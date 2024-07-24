Suites for The Haven: Worth It (But Choose Carefully)

First, a caveat. I didn’t actually stay in The Haven. As a guest of Norwegian Cruise Line, I was given a standard balcony cabin for my weeklong cruise to Bermuda, and NCL graciously gave me all of the privileges that a Haven guest would have (they did this because I was on the ship for work; it’s not an upgrade that regular passengers can get).

Two of my friends, however, booked a Haven room. To them, having the perks of The Haven seemed like a necessity for sailing on a 3,802-passenger ship. But by the time my friends decided to book their cruise, about two months before our trip, all of the suites that were in physical confines of keycard-only Haven area were already gone.

A penthouse cabin on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

They settled on a Haven Penthouse Suite with Balcony a few decks down, which came with a nice-sized balcony at the front of the ship, premium toiletries by L'Occitane, a shower with a tub, a walk-in closet, a very long vanity/desk, and a small dining table.

One thing it didn’t come with: a king-sized bed that could separate into two twins. While most cabins have this feature, this particular suite did not – and many rooms in The Haven don’t either. That meant one friend had to sleep on an uncomfortable cot bed created from the suite’s chair while the other had more-than-ample space for one in the bed. Lesson learned: if you’re two friends traveling together, ask if the beds pull apart before you book.

Neither of them minded not being within the keycard-only Haven area. The price for a Haven cabin outside the actual Haven was more affordable, plus the balcony was huge. One of them took a peek at a Haven two-bedroom suite, and thought that each separate room looked cramped, rather than the wider expanse the two of them enjoyed. So keep these rooms in mind as an option, if you’re traveling as a couple or solo, and don’t mind taking the elevator or a few stairs to get the Haven itself.