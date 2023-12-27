Against a grey, soggy Melbourne backdrop, Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady cast an impressive figure, teasing the passengers as they lined the terminal to board the ship for the highly anticipated MerMaiden Voyage.

But boarding did not go as planned. A technical glitch caused an extensive delay, leaving frustrated passengers in the drizzle for two hours and port staff apologising for the hold up.

Just as it seemed a mutiny might erupt, Sir Richard Branson appeared, making his way down the long snaking queue, apologising, shaking hands and taking selfies with his guests.

His genuine apologies and charm calmed the cruisers who now had a story to tell on how they met Sir Richard.

The ship’s arrival may not have been quite as dramatic as its Sydney debut, when Sir Richard welcomed Resilient Lady by speedboat to the harbour, but it still wowed Melburnians.