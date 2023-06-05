You can jam out with your favorite reggae artists alongside fellow fans all day and all night on the Jamrock Cruise 2020. Jamrock is in its sixth year and draws major reggae artists like Shabba Ranks, as well as members of the Marley family, to give fans of this enduring genre a truly unique and fun-filled reggae experience.
The five-night Welcome to Jamrock Cruise 2020 sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios and Montego Bay on December 5, 2020. The cruise is aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas, with rates starting at $999 per person for an inside cabin to $3,499 per person for a suite, all based on double occupancy. The cruise is currently sold out but a waitlist is available.
The 2020 sailing is set to feature reggae artists Shabba Ranks and Nas and Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley, among others to be announced as the sail date approaches.
In addition to tons of live music, there are a number of activities and events planned for each day of the sailing including pre- and post-cruise parties, a white party, soccer, dominoes, door decorating contests, daily Nyabinghi Rastafari drum circles, group yoga sessions, fitness classes, a book drive benefiting the Jamaica Library Service and theme nights including a "rep your country" night.
The Jamrock cruise is all about music and togetherness. It draws a friendly and enthusiastic crowd who embody the reggae vibe and Jamaican culture.
Any reggae fan or Jamaican/Caribbean-culture enthusiast looking for a carefree good time on their vacation would enjoy the Jamrock Cruise.
The Jamrock Cruise 2020 is organized by Rose Tours and can be booked on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise 2020 Web site. The 2020 sailing is currently sold out, but a waitlist is available.
Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.