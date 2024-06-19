New ship, new president, new fare categories and a new matching loyalty program. A new age is dawning at Silversea, heralded by the arrival of Silver Ray, the second vessel in the cruise line’s innovative Nova-class.
The ship – an identical twin to sister vessel Silver Nova – just debuted in Lisbon, where it was put to the test on a short shakedown cruise from the Portuguese capital to Cadiz and back. Silver Ray was then christened by its godmother Maria Josefina Olascoaga before setting off to its inaugural Mediterranean season.
The sailing also served as a formal introduction for Bert Hernandez, Silversea’s new president who just recently assumed the executive role.
Cruise Critic was present for the four-day shakedown voyage aboard Silver Ray. Here’s what we learned about the new ship and the luxury cruise line’s present and future.
While Silver Ray isn’t the first ship of its kind for Silversea – that distinction goes to its fellow Nova-class vessel Silver Nova, launched last summer – the vessel still feels innovative and revolutionary compared to the rest of the cruise line’s pre-2023 fleet.
With capacity for 728 passengers, Silver Ray (along with Silver Nova) is the largest in Silversea’s fleet. It’s also environmentally friendlier, relying on Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG, as its primary fuel source.
But what truly sets the Nova-class apart is its asymmetrical design, a prominent departure from the cruise line’s more classic style. And by virtue of being larger, Silver Ray can afford to offer more: there are 10 dining venues onboard and an abundance of bars and public lounges.
More than its hardware, however, Silver Ray succeeds in creating a contemporary vibe that draws from the cruise line’s tried-and-true exceptional service and attention to detail, aiming to both feel familiar to repeat passengers and entice new-to-brand cruisers.
The spacious asymmetrical pool deck, for instance, is a classy oasis for sunbathers during the day and a stylish setting for late-night revelers, complete with live music and a robust pool bar.
While not unique to the Nova-class ships, Silversea recently expanded its fare categories to three options: Door-to-Door, Port-to-Port and Essential. The differences between the three fares comes down to inclusions.
Door-to-Door includes all transportation from the passenger’s home to the airport and the ship as well as shore excursions, while Port-to-Port allows travelers to book their own travel arrangements while still having shore excursions included. As the name suggests, the inclusions in the Essential category are limited to all onboard amenities.
Silver Ray has been sprinkled with a generous dose of S.A.L.T.
The culinary program – whose initials stand for Sea And Land Taste – was introduced in 2021 with the arrival of the Muse-class ship Silver Moon and has been an integral component of every new Silversea ship since.
On Silver Ray, the culinary program offers three main venues: S.A.L.T. Kitchen on Deck 3; S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T. Lab, both on Deck 10.
S.A.L.T. Kitchen functions as a main dining room alongside the more traditional Atlantide, with the distinction that the restaurant menu is completely devoted to whichever region the ship is visiting.
During our sailing from Lisbon, the offerings in S.A.L.T. Kitchen celebrated Portuguese and Spanish cuisine. There was an unchanged “itinerary menu” that offered a variety of dishes from both countries, as well as a daily menu that zeroed in on the culinary traditions of Lisbon and Cadiz.
S.A.L.T. Lab is the culinary program’s multi-use space. Passengers here can partake in cooking lessons that are also centered around the destination. Our sailing featured hour-long hands-on classes where passengers whipped up Portuguese pastries and Andalusian tapas, among other dishes.
At night, S.A.L.T. Lab turns into Chef’s Table experience: a multiple-course dinner (our experience featured a total of 12 small plates) that is only available aboard Silver Ray and Silver Nova.
Contrary to S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the menu at Chef’s Table wasn’t specific to the Iberian Peninsula, but instead drew influences from all over the Mediterranean. The experience did, however, feature a couple of Portuguese dishes prepared by guest chef João Sá, of Lisbon’s Michelin-starred restaurant Sála de João Sá.
Finally, S.A.L.T. Bar applies the culinary program’s emphasis on regionalization to the drink menu, with cocktails inspired by local ingredients and customs.
But the impact of S.A.L.T. goes beyond its namesake venues and is felt throughout the ship and ashore. Our sailing featured a handful of culinary lectures in the ship’s Venetian Lounge theater, carried out by staff members of the S.A.L.T. program as well as guests speakers.
Ashore, passengers could select from a handful of S.A.L.T. culinary excursions that centered around each destination’s culinary highlights. Options included new tours such as a gourmet dinner at the 18th-century sherry producing Bodega Hidalgo in Sanlúcar de Barrameda near Cadiz, and a Portuguese cooking class at Lisbon’s Time-Out Market.
Though not strictly S.A.L.T.-related, the voyage also provided the opportunity to introduce Silversea’s partnership with Duval-Leroy, the new champagne of choice aboard all the cruise line’s ships. The bubbly is ubiquitous: from welcome bottles in the ship’s suites to seemingly endless supplies at any of the onboard restaurants or bars. But the best place to savor a flute is at The Shelter – the champagne bar on Deck 3 that debuted on Silver Nova
Three Duval-Leroy products were on offer: the standard Brut Reserve, the salmon-hued Rosé Prestige Premier Cru, and the vintage Femme de Champagne Brut Grand Cru.
In 2018, Royal Caribbean Group acquired a majority stake in Silversea. Two years later, the cruise company bought out the remaining shares. And today, the luxury cruise line has a new president hailing from Royal Caribbean Group’s leadership core.
Bert Hernandez assumed the executive role two months ago, replacing Barbara Muckermann at the helm. A 20-year career veteran at Royal Caribbean, Hernandez previously served as senior vice president, international; president of Royal Caribbean International’s China operations; and CEO of Royal Caribbean’s former upmarket cruise line, Azamara.
Further proof of Silversea’s full integration into the Royal Caribbean Group family is the recent announcement that loyalty members from the Group’s three cruise lines – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea – will attain equivalent tier status on any one of the brands.
As such, Royal Caribbean Group became the first major cruise company to offer loyalty status matching across its core brands. Starting on June 5, 2024, members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club and Silversea’s Venetian Society enjoy reciprocal tier status across all three lines.
Silver Ray is the first ship delivered under the new president’s watch, and Hernandez shared his vision for the luxury cruise line, which also happens to be celebrating 30 years of service in 2024.
“There is a school of thought that portends that luxury is an undefinable, aspirational item that really confirms status more than anything else,” Hernandez said. “But I truly believe that the value is definable; it’s objective. It’s about signaling quality that is consistent across the world,” Hernandez said.
The executive added that his mission at Silversea is centered around three core elements, which he believes are consistent with the DNA of the brand: destination delivery, culinary innovation, and personalized service.
“Silversea’s 30 years of innovation in travel, our guest experience, our industry leadership, and our partnership with Royal Caribbean group has lead us to Silver Ray and the Nova-class, with more yet to come,” Hernandez said.