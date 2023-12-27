Against a grey, soggy Melbourne backdrop, Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady cast an impressive figure, teasing the passengers as they lined the terminal to board the ship for the highly anticipated MerMaiden Voyage.
But boarding did not go as planned. A technical glitch caused an extensive delay, leaving frustrated passengers in the drizzle for two hours and port staff apologising for the hold up.
Just as it seemed a mutiny might erupt, Sir Richard Branson appeared, making his way down the long snaking queue, apologising, shaking hands and taking selfies with his guests.
His genuine apologies and charm calmed the cruisers who now had a story to tell on how they met Sir Richard.
The ship’s arrival may not have been quite as dramatic as its Sydney debut, when Sir Richard welcomed Resilient Lady by speedboat to the harbour, but it still wowed Melburnians.
Australian cruisers love a sailaway party, and with delayed boarding now a distant memory, excited “sailors” (as Virgin calls us) lined the decks to take part in the inaugural five-day journey that would take them across the Bass Strait to Tasmania.
Resilient Lady’s entertainment crew – the Happenings Cast – danced around the pool deck with fans and feathers, performing cartwheels and hyping the guests. There was even a breathtakingly impressive acrobatic show on the pool edge.
Dance music filled the air as flutes of champagne were passed around to excited guests. Drag queens and the two divas – who replace the role of the traditional Cruise Directors – welcomed guests in a colourful champagne toast
The joyous combination created a sense of excitement, setting the tone for the next five nights. The packed ship could now set sail on the first of its 17 Australian voyages over the summer.
Sailors have 21 cabin categories to choose from ranging from inside rooms to the RockStar Suites, the most popular being the Sea Terrace – or balcony cabin, which has nautical-inspired furnishings hanging space in the wardrobe with a curtain rather than a door, and the best bit – a bright red hammock on the balcony.
The bathroom is a little on the small side and lacks shelving to store toiletries; however, the glass shower screen and twin shower heads were a nice touch.
Technology-wise, Virgin Voyages has nailed the cabin experience. A tablet gives guests the ability to not only select from the extensive entertainment options, but also control the lights, curtains and access services at the touch of a finger. An innovative addition that elevates comfort and practicality.
This is where Resilient Lady excels. Even the fussiest eaters will find delicious options aboard Resilient Lady, with 21 different eateries (including the vegetarian Razzle Dazzle, pictured above) Australians are spoilt with a smorgasbord of cuisines on land, so having the option to enjoy dining experiences from around the world is definitely a winner.
Unlike other cruise lines, the ship does not have a main dining room. By offering several speciality restaurants, that are all included in the fare price, adds to the ‘yacht experience minus the price tag that Virgin Voyages promises to deliver.
From Mexican to Korean, gastronomy to vegan, guests can enjoy something different at every meal. Extra Virgin, the Italian style eatery with its moody lighting, handmade pasta and shots of limoncello scooped the top restaurant award for many aboard.
In place of a buffet, Resilient Lady’s answer is the Galley. Styled similar to a food court, the galley has salad, sushi, tacos and more, plus an extensive dessert bar.
Fridges at the entrance have ‘grab and go’ salads, protein bars and other light meals to take away. A great idea if you want to have a snack out on the deck or in your cabin.
It’s a great option for lunch, but there are very limited options for dinner
The Pizza restaurant opened into the early hours of the morning to feed hungry late-night revellers, there was always a long queue at the ‘Lick me till Ice Cream’bar with rotating daily flavours, the Dock House is the place to go for Mediterranean-inspired small plates and the Social Club for popcorn, pretzels, hotdogs and sweets.
What really sets Resilient Lady apart from other ships sailing in Australia, however, is the entertainment. From interactive dinner and show experiences such as ‘Another Rose’, hilarious drag shows with the onboard queens to a musical/circus/acrobatic extravaganza ‘Persephone,’ they were all entertaining and performed at a very high level.
Persephone was the standout, leaving guests agog at the melange of mind-boggling acrobatic sets, the high-energy dancing and the spectacular vocals. Performed in the open-setting of the Red Room theatre, it was a feast for all the senses and one of the best cruise-shows currently on the seas.
Try to make as many of the shows on board. As the ship is adult-only, themes are a little more risqué and certainly elicit a few gasps and plenty of giggles.
There are also more traditional cruise activities such as trivia and bingo, but these have been given the Virgin treatment and are very different beasts. At any time of the day, members of the Happenings Cast host activities around the ship such as beer pong, speed puzzle-making and pyjama parties.
Some guests might go on a pub crawl or be tied up (with consent) with rope for a performance. No two days are alike onboard with surprises around every corner. The effervescent Happenings Cast are authentic in making connection with guests, taking pride in ensuring they are having an enjoyable experience.
While every night was jam-packed with fun, the line’s signature Scarlet Night will persuade anyone hesitant to try Resilient Lady. Guests are encouraged to wear red, get bedazzled at the glam stations and take part in pop ups around the ship.
The night culminates in a hedonistic-style pool party, complete with strobe lights, a giant blow-up octopus and dance music. More than a few revellers ended up taking a dip.
The MerMaiden voyage to Tasmania included two stops: Hobart and Burnie. Guests aboard Resilient Lady enjoyed an overnight stay in Hobart, which allowed for a more in-depth discovery of state’s capital city. As well as several port excursions to choose from, many guests enjoyed dinner in the foodie town, sampling local produce.
Burnie offered visits to a penguin colony as well as to the picturesque remains of an ancient volcanic plug called the Nut in the town of Stanley.
Overall, Resilient Lady’s MerMaiden voyage certainly made waves in the Australian cruise market and will definitely appeal to Aussie cruisers. For long-time cruisers, the non-traditional style of Virgin Voyages was openly embraced and has expanded their options for a sea holiday. It will appeal to anyone who is young at heart, rather than a specific demographic. Passengers on board ranged from 18 to 80 plus.
While attempts to ensure guests with mobility issues were catered for, there were issues with disembarking at Burnie due to the steep gangway. Other issues that might affect those with mobility issues include the size of the bathrooms, seating in theatre spaces and narrow parts of the outdoor decks.
The almost all-inclusiveness of the fare will appeal to Australian cruisers. Included eateries, free soft drink and internet were a hit. While many guests enjoyed generous bar tabs or ‘loot’ the option of a drink package would be a welcome addition.
Resilient Lady will also attract Australians who are new to cruise and unsure if a cruise holiday is for them. The experience on board is more like a floating resort and more casual than regular cruising. Even the Captain wears a polo top rather than whites and stripes.
Virgin Voyages’ debut in Australia lived up to the hype - exceptional service, modern décor, great food and an abundance of fun. Resilient Lady has made her mark and is certain to become a fan favourite Down Under.
• Virgin Voyages 2023 summer season in Australia will feature 17 voyages ranging from two to 14-nights. Virgin Voyages will return to Australia and New Zealand in December of 2024 and has added nine new ports of call for its second season.