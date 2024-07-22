Is Utopia of the Seas The Best Party Ship at Sea?

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Royal Caribbean calls it “The Biggest Weekend Ever”. Utopia of the Seas might be the sixth Oasis-class cruise ship to set sail since Oasis of the Seas debuted back in 2009, but it is the first ship of this size Royal Caribbean has ever deployed on the short three-and-four-night cruise market to the Bahamas right out of the gate.
It is also the first Royal Caribbean ship aimed squarely at people who want a non-stop, in-your-face, no-holds-barred party. Its 5,668 passengers can take part in everything from raves to frat parties to nightclubs by night, and enjoy the choice of more than 40 different dining and bar options, tons of world-class entertainment, and fun diversions at every turn – like Royal Caribbean’s new immersive Royal Railway experience.
For a ship aimed at cruises that will never last more than a week, Utopia of the Seas has enough going on to last most cruisers a month - and that's not including the stop at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. And while the ship may have the Royal Caribbean logo and branding on the outside, as the old saying goes, “This isn’t your Grandfather’s Royal Caribbean” (or if it is, your grandpa might need ear plugs).
Royal Caribbean isn't alone in catering to those who want non-stop fun. Carnival Cruise Line offers ships based around the entire concept, and recent entrants like Virgin Voyages and Margaritaville at Sea lean heavily into the ship-as-party-destination concept. The latter has proven so popular that it has launched a second, larger vessel -- Margaritaville Islander -- to accommodate demand.
What it lacks in quiet, reflective spaces or entertainment subtleties, Utopia of the Seas makes up for it by unabashedly being the biggest party ship on the high seas. Here’s our take on why Utopia of the Seas is the best ship afloat to “Party Your Aft Off”:
Utopia of the Seas’ godmother Meghan Trainor rose to popular fame about a decade ago with her hit, “All About that Bass” – and it’s a characteristic shared by the ship she christened. Utopia of the Seas is an in-your-face, all-day, all-night party, from the pool deck to the nightclub and everywhere in between.
Expect to see new programming like the Toga Party Silent Disco held in the Solarium one night, or the back-to-back raves that included a pseudo frat party themed event, a proper dance club, and a night club with glow sticks and projectors that bathed the room (actually the Studio B Ice Rink by day) in shades of bright, brash colors.
During the day, DJ’s spin club beats by the pool that fill the pool deck – and the Central Park area below on Deck 8 – with party hits and remixes, all of which are set at what has to be the absolute loudest volume known to man. Sprinkle that in with beach parties on Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and there’s no reason to not keep the good times rolling.
Utopia of the Seas is the ship that never sleeps. Expect to see activities kick off at 11 p.m., midnight, or even one in the morning – and go until two or three. The one night we stayed up – until 3am – the nightclub was still banging away (quite literally – we could hear it vibrating the floor panels at Sorrento’s Pizza, one deck above), the casino was hopping, and the drinks were still flowing.
Even more “sedate” traditional cruise experiences seem to have a late-night component on Utopia of the Seas: piano music in the Schooner Bar kicked off one night at Midnight, drowned out temporarily by yet another parade spectacular happening one deck below on the Royal Promenade.
When it was quiet enough that the pianist finally could play – around 12:15 a.m. – the gentle, reflective covers of Elton John almost seemed out of place. But, minutes later from somewhere in the distance, the thudding of heavy bass notes returned from somewhere deep in the ship, even turning “Tiny Dancer” into a micro-club-hit.
To that end, most bars and lounges will stay open until between one and two a.m., with the Casino Bar on Deck 4 remaining open the latest. Good news for those who are sensitive to smoke: the room’s amazing HVAC system literally sucks the smoke right out of the Casino.
There’s no denying the entertainment programs available onboard are, like Utopia of the Seas, larger-than-life. In fact, they’re among the best entertainment offerings at sea.
