Is Utopia of the Seas The Best Party Ship at Sea?

Royal Caribbean calls it “The Biggest Weekend Ever”. Utopia of the Seas might be the sixth Oasis-class cruise ship to set sail since Oasis of the Seas debuted back in 2009, but it is the first ship of this size Royal Caribbean has ever deployed on the short three-and-four-night cruise market to the Bahamas right out of the gate.

It is also the first Royal Caribbean ship aimed squarely at people who want a non-stop, in-your-face, no-holds-barred party. Its 5,668 passengers can take part in everything from raves to frat parties to nightclubs by night, and enjoy the choice of more than 40 different dining and bar options, tons of world-class entertainment, and fun diversions at every turn – like Royal Caribbean’s new immersive Royal Railway experience.

Utopia of the Seas (background) and Vision of the Seas (foreground) at Perfect Day at CocoCay on July 17, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

For a ship aimed at cruises that will never last more than a week, Utopia of the Seas has enough going on to last most cruisers a month - and that's not including the stop at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. And while the ship may have the Royal Caribbean logo and branding on the outside, as the old saying goes, “This isn’t your Grandfather’s Royal Caribbean” (or if it is, your grandpa might need ear plugs).

Royal Caribbean isn't alone in catering to those who want non-stop fun. Carnival Cruise Line offers ships based around the entire concept, and recent entrants like Virgin Voyages and Margaritaville at Sea lean heavily into the ship-as-party-destination concept. The latter has proven so popular that it has launched a second, larger vessel -- Margaritaville Islander -- to accommodate demand.

What it lacks in quiet, reflective spaces or entertainment subtleties, Utopia of the Seas makes up for it by unabashedly being the biggest party ship on the high seas. Here’s our take on why Utopia of the Seas is the best ship afloat to “Party Your Aft Off”: