(10 a.m. EST) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises launched its newest ship this week in Miami, unveiling the latest “most-luxurious ship in the world” to journalists (including Cruise Critic), cruise line executives and travel agents in a preview sailing.

Seven Seas Grandeur is the third in the cruise line’s Explorer Class of ships, which the company has called the most luxurious class of ships at sea. Hallmarks of this class of 754-passenger ships include expansive spas, multiple dining options and one of the most expensive cruise suites you will see, the Regent Suite, which comes with a price tag of $11,000 per night for two people.

Without a doubt, Seven Seas Grandeur is beautiful. It’s the culmination of the three ships, where little tweaks – like a spectacular grand staircase that sits under a glittering ribbon chandelier – make a big impact.

In a world where new luxury cruise lines are popping up everywhere, and the more recognizable cruise lines in the luxury space are carving out distinct niches, where does Seven Seas Grandeur fit, and to what kind of cruiser will this ship appeal?