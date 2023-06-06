Created through a partnership between Royal Caribbean and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, Jamie's Italian serves up delicious family-style Italian fare.

Ambiance

Eclectic doesn't do Jamie's Italian Restaurant decor justice. A little bit rustic Italian trattoria, a little bit highway-side diner and school cafeteria, Jamie's is decked out in a head-scratching assortment of plush blue booths, wooden and steel tables, armchairs, green and yellow metal cafeteria chairs, dried peppers and sausages hanging on the wall, industrial lighting and chandeliers. You don't need to get all gussied up to dine here; jeans and tees are just fine.

Meals

The three-course menu at Royal Caribbean's Jamie's Italian includes starters, pasta and risotto, and main courses. Highlights include Tuscan bean and Single Estate Italian olive oil bruschetta, tomato and mozzarella risotto rice balls, the cured meats plank, truffle tagliatelle, prawn linguine, prosciutto and pear salad, grilled garlic and rosemary chicken, slow-cooked pork belly and Jamie's famous Italian burger of chuck and flank steak with smoked mozzarella, balsamic onions, tomato, pickles and chilies.

Price

The prices are about $20 to $35 for lunch and $35 to $45 for dinner (but can vary by ship).

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Jamie's Italian?

You'll find Jamie's Italian on the following ships:

Anthem of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Spectrum of the Seas

