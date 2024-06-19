S.A.L.T. Program Remains Silversea’s Main Differentiation Factor

Chef's Table is part of Silversea's S.A.L.T. culinary program (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Silver Ray has been sprinkled with a generous dose of S.A.L.T.

The culinary program – whose initials stand for Sea And Land Taste – was introduced in 2021 with the arrival of the Muse-class ship Silver Moon and has been an integral component of every new Silversea ship since.

On Silver Ray, the culinary program offers three main venues: S.A.L.T. Kitchen on Deck 3; S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T. Lab, both on Deck 10.

S.A.L.T. Kitchen functions as a main dining room alongside the more traditional Atlantide, with the distinction that the restaurant menu is completely devoted to whichever region the ship is visiting.

During our sailing from Lisbon, the offerings in S.A.L.T. Kitchen celebrated Portuguese and Spanish cuisine. There was an unchanged “itinerary menu” that offered a variety of dishes from both countries, as well as a daily menu that zeroed in on the culinary traditions of Lisbon and Cadiz.

S.A.L.T. Lab is the culinary program’s multi-use space. Passengers here can partake in cooking lessons that are also centered around the destination. Our sailing featured hour-long hands-on classes where passengers whipped up Portuguese pastries and Andalusian tapas, among other dishes.

Silversea's S.A.L.T. culinary program includes cooking classes (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

At night, S.A.L.T. Lab turns into Chef’s Table experience: a multiple-course dinner (our experience featured a total of 12 small plates) that is only available aboard Silver Ray and Silver Nova.

Contrary to S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the menu at Chef’s Table wasn’t specific to the Iberian Peninsula, but instead drew influences from all over the Mediterranean. The experience did, however, feature a couple of Portuguese dishes prepared by guest chef João Sá, of Lisbon’s Michelin-starred restaurant Sála de João Sá.

Finally, S.A.L.T. Bar applies the culinary program’s emphasis on regionalization to the drink menu, with cocktails inspired by local ingredients and customs.

But the impact of S.A.L.T. goes beyond its namesake venues and is felt throughout the ship and ashore. Our sailing featured a handful of culinary lectures in the ship’s Venetian Lounge theater, carried out by staff members of the S.A.L.T. program as well as guests speakers.

Ashore, passengers could select from a handful of S.A.L.T. culinary excursions that centered around each destination’s culinary highlights. Options included new tours such as a gourmet dinner at the 18th-century sherry producing Bodega Hidalgo in Sanlúcar de Barrameda near Cadiz, and a Portuguese cooking class at Lisbon’s Time-Out Market.

Duval-Leroy is Silversea's new champagne of choice (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Though not strictly S.A.L.T.-related, the voyage also provided the opportunity to introduce Silversea’s partnership with Duval-Leroy, the new champagne of choice aboard all the cruise line’s ships. The bubbly is ubiquitous: from welcome bottles in the ship’s suites to seemingly endless supplies at any of the onboard restaurants or bars. But the best place to savor a flute is at The Shelter – the champagne bar on Deck 3 that debuted on Silver Nova

Three Duval-Leroy products were on offer: the standard Brut Reserve, the salmon-hued Rosé Prestige Premier Cru, and the vintage Femme de Champagne Brut Grand Cru.