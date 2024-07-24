Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re someone special?
On cruise ships, the easiest way to feel like a VIC (very important cruiser) is to book yourself into a suite complex. Norwegian Cruise Line was one of the first lines to create a ship-within-a-ship experience with The Haven, a self-contained, keycard-accessed complex of suites that come self-contained with special benefits.
The Haven, and the layout of its real estate, differ within NCL’s ship classes. But what’s standard throughout the fleet is that if you book in The Haven, you’ll receive a number of perks, including priority embarkation and debarkation, access to a special restaurant, special seating in the theater and, generally, a special sundeck area with a pool or hot tub. Haven passengers also get a premium drink package, a WiFi package, two specialty restaurant meals and gratuities bundled into their fare.
That being said, entrance into The Haven doesn’t come cheap. You’re generally looking at fares that are at least double what you find elsewhere on the ship, and possibly more if you’re looking at some of the special multi-bedroom suites.
I was able to access The Haven and all its perks during a June 2024 sailing on Norwegian Joy, leaving from Manhattan and sailing on a weeklong cruise to Bermuda. Was it worth it? Here’s what I found.
First, a caveat. I didn’t actually stay in The Haven. As a guest of Norwegian Cruise Line, I was given a standard balcony cabin for my weeklong cruise to Bermuda, and NCL graciously gave me all of the privileges that a Haven guest would have (they did this because I was on the ship for work; it’s not an upgrade that regular passengers can get).
Two of my friends, however, booked a Haven room. To them, having the perks of The Haven seemed like a necessity for sailing on a 3,802-passenger ship. But by the time my friends decided to book their cruise, about two months before our trip, all of the suites that were in physical confines of keycard-only Haven area were already gone.
They settled on a Haven Penthouse Suite with Balcony a few decks down, which came with a nice-sized balcony at the front of the ship, premium toiletries by L'Occitane, a shower with a tub, a walk-in closet, a very long vanity/desk, and a small dining table.
One thing it didn’t come with: a king-sized bed that could separate into two twins. While most cabins have this feature, this particular suite did not – and many rooms in The Haven don’t either. That meant one friend had to sleep on an uncomfortable cot bed created from the suite’s chair while the other had more-than-ample space for one in the bed. Lesson learned: if you’re two friends traveling together, ask if the beds pull apart before you book.
Neither of them minded not being within the keycard-only Haven area. The price for a Haven cabin outside the actual Haven was more affordable, plus the balcony was huge. One of them took a peek at a Haven two-bedroom suite, and thought that each separate room looked cramped, rather than the wider expanse the two of them enjoyed. So keep these rooms in mind as an option, if you’re traveling as a couple or solo, and don’t mind taking the elevator or a few stairs to get the Haven itself.
When you check in for a Haven cruise at the terminal, you are issued a gold keycard that gives you privileges right away. We arrived in New York too late to take advantage of the special lounge for Haven guests to wait, but we saw the remnants of a continental breakfast, coffee and juices that they were able to enjoy before boarding.
That feeling of “oh, no, you go first” continued as soon as we got on the ship. We were whisked onto a special elevator that took us to The Haven complex on the Deck 16. There, we enjoyed cocktails from the Haven bar and snacks from the Haven lounge as we sat with our luggage, waiting for our room to be ready.
That little gold card came in handy throughout the week. It helped us get in line first for the complimentary NCL ferry to St. George in Bermuda. It gave us a special elevator to board when we arrived hot and sweaty back to the ship.
Where I really appreciated this Haven privilege was on debarkation day. The specter of crowds waiting to get off in New York with all their luggage loomed large. But we met a special Haven concierge and again used that special elevator to get off the ship, no lines needed. Magic.
On Norwegian Joy, and most larger Norwegian vessels, you really require reservations for the nightly shows, especially if you’re a larger party sitting together.
Not if you’re in The Haven. We simply showed up at the concierge desk within the complex a half hour early. Then our group was led down to the theater en masse, to a special section roped off for The Haven passengers. There was plenty of seating, and no need to sit elbow to elbow, even on a full ship.
I wish that the special Haven seating privileges extended into smaller venues, like the Cavern Club, where a Beatles tribute band played several times during the week. The space was very small, with very limited seating; you had to come at least an hour before the show if you wanted a prayer of a chair (we at least were able to get drinks, thanks to my tipping experiment).
But I did enjoy not having to worry about the hassle of making main theater bookings. Another annoyance, gone.
Even within the NCL fleet, Norwegian Joy is a weird ship. Originally built for the Chinese market, the main Lido deck has smaller-than-usual pools, and the largest hot tub onboard exists in the Spice H2O adults-only area.
Which is why families gravitated to the indoor pool and hot tubs in The Haven. Here, they were able to have a much larger pool than what was outside the complex, with fewer people.
What’s good for families, however, often isn’t great for those without them. Since my friends and I were traveling sans kids, we ended up not using the Haven pool or hot tubs at all because the families were hogging them. I found my best sea day spot at the Vibe Beach Club, a limited-access, extra-fee, adults-only area that really did feel special. Vibe also had very attentive bar service, where it seemed like drink service in the Haven pool area and.upper sundeck were more sporadic.
I might have a different view of this space if I was sailing on either of NCL's Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. These two ships have a much larger sundeck area, with an infinity pool and two levels of loungers. It's also much closer to The Haven bar, so one could hope that drink service would be more regular.
On this perk, your mileage will definitely vary.
The Haven also has its own specialty restaurant, where guests can dine all day long, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served. The good news is that the food in The Haven restaurant, along with the service, is elevated from the ship’s main dining room. The bad news is that the menu doesn’t change throughout the week.
To be honest, I didn’t use this this perk, as I was too busy exploring all of the specialty restaurants. But my friends really appreciated the calmer atmosphere, although they still experienced a wait during peak dining hours. Breakfast in particular was a lovely contrast from the grab-and-go atmosphere in the ship’s buffet and elsewhere.
When I did eat in The Haven restaurant, I was pleased that the menu had some of the favorite dishes from the ship’s specialty restaurants, such as the OMG Caramel Cheesecake from Cagney’s Steakhouse. Since the four of us were unable to book Cagney’s, it was nice to have these dishes available.
There’s a saying among NCL cruisers that once you go Haven, you’ll never go back. I’m a bit undecided, however.
If I was traveling with a family, booking one of The Haven multi-bedroom cabins is a no brainer. Your kids will essentially have their own pool, and you’ll spare your family the hassle of wrangling different restaurants and theater seats.
For me, though, I would rather use the money to buy a pass to either Vibe Beach Club, which is adult only and capacity controlled; the Mandara Spa Thermal Suite complex, which has various pools, steam rooms, saunas and loungers, or both. While the Haven restaurant is delicious, I’d rather upgrade a specialty dining package so I can sample more venues onboard (and most NCL cruisers receive the Free at Sea package when they book, which includes two restaurants and a premium drink package).
Where The Haven really showed its worth was in your ability to skip the lines and annoying inconveniences that always happen on a busy megaship. The Haven perks mean that you are far from the madding crowd, a bonus in itself. If you’re someone who really can’t stand lines, then you’re really going to want to book The Haven.
Also, as mentioned, the Prima-class of ships has a much larger bar and lounge, sundeck area with an infinity pool and restaurant than the Havens on older ships. It feels more coherent than what I saw on Norwegian Joy.
NCL keeps making its Haven complexes better and better. I expect the space on the upcoming Norwegian Aqua to be even more luxurious, with even better perks.
in the end, it's really up to you how to best spend those cruising dollars. Now that I know what Haven passengers have that I don't, I might be tempted to splurge for that upgrade after all.