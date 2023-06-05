Kick It in the Ship Cruise: Get Country Music Crazy on the Brantley Gilbert Cruise 2019

Line-up and Highlights

Brantley Gilbert is scheduled to perform two shows, along with nearly nonstop music performed by supporting singers and bands onboard. The Brantley Gilbert cruise line-up includes Chase Rice, Lanco, Diamond Rio, Tyler Farr, Danielle Bradbery, John Langston, Colt Ford, Tyler Rich, SixyForty1, Trea Landon, Sam Grow, Tyler Braden, Brian Davis and Tyler Booth.

Passengers can also attend the Shut Up & Dance Silent Disco Bash -- a late-night event where everyone dons their own set of headphones tuned to playlists curated by three live DJs. There will also be autograph sessions, a blackjack tournament with Brantley, Deck Wars team challenge with competitions like flip cup and pool Pictionary and costume parties.