How to Hunt for Cruise Deals Right Now

While deals may currently not be what they used to be, you can still find alluring offers that meet your expectations. And there are several ways to find these deals more effectively:

Enlist the help of a travel advisor – While cruisers have the option to book directly with cruise lines -- and cruise lines will advertise consumer-facing deals on a regular basis – you can often score better deals by booking through a travel agency. “We’re able to negotiate many tactical deal offers thanks to our great working relationships with cruise lines; like additional onboard credit, specialty dining, etc,” said Corio of Direct Cruise Line.

Temper your expectations – Often, the deals that advertise the most eye-popping savings and desirable perks are reserved for the highest category suites on a ship or the longest itineraries. If you’re looking for an inside or oceanview cabin, expect the discounts, OBC or other perks offered to be less impressive (but still worth it).

Be flexible – A broader selection will often yield better price variety. And it’s not just about being flexible with your dates; consider all options, like different cruise lines, older ships, cabin categories and destinations when trying to find a deal that suits your budget.

Book onboard – There are many benefits to booking your next cruise on board, one of them being pricing. And these offers are only available to onboard guests and do expire the minute you leave the ship. So, if you’re keen to sail again with the cruise line in question, consider sealing your next deal while you’re still on board.

Find a Cruise – Cruise Critic’s Find a Cruise tool is a handy and customizable resource that can help you compare prices and offers on thousands of cruise itineraries.