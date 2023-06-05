Kick It in the Ship Cruise: Get Country Music Crazy on the Brantley Gilbert Cruise 2019

No plans have been announced for a future Brantley Gilbert cruise. Stay tuned.
If you can't get enough of country singer Brantley Gilbert's tough-but-romantic persona, the Kick It in the Ship Cruise might be just the fix you need. For the second year in a row, Gilbert has teamed up with more than a dozen other artists for a party-hard sailing complete with a blackjack tournament and country line dancing.
The four-night Kick It in the Ship Cruise sails round trip from Miami from Nov. 4 through 8, 2019, with a single port stop in Cozumel. The sailing is a full charter of the 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl. Many of the most affordable and the most expensive cabins are currently sold out, but there are plenty of midrange options available for booking. Brantley Gilbert cruise prices currently start at $960 per person.
Brantley Gilbert is scheduled to perform two shows, along with nearly nonstop music performed by supporting singers and bands onboard. The Brantley Gilbert cruise line-up includes Chase Rice, Lanco, Diamond Rio, Tyler Farr, Danielle Bradbery, John Langston, Colt Ford, Tyler Rich, SixyForty1, Trea Landon, Sam Grow, Tyler Braden, Brian Davis and Tyler Booth.
Passengers can also attend the Shut Up & Dance Silent Disco Bash -- a late-night event where everyone dons their own set of headphones tuned to playlists curated by three live DJs. There will also be autograph sessions, a blackjack tournament with Brantley, Deck Wars team challenge with competitions like flip cup and pool Pictionary and costume parties.
This sailing is all about music, dancing, drinking and country music camaraderie, with live shows happening on five separate stages. You are sure to meet fellow passengers who are just as passionate about your favorite singers and bands as you are. It will be loud, it might get wild, but it's all in great fun.
Young or old, any fans of Brantley Gilbert or more modern country music, in general, are sure to have a blast on this music-centric, fun-intensive sailing.
The Kick It in the Ship Cruise is organized by Sixthman, which specializes in music theme cruises featuring other major artists like the Kiss Kruise and Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride. Bookings can be made on the Kick It in the Ship Cruise website.
