What Happens If a Ship or Passenger Violates the PVSA?

No matter how carefully the cruise lines plan their itineraries around the law, any number of things can go wrong -- involving either individual passengers or the entire ship -- that can trigger a violation. It is important to remember that violations are per passenger, based on the route of the passengers, not the ship. It's equally important to know that it is the cruise line that is fined, not the passenger. Here are a few examples:

Example 1: Passenger X is booked on a Caribbean cruise beginning and ending in Miami, with Key West as the first port of call. If X misses the ship in Miami, one would think he could catch up to the ship in Key West and board, but that would mean X is no longer on a round-trip cruise beginning and ending in Miami (even though the ship is). Unless the cruise also stops at one of the ABC Islands or a South American port, the cruise line will be fined $762 by CBP for a violation.

In this case, the cruise line may opt to deny boarding in Key West, advising the passenger instead to catch up to the ship in the first Caribbean port, which is perfectly legal because the PVSA only applies to transport of passengers between two U.S. ports. In most cases, cruise lines will not knowingly allow passengers to violate the law, thus the reason for the denied boarding in Key West.

Example 2: Passenger Y and a companion are booked on a fall foliage cruise beginning and ending in New Jersey, with stops in Boston, Portland and Bar Harbor, followed by three stops in Canada before returning to New Jersey. On an excursion in Bar Harbor, Y falls and breaks an ankle, requiring surgery and cannot return to the ship; the companion opts to also not return. The cruise line will incur a fine of $1,524 for the two passengers because they never went to the foreign port -- they were simply transported between two U.S. ports -- Cape Liberty and Bar Harbor. It is up to the cruise line whether the charges will be passed along to the passengers via their onboard accounts.

In many cases, the cruise line can apply for and often receive a waiver from CBP for medical emergencies that require disembarkation, so it is advisable to notify the ship of an emergency in port that prevents you from returning. Be prepared to provide documentation that it is a true emergency. It may mean the difference between the fine being passed along or not.

Example 3: Cruise Line A has a round trip itinerary scheduled to and from Los Angeles, with stops in Catalina, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. Weather prevents the ship from docking at Ensenada or at any Mexican port, forcing it to proceed to San Diego. The cruise line will initially be fined $762 per passenger onboard but may negotiate a lower fine with the CBP or have it waived entirely if it can document that it made every effort to make a port call in Mexico. Passengers will not be charged.