LGBTQ+ Friendly Cruises During Pride Month and Beyond

Numerous cruise ports get into the Pride Month spirit. You might even find some cruise ships selling Pride-themed merch in June as well, but only a select few cruise lines truly go above and beyond to celebrate LGBTQ+ passengers during Pride -- and even cater to LGBTQ+ travelers on every single sailing, all year round.

Before we dive into which cruise lines really roll out the rainbow carpet for LGBTQ+ passengers during Pride Month, here's a quick peek at the history of LGBTQ+ folks and cruising.

The history of LGBTQ+ people and cruise vacations is a fascinating journey of transformation and inclusion. Initially, LGBTQ+ travelers had to be discreet, forming unofficial networks on conservative mainstream cruises. The 1980s and 1990s marked a turning point with the rise of gay and lesbian charter cruises, pioneered by RSVP Vacations in 1985 and Atlantis Events in 1991. These cruises offered safe, welcoming environments.

As societal acceptance grew, mainstream cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) began embracing the LGBTQ+ community, hosting themed cruises and events. Milestones like Celebrity Cruises performing the first legal same-sex marriage at sea on a major cruise line in 2018 highlight this progress.

During Pride Month today, the cruise scene sparkles with epic themed parties, LGBTQ+ meetups and tons of inclusive fun. While regular cruises boast a mix of primarily straight passengers, the vibe shifts entirely on gay charter cruises, where most passengers are LGBTQ+. The following cruise lines are fully committed to celebrating diversity and ensuring LGBTQ+ travelers have an unforgettable time on the water during Pride Month.