Few things are more impressive than the aquatic, acrobatic performances put on at the Aquatheater situated on Deck 6 all the way aft. We took in Royal Caribbean’s newly-developed “Aqua80Too” show – a stunning spectacle featuring divers, tightrope walkers, swimmers and acrobatics, all set to a mixtape of 80’s hits by the likes of Phil Collins, The Police, and others.
There’s also the Youtopia Ice Skating show in Studio B, which takes aim squarely at Millennials – or perhaps Elder Millennials – with its imaginative performance set to remixed versions of songs by Cindi Lauper and other 80’s-90’s artists.
Do you have some money to burn? Like, a lot of money? If you’ve got a crisp $15k per person for the first two guests (and about a grand for each subsequent guest), you can throw your own lavish party on the high seas thanks to the absolutely jaw-dropping suites aboard Utopia of the Seas.
There’s the Ultimate Family Suite, complete with a red metal slide that whisks kids (and svelte adults) from the second story of the room to the first. If that doesn’t whet your whistle, ascend the staircase that plays musical notes and lights up as you reach each step. With two separate bedrooms (three if you count the kid’s room that sleeps four kids in their own two-level bunk beds), this is a suite that begs the question: why ever leave?
Also in that vein, the Royal Loft Suite is the ultimate in luxury for Royal Caribbean: a 2,605 square foot palace with an additional 517 square feet of balcony space on the lower level. Sleeping six, this suite has a massive living room with full dining table and seating area; a self-playing baby grand piano; and a dual-vanity bathroom with soaker tub and standalone shower – not to mention two separate bedrooms that can sleep up to six.
Then, there are the two new Solarium Suites perched atop the navigation bridge aboard Utopia of the Seas that offer commanding views of the ocean ahead and easy access to the nearby Solarium.
Sure, Utopia of the Seas still boasts smaller and equally lavish suites, or standard inside, outside and oceanview staterooms – not to mention promenade staterooms that overlook the ship’s Royal Promenade, Boardwalk and Central Park interior areas. But for a truly unique experience, Utopia’s top-of-the-line suites do not disappoint.
Utopia of the Seas is a true marvel of engineering; an expression of how creative and imaginative maritime design has come in a few short decades. Utopia moves Royal Caribbean further into the “entertainment” universe than ever before, competing toe to toe with the likes of Disney in terms of quality and right up against Virgin Voyages in an adult fun atmosphere. In launching Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean didn’t just build a ship; it created a destination.
That destination, however, is not for everyone. This is, without a doubt, the loudest ship I have ever been on. “Let’s make some nooooisssseeee!” is as ubiquitous as “hello” here. Every public room seems to have a sound system with the volume cranked to “jet engine”. The sound, the thudding base, the flashing lights, are inescapable. Only in your cabin will you get something resembling quiet, and even then, you’ll probably still hear pounding bass if you have an exterior balcony.
(The quietest spot on the ship, ironically, is the casino, where the clanging of slot machines and the din of revelers playing craps is merely white noise compared to the rest of the vessel.)
In creating the “Biggest Weekend Ever”, Royal Caribbean neglected cruisers who want a little peace and quiet.
As honest as the line is in its desire to attract the millennial cruiser, not all millennials are party-till-you-drop booze hounds. To say nothing of the line’s loyal past passengers, many of whom might not be expecting the level of in-your-face-ness Utopia brings to the table.
This is a party ship. Period. If you think that sounds great, this is the cruise for you. If you’re turned off by that, well, one of the line’s other Oasis-class vessels like Wonder of the Seas might be a better choice, or even the smaller, quieter-still Vision or Radiance-class ships.
Royal Caribbean has crafted Utopia of the Seas to be the biggest, boldest, weekend destination afloat. It succeeds. It is the most lively, vibrant ship out there that will win over extroverts of any age – both young and young-at-heart.
Introverts, on the other hand – or those with sensory issues – might want to skip this one. Utopia of the Seas is the biggest party out there, but it’s not for everyone.