+ cruise party's at. They've hosted top-notch celeb acts, like Kathy Griffin and RuPaul, and epic dance-offs, making them the hotspot for LGBTQ+ fun on the waves. Whether you're up for their Italy, France and Ibiza bash or a chill Southeast Asia escape, they've got the perfect cruise for every vibe.
Vacaya is the new kid on the block in the cruise scene, but they're all about LGBTQ+ love. From classic tropical escapes to off-the-beaten-path adventures, they've got something for everyone. You'll find the perfect mix of chill vibes and lively nights onboard from the Adriatic Sea to Polynesia.