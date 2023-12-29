3. Food on TUI Skyla Varies From Great to Not so Great

TUI Skyla Cooking Station (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Food, like everything else onboard is geared 100% to British tastes, so expect a full English breakfast as well as a wide variety of yoghurts, cereals, breads, smoked salmon and Marmite (and Vegemite, for any Aussie readers reading this).

What you won’t find are Continental-style breakfast buffets with regional meats, salads etc. In fact, there is little regional food on offer, unless you opt for the “German dinner” (see below). However, there are local wines, though these didn’t vary as we made our way along the river.

There is also a live cooking station at breakfast, where you can get a great omelette or poached eggs, and at lunch a fresh pasta cooked how you like.

Marmite and vegemite at breakfast on TUI Skyla (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Quality varies – it’s clear the team take a lot of pride in what they do, and presentation and service is outstanding, but sometimes the end result can be a little underwhelming. Portions are small, and even though there are five courses, we had on two occasions, to ask for a second main.

And enough said about the German Dinner the better. Let’s just say if you’re not keen on meat wrapped in meat, mustard soup and a small selection of hard cold cuts, then best to avoid.

A trio of desserts on TUI Skyla (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

However, the Gala Dinner was outstanding, as good as you’d get on a luxury line: beetroot salad, delicious mushroom cappuccino soup, a lovely prawn dish, followed by perfectly-cooked Black Angus roast beef with potato celery gratin (or a pumpkin potato steak as a vegetarian option), which was beautifully presented, and a trio of delicious desserts – a tartlet with orange cream and merengue, a profiterole and a Toblerone mousse.

And big kudos to the line for identifying every single allergen on the menu, offering a wide variety of vegan and vegetarian options and training staff to always ask if anyone has any allergies.

Worth noting: there is a tea and coffee station in the atrium, but if you need a decent coffee, you’ll need to get it from the Club Lounge, where Kadek will make you a barista brew.