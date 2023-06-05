What Is Le Petit Chef?

Le Petit Chef is the brainchild of Skullmapping, an artists' collective that specializes in 3D projections. It began as a land-based offering before hitting the high seas with Celebrity.

During the experience on most ships, a tiny animated chef, who could fit in the palm of your hand, is projected onto each expertly placed table setting. Think of the little chef as your very own expert chef from Ratatouille (because they’re about the same size), walking all around your plate and making the best meals you’ve likely ever tasted.

Cruisers watch as the animated chef whimsically and painstakingly creates each course of their meal. As guests wait, the animated food transforms from basic ingredients (whatever’s on the menu) to their finished meal. When the animated chef is finished, waiters replace the animated food with the real deal for passengers to enjoy.

On other ships, the show dubbed Le Petit Chef and Friends features three more tiny animated chefs, each of whom creates one course that highlights a particular cuisine -- French, Italian, Spanish or Japanese. At the end, diners vote on whose culinary creation was the best.